CRW Consulting & Distribution provides rust-removal products. Our team brings 200+ years of combined coatings and surface preparation experience.

 By CRW Consulting & Distributing

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based CRW Consulting & Distribution (CRW) and Kuala Lumpur-based Blast Abrasives Supply (BAS) are pleased to announce a strategic alliance to promote and develop the sales of Corr-Ze™ Products in Southeast Asia. Corr-Ze™ is a metal surface preparation product guaranteed to improve coating adhesion and prevent under-film corrosion.

With over 200+ years of combined coatings and surface preparation experience, CRW is the proud distributor of Corr-Ze™ products, which eliminate everything that promotes flash rust and under film corrosion. 

BAS is a specialist supplier of abrasive blasting media and related surface preparation consumables that serves the Southeast Asian contractor and shipyard industry. 

The Corr-Ze™ products increase productivity and decrease uncertainty associated with coating projects by eliminating flash rust issues:

  • Corr-Ze™ 100 cleans the substrate, leaving it free of contaminants, preventing flash rust for extended periods depending on environmental conditions. 
  • Corr-Ze™ 200 removes flash rust, sulfides, soluble salts (including chlorides) to non-detectable levels. 

CRW and BAS will pool their resources and deep experience in the industry to jointly develop the Corr-Ze™ market across Southeast Asia.

SOURCE CRW Consulting & Distributing

