CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF) division, to provide Project Management Office (PMO) services for the replacement of its legacy IT system and redesign of business processes. The PMO will assist SWIF in planning and oversight for all phases of the modernization project.

"We are excited to join SWIF on this important effort supporting the workers and employers of Pennsylvania," says Tim Lenning, Director of CSG's Program Modernization Practice. "Our team will apply our many years of experience with state government employment and labor agencies to help improve the efficiency, flexibility, and customer service capabilities of SWIF's technology and business processes."

CSG Government Solutions deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 44 state governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm focused on helping states modernize critical program enterprises. Our highly experienced teams and industry-leading Centers of Excellence help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG has established itself as a trusted adviser to government agencies across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

