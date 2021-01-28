SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2020. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $88.3 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, compared to $101.7 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.86 percent and 8.55 percent, respectively, compared to 1.21 percent and 10.74 percent for the same period in 2019.
The company also reported 2020 annual net income available to common shareholders of $323.6 million, a decrease of 25.7 percent compared to 2019 earnings available to common shareholders of $435.5 million. On a per-share basis, 2020 earnings were $5.10 per diluted common share compared to $6.84 per diluted common share reported in 2019. For the year 2020, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.85 percent and 8.11 percent respectively, compared to 1.36 percent and 12.24 percent reported in 2019.
"In 2020, Frost Bankers made the best of a challenging environment, as we neared completion of our 25-branch Houston expansion and made $3.3 billion of PPP loans, providing timely assistance to over 19,000 customers. And last week we began accepting new PPP loan applications as the second phase of the PPP program gets under way," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost chairman and CEO. "Our commitment to our organic growth strategy puts us in a strong position as we move ahead into the coming year."
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $265.7 million, down 3.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $3.2 billion, or 22.0 percent, to $17.9 billion, from the $14.7 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, fourth quarter average loans of $15.0 billion represented a 2.3 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Average deposits for the quarter were $34.1 billion, an increase of 25.5 percent, or $6.9 billion, compared to $27.2 billion in last year's fourth quarter.
For 2020, average total loans were $17.2 billion, an increase of approximately $2.7 billion, or 18.9 percent, from the $14.4 billion reported the previous year. Excluding PPP loans, 2020 average loans of $15.0 billion represented a 3.9 percent increase compared to 2019. Average total deposits for 2020 were $31.4 billion, up 19.0 percent, or $5.0 billion, compared to the $26.4 billion reported in 2019.
Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:
- The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 were 12.86 percent, 13.47 percent, and 15.44 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.
- Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $265.7 million, a decrease of 3.4 percent compared to the $275.0 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 2.82 percent for the fourth quarter compared to 3.62 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2.95 percent for the third quarter of 2020.
- Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $91.3 million, down $3.9 million, or 4.1 percent, from the $95.3 million reported a year earlier. Service charges on deposits decreased $2.6 million, or 11.2 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly driven by a decrease in overdraft and NSF fees, down $2.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Other income decreased $719,000 or 5.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a $454,000 decrease in derivative revenue. Trust and investment management fees decreased by $658,000, or 2.0 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of a $1.7 million decrease in oil & gas fees and a $1.1 million decrease in estate fees when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, partly offset by a $1.0 million increase in investment fees.
- Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $222.9 million, up $2.1 million, or 1.0 percent, compared to the $220.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and wages expense increased $6.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was impacted by severance expense of $5.2 million related to organizational restructurings. Employee benefits expense decreased by $5.8 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in employee benefits expense was primarily related to a decrease in certain discretionary benefit plan expenses. Fourth quarter net occupancy expense increased $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, impacted by our Houston expansion. The total increase was primarily driven by increases in depreciation on leasehold improvements (up $857,000), property taxes (up $797,000) and building depreciation (up $176,000), among other things. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $1.7 million or 6.6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.6 million increase in software expenses. Other non-interest expense decreased by $2.9 million or 6.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a $3.2 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense.
- For the fourth quarter of 2020, credit loss expense related to loans was $13.3 million, compared to net charge-offs of $13.6 million. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the credit loss expense related to loans was $8.4 million, compared to net charge-offs of $12.7 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.51 percent at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.45 percent last quarter and 0.90 percent at year-end 2019. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.75 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-performing assets were $62.3 million at year end, compared to $96.4 million the previous quarter, and $109.5 million at year-end 2019. Credit loss expense related to off-balance-sheet exposures was $489,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- As described further below, we have declared the first dividend payment on our 4.450% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, issued on November 19, 2020, which will take place during the first quarter and will total $2.151 million. This preferred stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock. Each subsequent quarterly dividend payment to holders of our Preferred Stock will total $1.669 million.
The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.72 per common share, payable March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 26 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $14.3388889 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.3584722 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 26 of this year.
