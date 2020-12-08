cell_therapeutics_inc_cti_biopharma_corp_logo.jpg

CTI BioPharma Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cell Therapeutics, Inc.)

 By CTI BioPharma Corp.

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at The JMP Securities Hematology Summit at 3:00 p.m. EST. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Presentation details:

Event: The JMP Securities Hematology Summit
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 15
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.
We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, we have recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Maeve Conneighton/Maghan Meyers
+212-600-1902
cti@argotpartners.com

 

