Cryolife logo. (PRNewsFoto/CryoLife, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE_ INC_) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE, INC.)

Cryolife logo. (PRNewsFoto/CryoLife, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE_ INC_) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE, INC.)

 By CryoLife, Inc.

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Achieved total revenues of $72.2 million in the third quarter 2021 versus $65.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 11% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis
  • Net income was $10.6 million, or $0.26 per share, in the third quarter of 2021
  • Non-GAAP net loss was ($1.2) million, or ($0.03) per share, in the third quarter of 2021

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Despite meaningful headwinds from the Delta variant in the third quarter, we still generated revenue growth on both a GAAP and pro forma constant currency basis compared to the prior year and compared to 2019, driven by our recent product launches and strength in our U.S. On-X aortic valve business. We've also made progress in driving growth across APAC and LATAM as we continue to expand our commercial footprint and seek new regulatory approvals," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"Additionally, we have submitted PMAs to FDA for PerClot and PROACT Mitral and anticipate receiving approvals for both in 2022. We've also made significant progress with enrollment in our PROACT Xa clinical trial and continue to advance several other programs which are expected to deliver incremental growth beginning in 2024."

"Given our solid financial foundation, performance of our new products, market expansion opportunities and a strong pipeline, CryoLife is very well positioned now and for the future."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $72.2 million, reflecting an increase of 11% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $10.6 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($2.9) million, or ($0.08) per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was ($1.2) million, or ($0.03) per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020.

The financial results reported in this earnings release are preliminary pending the Company's filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which it expects to file on November 5, 2021.

2021 Financial Outlook

The Company is maintaining its second half of 2021 proforma constant currency growth outlook of between 7 and 10% compared to the second half of 2019, but due to the strengthening dollar, revenues for the full year are expected to be between $296.0 and $299.0 million dollars and fourth quarter revenues are expected to be between $76.5 and $79.5 million dollars, reflecting pro forma constant currency growth of between 9.5% and 13.7% over the fourth quarter of 2019. This forecast is based on our estimates of the current and an anticipated diminishing impact of COVID-19 on our business.

The Company's financial performance for the remainder of 2021 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for revenues of acquired and divested product lines and the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income results exclude (as applicable) business development, integration, and severance expense; gain from sale of non-financial assets; depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; non-cash interest expense; loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation; stock-based compensation expense; corporate rebranding expense; and income tax expense (benefit). The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisitions, or non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets. The Company has adjusted for the impact of acquired and divested product lines and changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast later today, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 862-298-0702. An audio replay will be available through November 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The Conference ID for the replay is 13724263.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release and reflect the view of management as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements include statements related to future regulatory approvals, the progress and future results of clinical trials, future product launches, commercial footprint expansion, market performance of our current and future products, revenue and earnings growth related to current and newly introduced products, our forecasted revenue and earnings, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan distribution agreement may not be achieved, that the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines, that our product candidates may not receive regulatory approval or receive regulatory approval on our anticipated timelines, that our products that obtain regulatory approval may not be accepted by the market, and the continued effects of COVID-19, including decelerating vaccination or vaccine adoption rates, or government mandates implemented to address the effects of the pandemic, could adversely impact our results. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020. CryoLife does not assume any obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty to update any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:



CryoLife

Gilmartin Group LLC

D. Ashley Lee

Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and

Phone: 631-807-1986

Chief Operating Officer

investors@cryolife.com 

Phone: 770-419-3355



 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020

Revenues:























Products

$

53,107



$

45,109



$

162,528



$

128,797

Preservation services



19,100





20,022





56,914





56,534

Total revenues



72,207





65,131





219,442





185,331

























Cost of products and preservation services:























Products



15,503





12,998





46,592





36,078

Preservation services



8,915





9,001





26,710





26,060

Total cost of products and preservation services



24,418





21,999





73,302





62,138

























Gross margin



47,789





43,132





146,140





123,193

























Operating expenses:























General, administrative, and marketing



39,053





33,743





118,521





105,033

Research and development



9,972





5,755





26,086





17,633

Total operating expenses



49,025





39,498





144,607





122,666

Gain from sale of non-financial assets



(15,923)





--





(15,923)





--

Operating income



14,687





3,634





17,456





527

























Interest expense



4,100





4,940





12,995





11,980

Interest income



(18)





(13)





(60)





(181)

Other expense, net



2,661





2,888





3,261





5,810

























Income (loss) before income taxes



7,944





(4,181)





