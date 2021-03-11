MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSS vSource, one of five business units at Contemporary Staffing Solutions, is proud to announce the promotions of both Andrea Micucio and Erika Sorvino. Andrea and Erika have been the dream team for more than five years balancing the MSP/VMS needs of our on-site national clients and exceeding all expectations. They have both won multiple awards over the years, include Purple Cows, President Club winners, MVP awards, and the very prestigious Donna Pearson award.
Andrea began her career with CSS in 2005 as a Staffing Specialist, on to Branch Supervisor, then Program Manager for CSSvSource and now is the Director, VMS/MSP Programs of CSSvSource. In addition to her promotion, she is now reporting directly to Tom Verratti, President and CFO of Contemporary Staffing Solutions.
"Over the years, Andrea has become an expert in juggling client, candidate, and vendor expectations and needs. She has integrity in all that she does to ensure that our clients are always satisfied and compliant," Tom Verratti, President & CFO, Contemporary Staffing Solutions.
Erika began her career with CSS in 2015 as a Jr. Program Manager, promoted to Program Manager and now is a coveted Sr. Program Manager. She has supported many on-site National Clients over the years, and recently took the lead at one of our fastest growing accounts. She has been a key anchor in supporting their explosive growth during 2020, with the extra challenge of hiring remotely during this pandemic. "We are so excited to see Erika continue to grow with the CSS team and are looking forward to what she accomplishes in her new role! Congratulations, Erika!" Christina Louka, Recruiting Director, CSS Professional Staffing Group.
Both Andrea and Erika have more than proven themselves as key assets at Contemporary Staffing Solutions. They bring neutrality and strong governance to all active vendors in the programs and advocating 100+% for the client's needs. CSS vSource is proud to share that we are under contract with more than 150 competitors nationally, prioritizing the partnership with our clients. CSS and its family of companies have been voted Top Workplace 2021, 2020, 2019, 2013, 2012 via Energage and the Philadelphia Inquirer surveys who are searching for the best companies to work for in the Greater Philadelphia Area.
"Andrea excels with the Professional Services vendors that have partnered with CSS vSource. Peergenics is proud to collaborate within our CSS family of companies to continue to raise the bar on the managed services we bring to market. Go Andrea!" Chuck George, Managing Director, Peergenics & CSS Tec.
"Working with Erika is fantastic. She has provided tremendous transparency and wants all vendors to be truly successful," Steve Scovner, Sales Director, CSS Professional Staffing Group.
Since 1996, CSS has been on-site supporting many clients in talent acquisition. Officially founded in 2007, CSS vSource is a vendor-managed solution for large companies hiring in volume; staffing spend that exceeds $8 million, annually, and over $100M. Independently operating under the Contemporary Staffing Solutions family of companies, this managed service solution is designed to improve your talent quality while furnishing savings, ensuring compliance, and providing risk mitigation. CSS vSource will take 100% responsibility for every aspect of your contingent workforce, including the procurement of talent, selection of staffing providers, quality assurance, compliance, payroll, and reporting.
Peergenics is an award-winning certified partner of Salesforce and a proven consulting partner with hundreds of successful implementations, projects, support solutions, trainings, and staffing engagements. Since 2017, Peergenics, formerly known as CSS Tec Services, has built many collaborative relationships to further the success of their customer's businesses throughout their Salesforce journey. We are especially successful in the Banking Financial Services, Mortgage and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Logistics, Energy, Utility and Retail.
About Contemporary Staffing Solutions & CSS Tec & CSS Prosearch:
Founded by Donna Pearson in 1994, CSS is historically known for contingent professional staffing and search solutions to clients, nationally. CSS has been a leading provider of contract, temporary, and direct hire solutions. CSS provides both technical and non-technical top-quality talent, along with a proven search solution. focused on building sales teams through contingent direct hires. The Professional Staffing Group focuses nationally, supporting talent acquisition with a focus in Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, and Call Center & Office. CSS Tec possesses a very tenured, skill-set focused recruiting team; with deep expertise in various platforms including: SAP, Salesforce and AWS. CSS ProSearch is highly niched in the proven search solution. focused on building sales teams (in volume) through contingent direct hires. Healthcare and Technology are a key focus.
