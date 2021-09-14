ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cuhaci & Peterson Architects, Engineers and Planners announced today the appointment of Ken Decore as its Director of Design, effective immediately. In this role with the firm, Decore will oversee the day-to-day and assist with the strategic operations of the department.
With more than 20-years of experience creating design projects for enterprises, including The Walt Disney Company, Ken is knowledgeable in developing and executing initiatives in design.
"I believe Ken is ideal to help support and lead the next chapter of growth for our design department and the firm," said Steven Duffy, Senior Vice President of Design. "His design acumen, innovation and creativity will help Cuhaci & Peterson continue to drive results."
Ken will be located at the firm's Maitland, Florida Operations Training Center and will manage teams in the firm's Boston, Central Florida and Philadelphia offices.