In addition, the Corporation's board of directors authorized a new $100.0 million stock repurchase plan. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased over a one-year period from time to time at various prices in the open market or through private transactions.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 800-944-6430. Digital playback of the conference call will be available after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 855-859-2056, with the Conference ID# of 6337817. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.
Cullen/Frost investor relations website: www.frostbank.com/investor-relations/
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $42.4 billion in assets at December 31, 2020. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results
Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
- Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
- Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
- Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
- Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
- The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
- Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
- The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
- The soundness of other financial institutions.
- Political instability.
- Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
- Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
- The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
- Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
- Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
- Technological changes.
- The cost and effects cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of third-party providers.
- Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
- Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
- Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
- Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
- The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
- Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
- Changes in our liquidity position.
- Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
- The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
- The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
- Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
- Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items
Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234
Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$
242,246
$
243,423
$
245,811
$
244,521
$
251,098
Net interest income (1)
265,721
267,041
269,722
268,453
275,038
Credit loss expense
13,756
20,302
31,975
175,197
8,355
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
32,270
31,469
31,060
34,473
32,928
Service charges on deposit accounts
20,830
19,812
17,580
22,651
23,454
Insurance commissions and fees
11,704
11,456
10,668
16,485
12,138
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
3,746
3,503
2,966
3,255
3,608
Other charges, commissions and fees
9,427
8,370
7,663
9,365
9,020
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
—
—
—
108,989
28
Other
13,360
8,991
7,664
17,697
14,079
Total non-interest income
91,337
83,601
77,601
212,915
95,255
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
104,843
93,323
90,350
98,812
97,951
Employee benefits
15,852
16,074
18,861
24,889
21,651
Net occupancy
26,822
25,466
25,266
25,384
24,864
Technology, furniture and equipment
27,464
26,482
26,046
25,240
25,759
Deposit insurance
2,706
2,372
2,800
2,624
2,374
Intangible amortization
208
212
241
257
264
Other
45,017
38,221
36,115
46,957
47,943
Total non-interest expense
222,912
202,150
199,679
224,163
220,806
Income before income taxes
96,915
104,572
91,758
58,076
117,192
Income taxes
8,645
9,516
(1,314)
3,323
13,511
Net income
88,270
95,056
93,072
54,753
103,681
Preferred stock dividends
—
—
—
2,016
2,016
Redemption of preferred stock
—
—
—
5,514
—
Net income available to common shareholders
$
88,270
$
95,056
$
93,072
$
47,223
$
101,665
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$
1.39
$
1.50
$
1.47
$
0.75
$
1.61
Earnings per common share - diluted
1.38
1.50
1.47
0.75
1.60
Cash dividends per common share
0.72
0.71
0.71
0.71
0.71
Book value per common share at end of quarter
65.82
65.07
63.97
61.17
60.11
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
63,011
62,782
62,670
62,553
62,669
Weighted-average common shares - basic
62,940
62,727
62,596
62,643
62,609
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
311
193
205
407
625
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
63,251
62,920
62,801
63,050
63,234
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.86
%
0.96
%
0.99
%
0.57
%
1.21
%
Return on average common equity
8.55
