RESTON, Va., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- CST Group, CPAs is proud to announce the promotion of Crystal Stewart and Lisa Timbrook to Partner, effective July 1st, 2021.
"I'm very pleased to announce that Crystal Stewart and Lisa Timbrook have both been promoted to Partner at CST Group. Over the many years working at CST, both Crystal and Lisa's careers have progressed from associate and senior manager, respectively, to their current Principal roles. Both Crystal and Lisa's professional growth, leadership, and dedication to our clients qualify them as outstanding candidates for the Partner position. Please join me and our other CST Partners in congratulating and wishing Crystal and Lisa all the best in their new Partner roles" - Joe Romagnoli, Managing Partner
Crystal Stewart joined CST Group in 2007. Crystal specializes in income tax planning, compliance and review, audits of closely held businesses and not-for-profit entities. She also acts as a taxpayer advocate in handling inquiries from Federal and State agencies. Crystal provides advice on accounting, taxation, and various business planning issues. Her experience includes emphasis in tax and assurance services for government contractors, professional services providers, and not-for-profit entities. Crystal is a licensed CPA in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She holds a Bachelor of Business degree in Administration and a Master of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of Toledo.
"I am excited and proud to become a partner at CST Group and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm, our clients, and our employees." - Crystal Stewart, Partner
Lisa Timbrook joined CST Group in December 2014. Lisa has over 20 years of experience preparing and reviewing complex tax returns for technology companies, multi-million dollar government contractors, and high net worth individuals. Lisa serves as a trusted advisor to her clients, developing innovative strategies for tax savings and providing guidance on the tax implications of mergers, acquisitions, and new business endeavors. She is a licensed CPA in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.
"I am honored to join the other partners at CST Group and look forward to providing excellent service for our clients and ensuring the ongoing success of the firm." - Lisa Timbrook, Partner
About CST Group
CST Group is a certified public accounting firm serving the Washington, DC metro area and beyond since 1973. We provide comprehensive accounting, tax, and business advisory services for entrepreneurs, investors, closely held businesses and their owners. We are licensed in Virginia, Maryland, DC and Florida.
CST Group's mission is to deliver forward-thinking client-centric solutions and industry-specific expertise from top-tier professionals. We steer our clients to success with innovative and effective solutions to their most pressing accounting, tax, and business challenges. Learn more about CST Group by visiting http://www.cst-cpa.com.
