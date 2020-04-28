HOLMDEL, N.J., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has announced that eHealth platform provider CTI Africa Limited has chosen Vonage to power its LifeHealth telehealth system. With Vonage's Video API, CTI Africa Limited is bringing advanced telehealth capabilities to the developing world, providing rural communities in sub-Saharan Africa with high quality, affordable medical care and holistic solutions to address economic and social challenges.
Through the LifeHealth system, CTI Africa provides innovative digital health services to its medical insurance clients through a network of 150,000 patients, with more than 5,000 active monthly patients throughout Uganda. Powered by Vonage, LifeHealth provides subscribers with access to medical care via real-time video consultation and video chat wherever they are.
"When we launched the LifeHealth system, we knew we needed seamless, secure and real-time connectivity to provide patients with the best possible care," said Michael Landau, Founder and CEO of CTI Africa Limited. "Vonage provided us with the ability to build a solution specific to our unique needs that can also grow and adapt as our needs evolve. Our mission is to create the future of healthcare for the people of Uganda - together, CTI Africa and Vonage are creating a unique and powerful model for all developing countries facing these same challenges."
"Vonage is honored that an organization like CTI Africa has chosen us to enable the life-changing solutions it is bringing to Uganda," said Eric Le Guiniec, Global SVP - Communication APIs Sales for Vonage. "As the need for remote and virtual medical care increases, especially during these challenging times, we are proud that Vonage's video technology is helping to make healthcare available to those who need it most."
As demand for solutions to enable virtual medical care has increased during the current global health crisis, usage of Vonage's Video API has experienced significant growth over the last three months, especially in the telehealth, social and education industries, and has delivered more than 50 billion minutes of video since inception, across a virtually unlimited number of use cases. Vonage powers many of the world's largest telemedicine providers. Vonage's video has been a worldwide leader in webRTC video solutions since the webRTC standard was established in 2012.
For organizations like CTI Africa that need the benefit of video conferencing but also have complex compliance and security requirements, the programmability and flexibility of Vonage's Video APIs enable embedded security measures to protect the privacy and security of patient information.
About CTI Africa
CTI Africa Limited is a visionary social Enterprise with a bold mission to accelerate emerging economies into the fourth industrial revolution with an initial thrust on Uganda. At CTI, we believe that the only way out is a holistic approach in creating fresh economic and social possibilities, through leveraging technology and best practices in agriculture, renewable energy, financial inclusion, healthcare, and clean water. Our interventions, premised on technology, deliver exponential growth and impact. We are a facilitator of progress and an ecosystem enabler, bringing together governments, public and private institutions, to unlock synergies to empower communities and build stronger nations. Contact us on www.ctiafrica.com.
