Cullen/Frost Bankers logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cullen/Frost Bankers)

Cullen/Frost Bankers logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cullen/Frost Bankers)

 By Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2020. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $88.3 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, compared to $101.7 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.86 percent and 8.55 percent, respectively, compared to 1.21 percent and 10.74 percent for the same period in 2019.

The company also reported 2020 annual net income available to common shareholders of $323.6 million, a decrease of 25.7 percent compared to 2019 earnings available to common shareholders of $435.5 million. On a per-share basis, 2020 earnings were $5.10 per diluted common share compared to $6.84 per diluted common share reported in 2019. For the year 2020, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.85 percent and 8.11 percent respectively, compared to 1.36 percent and 12.24 percent reported in 2019.

"In 2020, Frost Bankers made the best of a challenging environment, as we neared completion of our 25-branch Houston expansion and made $3.3 billion of PPP loans, providing timely assistance to over 19,000 customers. And last week we began accepting new PPP loan applications as the second phase of the PPP program gets under way," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost chairman and CEO. "Our commitment to our organic growth strategy puts us in a strong position as we move ahead into the coming year." 

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $265.7 million, down  3.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $3.2 billion, or 22.0 percent, to $17.9 billion, from the $14.7 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, fourth quarter average loans of $15.0 billion represented a 2.3 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Average deposits for the quarter were $34.1 billion, an increase of 25.5 percent, or $6.9 billion, compared to $27.2 billion in last year's fourth quarter. 

For 2020, average total loans were $17.2 billion, an increase of approximately $2.7 billion, or 18.9 percent, from the $14.4 billion reported the previous year. Excluding PPP loans, 2020 average loans of $15.0 billion represented a 3.9 percent increase compared to 2019. Average total deposits for 2020 were $31.4 billion, up 19.0 percent, or $5.0 billion, compared to the $26.4 billion reported in 2019.

Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 were 12.86 percent, 13.47 percent, and 15.44 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $265.7 million, a decrease of 3.4 percent compared to the $275.0 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 2.82 percent for the fourth quarter compared to 3.62 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2.95 percent for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $91.3 million, down $3.9 million, or 4.1 percent, from the $95.3 million reported a year earlier. Service charges on deposits decreased $2.6 million, or 11.2 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly driven by a decrease in overdraft and NSF fees, down $2.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Other income decreased $719,000 or 5.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a $454,000 decrease in derivative revenue. Trust and investment management fees decreased by $658,000, or 2.0 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of a $1.7 million decrease in oil & gas fees and a $1.1 million decrease in estate fees when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, partly offset by a $1.0 million increase in investment fees.
  • Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $222.9 million, up $2.1 million, or 1.0 percent, compared to the $220.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and wages expense increased $6.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was impacted by severance expense of $5.2 million related to organizational restructurings. Employee benefits expense decreased by $5.8 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in employee benefits expense was primarily related to a decrease in certain discretionary benefit plan expenses. Fourth quarter net occupancy expense increased $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, impacted by our Houston expansion. The total increase was primarily driven by increases in depreciation on leasehold improvements (up $857,000), property taxes (up $797,000) and building depreciation (up $176,000), among other things. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $1.7 million or 6.6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.6 million increase in software expenses. Other non-interest expense decreased by $2.9 million or 6.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a $3.2 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2020, credit loss expense related to loans was $13.3 million, compared to net charge-offs of $13.6 million. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the credit loss expense related to loans was $8.4 million, compared to net charge-offs of $12.7 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.51 percent at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.45 percent last quarter and 0.90 percent at year-end 2019. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.75 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-performing assets were $62.3 million at year end, compared to $96.4 million the previous quarter, and $109.5 million at year-end 2019. Credit loss expense related to off-balance-sheet exposures was $489,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • As described further below, we have declared the first dividend payment on our 4.450% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, issued on November 19, 2020, which will take place during the first quarter and will total $2.151 million. This preferred stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock. Each subsequent quarterly dividend payment to holders of our Preferred Stock will total $1.669 million.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.72 per common share, payable March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 26 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $14.3388889 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.3584722 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 26 of this year.

In addition, the Corporation's board of directors authorized a new $100.0 million stock repurchase plan. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased over a one-year period from time to time at various prices in the open market or through private transactions.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 800-944-6430. Digital playback of the conference call will be available after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 855-859-2056, with the Conference ID# of 6337817. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: www.frostbank.com/investor-relations/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $42.4 billion in assets at December 31, 2020. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Political instability.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items

Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A.B. Mendez

Investor Relations

210.220.5234

Bill Day

Media Relations

210.220.5427

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)























2020



2019



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS



















Net interest income

$

242,246





$

243,423





$

245,811





$

244,521





$

251,098



Net interest income (1)

265,721





267,041





269,722





268,453





275,038



Credit loss expense

13,756





20,302





31,975





175,197





8,355



Non-interest income:



