1,260





(17,082)

Income tax benefit



(2,638)





(1,311)





(4,006)





(3,858)

























Net income (loss)

$

10,582



$

(2,870)



$

5,266



$

(13,224)

























Income (loss) per share:























Basic

$

0.27





(0.08)



$

0.13





(0.35)

Diluted

$

0.26



$

(0.08)



$

0.13



$

(0.35)

























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:























Basic



39,086





37,912





38,924





37,608

Diluted



44,453





37,912





39,496





37,608

























Net income (loss)

$

10,582



$

(2,870)



$

5,266



$

(13,224)

Other comprehensive income (loss):























Foreign currency translation adjustments



(5,010)





8,698





(12,327)





8,669

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

5,572



$

5,828



$

(7,061)



$

(4,555)

 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





September 30,



December 31,



2021



2020



(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$

64,587



$

61,412

Restricted securities



538





546

Trade receivables, net



49,682





45,964

Other receivables



5,494





2,788

Inventories, net



78,319





73,038

Deferred preservation costs



42,619





36,546

Prepaid expenses and other



16,104





14,295

Total current assets



257,343





234,589













Goodwill



252,441





260,061

Acquired technology, net



171,788





186,091

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



46,913





18,571

Other intangibles, net



36,001





40,966

Property and equipment, net



36,973





33,077

Deferred income taxes



3,974





1,446

Other assets



13,221





14,603

Total assets

$

818,654



$

789,404













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of contingent consideration

$

17,600



$

16,430

Accounts payable



9,528





9,623

Accrued compensation



11,990





10,192

Accrued expenses



9,091





7,472

Accrued procurement fees



3,296





3,619

Taxes payable



3,129





2,808

Current maturities of operating leases



3,053





5,763

Current portion of long-term debt



1,640





1,195

Other liabilities



1,803





3,366

Total current liabilities



61,130





60,468













Long-term debt



307,765





290,468

Non-current maturities of operating leases



45,765





14,034

Contingent consideration



47,300





43,500

Deferred income taxes



27,339





34,713

Deferred compensation liability



5,571





5,518

Other liabilities



12,243





11,990

Total liabilities

$

507,113



$

460,691













Commitments and contingencies























Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock



--





--

Common stock (issued shares of 40,816 in 2021 and 40,394 in 2020)



408





404

Additional paid-in capital



309,290





316,192

Retained earnings



22,075





20,022

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(5,584)





6,743

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of September 30, 2021

 and December 31, 2020, respectively



(14,648)





(14,648)

Total shareholders' equity



311,541





328,713













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

818,654



$

789,404

 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30,





2021





2020

Net cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$

5,266



$

(13,224)













Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



18,008





14,818

Non-cash compensation



7,471





7,432

Non-cash lease expense



5,566





5,324

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



4,970





--

Non-cash interest expense



2,025





2,261

Change in fair value of long-term loan



--





4,949

Deferred income taxes



(8,128)





(4,916)

Gain from sale of non-financial assets



(15,923)





--

Other



4,665





1,631

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



65





3,230

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(2,268)





(2,560)

Receivables



(8,032)





7,718

Inventories and deferred preservation costs



(16,986)





(19,744)

Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities



(3,301)





6,919













Net cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net



19,000





--

Acquisition of Ascyrus, net of cash acquisition



--





(59,643)

Payments for Endospan agreements



--





(5,000)

Capital expenditures



(10,524)





(5,171)

Other



(4)





(968)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities



8,472





(70,782)













Net cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock



3,531





2,079

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt



--





100,000

Proceeds from revolving line of credit



--





30,000

Proceeds from financing insurance premiums



--





2,816

Repayment of revolving line of credit



--





(30,000)

Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings



(1,898)





(1,768)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(2,219)





(3,647)

Repayment of debt



(2,397)





(3,727)

Other



(439)





(463)

Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities



(3,422)





95,290













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities



1,418





(1,086)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities



3,167





30,341













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities beginning of period



61,958





34,294

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities end of period

$

65,125



$

64,635

 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

 (In thousands)





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Products:























Aortic stents and stent grafts

$

20,896



$

15,290



$

62,165



$

43,932

Surgical sealants



16,544





15,811





52,236





44,985

On-X



14,022





12,067





41,843





34,385

Other



1,645





1,941





6,284





5,495

Total products



53,107





45,109





162,528





128,797

























Preservation services



19,100





20,022





56,914





56,534

Total revenues

$

72,207



$

65,131



$

219,442



$

185,331

























Revenues:















U.S.

