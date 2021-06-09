SEATTLE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 2:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.
Presentation details:
Event: JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.
About CTI BioPharma Corp.
We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis, and in response to the COVID pandemic, severe COVID-19 disease. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
