MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Communication Technology Services LLC (CTS) and TASSTA, the Germany-based leader in mission-critical communications over wireless networks, announced today a new strategic partnership that combines CTS's private 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks running on CBRS spectrum with a mission-critical push-to-talk communications solution from TASSTA. The TASSTA offering vastly improves upon traditional LMR push-to-talk radio through enhanced features such as real-time video, automated man-down monitoring, and indoor location tracking. The TASSTA solution includes feature-rich dispatching console software, applications for both Android and Apple smartphones, as well as supporting low-cost, dedicated communications devices.
The agreement makes it possible for oil, gas, utilities, manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and similar enterprises to easily deploy both the wireless network and the communications platform. CTS has nationwide capabilities for the design, delivery, and ongoing operation of high-performance 4G/5G private wireless networks using the CBRS radio spectrum. TASSTA has been delivering on European government agencies' requirements for advanced features in push-to-talk communications such as:
- Push-to-video
- High precision indoor location of workers
- Automated detection of a fall or injury
With the new partnership, the power of the TASSTA communications platform and CTS private wireless networks are available as a turnkey service for the U.S. market. A presentation on the combined service is available on YouTube.
"Interactive voice communications are elevated to a new standard for the industry with the TASSTA platform," stated Dean Fresonke, VP of Channel Development at CTS. "With CTS's private wireless managed service, customers can take full advantage of the power of TASSTA's next-generation communications platform."
"We are extremely excited about this partnership as it provides our customers with a true mission-critical grade network infrastructure that can be paired with our solutions. CTS's operational capability and presence throughout the United States also enhances TASSTA's ability to provide the right support when needed and provide our company with a unique strategic advantage in traditional critical infrastructure market segments such as utilities, oil & gas, transportation, and manufacturing," said Carlos Fernandez Alonso, VP Sales with TASSTA.
About Communication Technology Services LLC
Communication Technology Services (CTS) is the industry leader in DAS, small cells, Wi-Fi, and private wireless networks, having successfully deployed over 9,000 wireless networks nationwide. Leveraging its three decades of experience, CTS designs, deploys, manages, and supports networks of virtually all types, across all major industry verticals. Utilizing its state-of-the-art network design center, network operations center and nationwide workforce of over 400 employees, CTS has evolved to become the premier provider of DAS, small cell and private LTE/5G networks to enterprise and public sector clients, delivering both turn-key implementations and end-to-end managed services. https://www.cts1.com/
About TASSTA Inc.
TASSTA Inc. is the subsidiary of TASSTA GmbH from Germany. TASSTA has over 10 years of experience offering mission-critical communication solutions over broadband networks oriented to both commercial and public safety users, with projects and partners in over 40 countries including the United States. TASSTA continues to lead the industry by being fully involved and supporting the 3GPP Mission Critical Communications standard over LTE. https://tassta.com/
