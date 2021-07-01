BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matter365, a legal software platform, announced today that Crystal McDonough joined as an advisor.
McDonough is an attorney and founder of McDonough Law, a corporate law firm with an energy, utilities, and natural resources practice serving corporate clients. She provides legal representation to companies of all sizes and they rely on her to guide them through business cycle phases including formation, growth, and sales. McDonough's comprehensive understanding of the commercial environment, in a variety of industries including renewable energy, utilities, oil and gas, real estate, construction, have made her a trusted legal advisor for business owners.
With McDonough's experience, her advisory role will be focused on helping Matter365 to educate small and mid-size law firms, as well as to expand the training and enablement path to ease cloud adoptions for such firms. As an avid user of legal software to scale her firm to over 20 team members, she brings real time experience and depth of knowledge of the software landscape available to law firms. As she grew her business, she recognized the need to find a solution that could scale with the growth.
"Matter365 offers what no other software can - a single pane of glass to view all matters across your firm. The seamless integration with Microsoft365 has allowed the firm to maximize efficiency of workflow, ultimately saving time and money across the board. Positioned for growth, we needed a solution that could both scale with our expansion as well as offer the best in class security", said Crystal McDonough, Esq., Owner of McDonough Law, LLC.
Now more than ever, firms are recognizing the need to be up to date on the latest technology to run a streamlined legal practice. Thinking future-forward with legal tech solutions ensures keeping pace with competitors, delivering clients increased efficiency and positioning for increased profitability. The long-term benefits of a legal software solution will outweigh any initial growing pains of adopting new tech.
"We are thrilled to have Crystal join the Matter365 team," said Abe Stein, Co-founder and GM of Matter365. "She brings decades of legal expertise and the business experience of growing a legal firm. She is a valued addition to the team."
McDonough's Background
Prior to attending law school, McDonough was a business owner and was in the professional world for 15 years. Her experience of being both a business owner and business attorney bring a unique perspective to her legal practice at McDonough Law. McDonough understands firsthand the changes and challenges that businesses can encounter. She is a passionate advocate for her corporate clients and works hard to help them build and protect their respective companies. McDonough runs a creative and modern business law practice that aims to find workable solutions to even the most complex legal problems.
About Matter365
Matter365 is the only legal practice management solution that is fully integrated with Microsoft 365. Matter365 enables legal professionals to run their entire firm and all of their matters through a single pane of glass. By creating dedicated, matter-specific spaces in all of a firm's Microsoft applications, Matter365 allows solo to midsize law firms to minimize time spent on administrative work while maximizing their billable hours. Interested in a demo?
