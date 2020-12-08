Today

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.