$

36,205



$

36,332



$

111,529



$

103,171

International



36,002





28,799





107,913





82,160

Total revenues

$

72,207



$

65,131



$

219,442



$

185,331

 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020

Growth Rate



2021



2020

Growth Rate

Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to



























total revenues, non-GAAP:



























Total revenues, GAAP

$

72,207



$

65,131

11%



$

219,442



$

185,331

18%

Including AMDS prior to acquisition  



--





691







--





2,088



Excluding PerClot post sale



--





(498)







--





(498)



Impact of changes in currency exchange



--





824







--





4,358



Total proforma constant currency revenue, non-

GAAP

$

72,207



$

66,148

9%



$

219,442



$

191,279

15%















































 







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2021



2020





2021



2020



Reconciliation of operating income, GAAP to



























adjusted operating income, non-GAAP:



























Operating income

$

14,687



$

3,634





$

17,456



$

527



Gain from sale of non-financial assets



(15,923)





--







(15,923)





--



Amortization expense



4,203





3,397







12,701





9,430



Operating business development, integration, and

severance expense



1,309





1,056







6,138





2,532



Corporate rebranding expense



461





--







523





321



Adjusted operating income, non-GAAP

$

4,737



$

8,087





$

20,895



$

12,810

































(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2021



2020





2021



2020



Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP to



























adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:



























Net income (loss), GAAP

$

10,582



$

(2,870)





$

5,266



$

(13,224)



Adjustments:



























Depreciation and amortization expense



6,009





5,176







18,008





14,818



Interest expense



4,100





4,940







12,995





11,980



Stock-based compensation expense



2,876





2,358







7,471





7,432



Business development, integration, and severance

expense



1,309





6,005







6,138





7,481



Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation



2,576





(2,073)







3,097





846



Corporate rebranding expense



461





--







523





321



Interest income



(18)





(13)







(60)





(181)



Income tax benefit



(2,638)





(1,311)







(4,006)





(3,858)



Gain from sale of non-financial assets



(15,923)





--







(15,923)





--



Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$

9,334



$

12,212





$

33,509



$

25,615



 

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share

(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020

GAAP:























Income (loss) before income taxes

$

7,944



$

(4,181)



$

1,260



$

(17,082)

Income tax benefit



(2,638)





(1,311)





(4,006)





(3,858)

Net income (loss)

$

10,582



$

(2,870)



$

5,266



$

(13,224)

























Diluted income (loss) per common share:

$

0.26



$

(0.08)



$

0.13



$

(0.35)

























Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



44,453





37,912





39,496





37,608

























Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes,























GAAP to adjusted (loss) income, non-GAAP























Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP:

$

7,944



$

(4,181)



$

1,260



$

(17,082)

Adjustments:























Amortization expense



4,203





3,397





12,701





9,430

Gain from sale of non-financial assets



(15,923)





--





(15,923)





--

Business development, integration, and severance expense



1,309





6,005





6,138





7,481

Non-cash interest expense



453





1,371





2,025





2,261

Corporate rebranding expense



461





--





523





321

Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes,























non-GAAP



(1,553)





6,592





6,724





2,411

























Income tax (benefit) expense calculated at a























pro forma tax rate of 25%



(388)





1,648





1,681





603

Adjusted net (loss) income, non-GAAP

$

(1,165)



$

4,944



$

5,043



$

1,808

























Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP























to adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share, non-GAAP:























Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP:

$

0.26



$

(0.08)



$

0.13



$

(0.35)

Adjustments:























Amortization expense



0.11





0.09





0.33





0.25

Gain from sale of non-financial assets



(0.41)





--





(0.40)





--

Business development, integration, and severance expense



0.04





0.16





0.15





0.20

Non-cash interest expense



0.01





0.04





0.05





0.06

Corporate rebranding expense



0.01





--





0.01





0.01

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments



0.06





(0.07)





(0.03)





(0.13)

Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate



(0.11)





(0.01)





(0.11)





0.01

Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share,























non-GAAP

$

(0.03)



$

0.13



$

0.13



$

0.05

























Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding























 GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:























Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:



44,453





37,912





39,496





37,608

Adjustments:























Effect of dilutive stock options and awards



(505)





445





--





543

Effect of convertible senior notes



(4,862)





--





--





--

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP



39,086





38,357





39,496





38,151

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryolife-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301416897.html

SOURCE CryoLife, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.