Trust and investment management fees

32,270





31,469





31,060





34,473





32,928



Service charges on deposit accounts

20,830





19,812





17,580





22,651





23,454



Insurance commissions and fees

11,704





11,456





10,668





16,485





12,138



Interchange and debit card transaction fees

3,746





3,503





2,966





3,255





3,608



Other charges, commissions and fees

9,427





8,370





7,663





9,365





9,020



Net gain (loss) on securities transactions













108,989





28



Other

13,360





8,991





7,664





17,697





14,079



Total non-interest income

91,337





83,601





77,601





212,915





95,255























Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and wages

104,843





93,323





90,350





98,812





97,951



Employee benefits

15,852





16,074





18,861





24,889





21,651



Net occupancy

26,822





25,466





25,266





25,384





24,864



Technology, furniture and equipment

27,464





26,482





26,046





25,240





25,759



Deposit insurance

2,706





2,372





2,800





2,624





2,374



Intangible amortization

208





212





241





257





264



Other

45,017





38,221





36,115





46,957





47,943



Total non-interest expense

222,912





202,150





199,679





224,163





220,806



Income before income taxes

96,915





104,572





91,758





58,076





117,192



Income taxes

8,645





9,516





(1,314)





3,323





13,511



Net income

88,270





95,056





93,072





54,753





103,681



Preferred stock dividends













2,016





2,016



Redemption of preferred stock













5,514







Net income available to common shareholders

$

88,270





$

95,056





$

93,072





$

47,223





$

101,665























PER COMMON SHARE DATA



















Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.39





$

1.50





$

1.47





$

0.75





$

1.61



Earnings per common share - diluted

1.38





1.50





1.47





0.75





1.60



Cash dividends per common share

0.72





0.71





0.71





0.71





0.71



Book value per common share at end of quarter

65.82





65.07





63.97





61.17





60.11























OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES



















Period-end common shares

63,011





62,782





62,670





62,553





62,669



Weighted-average common shares - basic

62,940





62,727





62,596





62,643





62,609



Dilutive effect of stock compensation

311





193





205





407





625



Weighted-average common shares - diluted

63,251





62,920





62,801





63,050





63,234























SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.86

%



0.96

%



0.99

%



0.57

%



1.21

%

Return on average common equity

8.55





9.30





9.60





4.88





10.74



Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

2.82





2.95





3.13





3.56





3.62























(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.



 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





2020



2019



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY



















($ in millions)



















Average Balance:



















Loans

$

17,945





$

18,149





$

17,550





$

14,995





$

14,705



Earning assets

38,262





36,749





35,128





30,804





30,621



Total assets

40,963





39,435





37,838





33,534





33,314



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

15,119





14,585





13,785





10,737





10,772



Interest-bearing deposits

19,010





18,289





17,528





16,654





16,414



Total deposits

34,129





32,875





31,313





27,391





27,186



Shareholders' equity

4,175





4,065





3,899





4,009





3,900























Period-End Balance:



















Loans

$

17,481





$

18,224





$

17,972





$

15,338





$

14,750



Earning assets

39,648





37,482





36,613





31,440





31,281



Goodwill and intangible assets

657





657





657





657





657



Total assets

42,391





40,101





39,378





34,147





34,027



Total deposits

35,016





33,500





32,679





28,141





27,640



Shareholders' equity

4,293





4,085





4,009





3,827





3,912



Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

3,780





3,580





3,521





3,463





3,644























ASSET QUALITY



















($ in thousands)



















Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$

263,177





$

263,475





$

250,061





$

263,881





$

132,167



As a percentage of period-end loans

1.51

%



1.45

%



1.39

%



1.72

%



0.90

%





















Net charge-offs:

$

13,565





$

10,176





$

41,048





$

38,646





$

12,747



Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.30

%



0.22

%



0.94

%



1.04

%



0.34

%





















Non-performing assets:



















Non-accrual loans

$

61,449





$

91,578





$

79,461





$

66,727





$

102,303



Restructured loans





3,932





4,932









6,098



Foreclosed assets

850





850





806





806





1,084



Total

$

62,299





$

96,360





$

85,199





$

67,533





$

109,485



As a percentage of:



















Total loans and foreclosed assets

0.36

%



0.53

%



0.47

%



0.44

%



0.74

%

Total assets

0.15





0.24





0.22





0.20





0.32























CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS



















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.86

%



12.71

%



12.48

%



12.02

%



12.36

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.47





12.71





12.48





12.02





12.99



Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.44





14.69





14.43





13.97





14.57



Leverage Ratio

8.07





7.85





8.01





8.84





9.28



Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

10.13





10.19





10.18





11.21





11.50



Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

10.19





10.31





10.30





11.95





11.71























(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



















Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2018



2017



2016

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS



















Net interest income

$

976,001





$

1,004,005





$

957,892





$

866,422





$

776,336



Net interest income (1)

1,070,937





1,100,586





1,052,564





1,043,431





939,958



Credit loss expense (2)

241,230





33,759





21,685





35,888





51,673



Non-interest income:



















Trust and investment management fees

129,272





126,722





119,391





110,675





104,240



Service charges on deposit accounts

80,873





88,983





85,186





84,182





81,203



Insurance commissions and fees

50,313





52,345





48,967





46,169





47,154



Interchange and debit card transaction fees (3)