9.30
9.60
4.88
10.74
Net interest income to average earning assets (1)
2.82
2.95
3.13
3.56
3.62
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$
17,945
$
18,149
$
17,550
$
14,995
$
14,705
Earning assets
38,262
36,749
35,128
30,804
30,621
Total assets
40,963
39,435
37,838
33,534
33,314
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
15,119
14,585
13,785
10,737
10,772
Interest-bearing deposits
19,010
18,289
17,528
16,654
16,414
Total deposits
34,129
32,875
31,313
27,391
27,186
Shareholders' equity
4,175
4,065
3,899
4,009
3,900
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$
17,481
$
18,224
$
17,972
$
15,338
$
14,750
Earning assets
39,648
37,482
36,613
31,440
31,281
Goodwill and intangible assets
657
657
657
657
657
Total assets
42,391
40,101
39,378
34,147
34,027
Total deposits
35,016
33,500
32,679
28,141
27,640
Shareholders' equity
4,293
4,085
4,009
3,827
3,912
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
3,780
3,580
3,521
3,463
3,644
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$
263,177
$
263,475
$
250,061
$
263,881
$
132,167
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.51
%
1.45
%
1.39
%
1.72
%
0.90
%
Net charge-offs:
$
13,565
$
10,176
$
41,048
$
38,646
$
12,747
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.30
%
0.22
%
0.94
%
1.04
%
0.34
%
Non-performing assets:
Non-accrual loans
$
61,449
$
91,578
$
79,461
$
66,727
$
102,303
Restructured loans
—
3,932
4,932
—
6,098
Foreclosed assets
850
850
806
806
1,084
Total
$
62,299
$
96,360
$
85,199
$
67,533
$
109,485
As a percentage of:
Total loans and foreclosed assets
0.36
%
0.53
%
0.47
%
0.44
%
0.74
%
Total assets
0.15
0.24
0.22
0.20
0.32
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.86
%
12.71
%
12.48
%
12.02
%
12.36
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.47
12.71
12.48
12.02
12.99
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.44
14.69
14.43
13.97
14.57
Leverage Ratio
8.07
7.85
8.01
8.84
9.28
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
10.13
10.19
10.18
11.21
11.50
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
10.19
10.31
10.30
11.95
11.71
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$
976,001
$
1,004,005
$
957,892
$
866,422
$
776,336
Net interest income (1)
1,070,937
1,100,586
1,052,564
1,043,431
939,958
Credit loss expense (2)
241,230
33,759
21,685
35,888
51,673
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
129,272
126,722
119,391
110,675
104,240
Service charges on deposit accounts
80,873
88,983
85,186
84,182
81,203
Insurance commissions and fees
50,313
52,345
48,967
46,169
47,154
Interchange and debit card transaction fees (3)
13,470
14,873
13,877
23,232
21,369
Other charges, commissions and fees
34,825
37,123
37,231
39,931
39,623
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
108,989
293
(156)
(4,941)
14,975
Other
47,712
43,563
46,790
37,222
41,144
Total non-interest income (3)
465,454
363,902
351,286
336,470
349,708
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
387,328
375,029
350,312
337,068
318,665
Employee benefits
75,676
86,230
77,323
74,575
72,615
Net occupancy
102,938
89,466
76,788
75,971
71,627
Technology, furniture and equipment
105,232
91,995
83,102
74,335
71,208
Deposit insurance
10,502
10,126
16,397
20,128
17,428
Intangible amortization
918
1,168
1,424
1,703
2,429
Other (2)(3)
166,310
180,665
173,466
174,861
178,988
Total non-interest expense (2)(3)
848,904
834,679
778,812
758,641
732,960
Income before income taxes
351,321
499,469
508,681
408,363
341,411
Income taxes
20,170
55,870
53,763
44,214
37,150
Net income
331,151
443,599
454,918
364,149
304,261
Preferred stock dividends
2,016
8,063
8,063
8,063
8,063
Redemption of preferred stock
5,514
—
—
—
—
Net income available to common shareholders
$
323,621
$
435,536
$
446,855
$
356,086
$
296,198
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$
5.11
$
6.89
$
6.97
$
5.56
$
4.73
Earnings per common share - diluted
5.10
6.84
6.90
5.51
4.70
Cash dividends per common share
2.85
2.80
2.58
2.25
2.15
Book value per common share at end of quarter
65.82
60.11
51.19
49.68
45.03
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
63,011
62,669
62,986
63,476
63,474
Weighted-average common shares - basic
62,727
62,742
63,705
63,694
62,376
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
277
700
982
968
593
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
63,004
63,442
64,687
64,662
62,969
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.85
%
1.36
%
1.44
%
1.17
%
1.03
%
Return on average common equity
8.11
12.24
14.23
11.76
10.16
Net interest income to average earning assets (1)
3.09
3.75
3.64
3.69
3.56
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate for 2020, 2019 and 2018 and 35% tax rate for 2016-2017.
