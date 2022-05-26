Oxford Treatment Center will partner with CSG to provide a high-quality dining experience for patients.
ETTA, Miss., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxford Treatment Center, a top-tier addiction treatment center in Mississippi, has partnered with Culinary Services Group (CSG) to provide a high-quality dining experience for patients to support the recovery process. Culinary Services Group will work with Oxford Treatment Center to develop meals tailored to the treatment center and the needs of their patients. Menus will feature home-style cooking and plenty of southern cuisine made from scratch. CSG will also implement digital menu boards on site.
"Addiction wreaks havoc on the body, and a proper diet is an essential component of healing the brain and body from the harms of chronic substance use. We are thrilled to partner with CSG in providing our patients with quality nutrition in addition to dietary knowledge. Together, we are ensuring that our patients embark on their new lives with all of the tools necessary for making their recovery lifelong." – Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center.
Oxford Treatment Center recognizes that nutrition plays an important role in the recovery process. The right diet can stabilize mood, reduce stress and even reduce drug and alcohol cravings, all important factors in the recovery process. Culinary Services Group will provide a Chef Manager and Registered Dietitian to support patient nutrition at Oxford Treatment Center. Because patient intake can occur at any time, it's important that Oxford's food service partner can provide meals for patients twenty-four hours a day seven days a week. CSG is looking forward to providing meals to patients upon arrival and hopes to also provide an education program that can help those in recovery learn to meal plan, shop for food, and cook healthy meals after treatment.
Everything at Oxford Treatment Center involves a "patient first" approach. This passion aligns well with CSG's mission and highest priority, to improve the quality of life for those we serve. – Crystal Duncan, Senior Director of Business Development
Culinary Services Group is one of the few food contract management companies actively pursuing the behavioral healthcare market, including addiction treatment centers like Oxford. They are also strongly focused on senior living communities and hospitals. "We're aligned with the important work that places like Oxford Treatment Center are doing." says CEO Rich Valway, "We want to contribute to the recovery process by providing optimal nutrition to patients, but we also want to provide meals that taste great and that patients look forward to eating." The company looks forward to expanding to more behavioral healthcare communities throughout its east coast footprint, while also building its presence in the state of Mississippi.
