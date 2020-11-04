cell_therapeutics_inc_cti_biopharma_corp_logo.jpg

CTI BioPharma Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cell Therapeutics, Inc.)

 By CTI BioPharma Corp.

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced an oral presentation supporting the Company's pacritinib development program in graft versus host disease (GVHD) at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held virtually December 5- 8, 2020.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Biological and Clinical Impact of JAK2/mTOR Blockade in GVHD Prevention: Preclinical and Phase I Trial Results
Session Name: Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation; Acute and Chronic GVHD, Immune Reconstitution Phase I and II Trials
Session Number: 722
Session Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020
Session Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PT
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. PT
Presenter: Dr. Joseph Pidala

A copy of the abstract is available here.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, we have recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Maeve Conneighton/Maghan Meyers
+212-600-1902
cti@argotpartners.com

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.