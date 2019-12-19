- CuddlyNest expands its hotel inventory to European, Latin American and U.S. markets in December - CuddlyNest challenges the existing high commission rates traditionally found in the travel market through its unique booking fee sharing model - CuddlyNest is getting ready to answer demands of EXPO 2020 CuddlyNest Inc, a dynamic travel platform offering global accommodation is launching a new hotel inventory focused on the European, Latin American and U.S. markets this December