(2) Prior to 2020, credit loss expense related to off-balance-sheet credit exposures was previously reported as a component of other non-
(3) Beginning in 2018, in connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard, interchange and debit card transaction fees are reported
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$
17,164
$
14,441
$
13,618
$
12,460
$
11,555
Earning assets
35,248
29,600
28,900
28,359
26,717
Total assets
37,961
32,086
31,030
30,450
28,832
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
13,564
10,358
10,757
10,819
10,034
Interest-bearing deposits
17,875
16,055
15,532
15,085
14,478
Total deposits
31,438
26,413
26,289
25,905
24,512
Shareholders' equity
4,039
3,702
3,284
3,173
3,059
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$
17,481
$
14,750
$
14,100
$
13,146
$
11,975
Earning assets
39,648
31,281
29,894
29,595
28,025
Goodwill and intangible assets
657
657
659
660
662
Total assets
42,391
34,027
32,293
31,748
30,196
Total deposits
35,016
27,640
27,149
26,872
25,812
Shareholders' equity
4,293
3,912
3,369
3,298
3,003
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
3,780
3,644
3,433
3,218
3,027
ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loan:
$
263,177
$
132,167
$
132,132
$
155,364
$
153,045
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.51
%
0.90
%
0.94
%
1.18
%
1.28
%
Net charge-offs:
$
103,435
$
33,724
$
44,845
$
33,141
$
34,487
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.60
%
0.23
%
0.33
%
0.27
%
0.30
%
Non-performing assets:
Non-accrual loans
$
61,449
$
102,303
$
73,739
$
150,314
$
100,151
Restructured loans
—
6,098
—
4,862
—
Foreclosed assets
850
1,084
1,175
2,116
2,440
Total
$
62,299
$
109,485
$
74,914
$
157,292
$
102,591
As a percentage of:
Total loans and foreclosed assets
0.36
%
0.74
%
0.53
%
1.20
%
0.86
%
Total assets
0.15
0.32
0.23
0.50
0.34
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.86
%
12.36
%
12.27
%
12.42
%
12.52
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.47
12.99
12.94
13.16
13.33
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.44
14.57
14.64
15.15
14.93
Leverage Ratio
8.07
9.28
9.06
8.46
8.14
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
10.13
11.50
10.43
10.39
9.94
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
10.64
11.54
10.58
10.42
10.61
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
2020
2019
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
1.24
%
1.64
%
Federal funds sold and resell agreements
0.25
0.24
0.27
1.22
1.71
Securities
3.41
3.44
3.53
3.46
3.37
Loans, net of unearned discounts
3.74
3.73
3.95
4.65
4.88
Total earning assets
2.89
3.04
3.24
3.84
3.98
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.04
Money market deposit accounts
0.07
0.09
0.09
0.50
0.66
Time accounts
0.82
1.11
1.40
1.67
1.72
Public funds
0.02
0.02
0.09
0.85
1.05
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.09
0.12
0.14
0.39
0.49
Total deposits
0.05
0.07
0.08
0.24
0.29
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
0.11
0.12
0.15
0.95
1.21
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
1.96
2.05
2.90
3.54
3.83
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
4.70
4.70
4.71
4.71
4.71
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
0.29
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.13
0.15
0.19
0.47
0.59
Net interest spread
2.76
2.89
3.05
3.37
3.39
Net interest income to total average earning assets
2.82
2.95
3.13
3.56
3.62
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in millions)
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
7,718
$
5,888
$
4,986
$
2,586
$
2,000
Federal funds sold and resell agreements
17
31
92
260
275
Securities
12,582
12,680
12,501
12,963
13,641
Loans, net of unearned discount
17,945
18,149
17,550
14,995
14,705
Total earning assets
$
38,262
$
36,749
$
35,128
$
30,804
$
30,621
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
$
8,397
$
8,077
$
7,615
$
7,030
$
6,850
Money market deposit accounts
8,884
8,555
8,230
7,874
7,905
Time accounts
1,133
1,120
1,118
1,109
1,069
Public funds
596
537
565
640
590
Total interest-bearing deposits
19,010
18,289
17,528
16,654
16,414
Total deposits
34,129
32,875
31,313
27,391
27,186
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
1,743
1,578
1,295
1,259
1,418
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
136
136
136
136
136
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
99
99
99
99
99
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
440
—
—
Total interest-bearing funds
$
20,988
$
20,103
$
19,498
$
18,149
$
18,067
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cullenfrost-reports-4th-quarter-and-2020-annual-results-301216806.html
SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.