13,470





14,873





13,877





23,232





21,369



Other charges, commissions and fees

34,825





37,123





37,231





39,931





39,623



Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

108,989





293





(156)





(4,941)





14,975



Other

47,712





43,563





46,790





37,222





41,144



Total non-interest income (3)

465,454





363,902





351,286





336,470





349,708























Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and wages

387,328





375,029





350,312





337,068





318,665



Employee benefits

75,676





86,230





77,323





74,575





72,615



Net occupancy

102,938





89,466





76,788





75,971





71,627



Technology, furniture and equipment

105,232





91,995





83,102





74,335





71,208



Deposit insurance

10,502





10,126





16,397





20,128





17,428



Intangible amortization

918





1,168





1,424





1,703





2,429



Other (2)(3)

166,310





180,665





173,466





174,861





178,988



Total non-interest expense (2)(3)

848,904





834,679





778,812





758,641





732,960



Income before income taxes

351,321





499,469





508,681





408,363





341,411



Income taxes

20,170





55,870





53,763





44,214





37,150



Net income

331,151





443,599





454,918





364,149





304,261



Preferred stock dividends

2,016





8,063





8,063





8,063





8,063



Redemption of preferred stock

5,514



















Net income available to common shareholders

$

323,621





$

435,536





$

446,855





$

356,086





$

296,198























PER COMMON SHARE DATA



















Earnings per common share - basic

$

5.11





$

6.89





$

6.97





$

5.56





$

4.73



Earnings per common share - diluted

5.10





6.84





6.90





5.51





4.70



Cash dividends per common share

2.85





2.80





2.58





2.25





2.15



Book value per common share at end of quarter

65.82





60.11





51.19





49.68





45.03























OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES



















Period-end common shares

63,011





62,669





62,986





63,476





63,474



Weighted-average common shares - basic

62,727





62,742





63,705





63,694





62,376



Dilutive effect of stock compensation

277





700





982





968





593



Weighted-average common shares - diluted

63,004





63,442





64,687





64,662





62,969























SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.85

%



1.36

%



1.44

%



1.17

%



1.03

%

Return on average common equity

8.11





12.24





14.23





11.76





10.16



Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

3.09





3.75





3.64





3.69





3.56























(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate for 2020, 2019 and 2018 and 35% tax rate for 2016-2017.

(2) Prior to 2020, credit loss expense  related to off-balance-sheet credit exposures was previously reported as a component of other non-

     interest expense. In connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard in 2020, such amounts have been reclassified to credit loss 

     expense to make prior periods comparable to the current presentation.

(3) Beginning in 2018, in connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard, interchange and debit card transaction fees are reported 

     net of related network costs. Prior to 2018, such network costs were reported separately as a component of other non-interest expense. For 

     comparative purposes, interchange and debit card transaction fees reported net of related network costs would have totaled $11,289 in 2017 

     and $8,473 in 2016.

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



















Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2018



2017



2016

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)



















Average Balance:



















Loans

$

17,164





$

14,441





$

13,618





$

12,460





$

11,555



Earning assets

35,248





29,600





28,900





28,359





26,717



Total assets

37,961





32,086





31,030





30,450





28,832



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

13,564





10,358





10,757





10,819





10,034



Interest-bearing deposits

17,875





16,055





15,532





15,085





14,478



Total deposits

31,438





26,413





26,289





25,905





24,512



Shareholders' equity

4,039





3,702





3,284





3,173





3,059























Period-End Balance:



















Loans

$

17,481





$

14,750





$

14,100





$

13,146





$

11,975



Earning assets

39,648





31,281





29,894





29,595





28,025



Goodwill and intangible assets

657





657





659





660





662



Total assets

42,391





34,027





32,293





31,748





30,196



Total deposits

35,016





27,640





27,149





26,872





25,812



Shareholders' equity

4,293





3,912





3,369





3,298





3,003



Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

3,780





3,644





3,433





3,218





3,027























ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)



















Allowance for credit losses on loan:

$

263,177





$

132,167





$

132,132





$

155,364





$

153,045



As a percentage of period-end loans

1.51

%



0.90

%



0.94

%



1.18

%



1.28

%





















Net charge-offs:

$

103,435





$

33,724





$

44,845





$

33,141





$

34,487



Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.60

%



0.23

%



0.33

%



0.27

%



0.30

%





















Non-performing assets:



















Non-accrual loans

$

61,449





$

102,303





$

73,739





$

150,314





$

100,151



Restructured loans





6,098









4,862







Foreclosed assets

850





1,084





1,175





2,116





2,440



Total

$

62,299





$

109,485





$

74,914





$

157,292





$

102,591



As a percentage of:



















Total loans and foreclosed assets

0.36

%



0.74

%



0.53

%



1.20

%



0.86

%

Total assets

0.15





0.32





0.23





0.50





0.34























CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS



















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.86

%



12.36

%



12.27

%



12.42

%



12.52

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.47





12.99





12.94





13.16





13.33



Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.44





14.57





14.64





15.15





14.93



Leverage Ratio

8.07





9.28





9.06





8.46





8.14



Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

10.13





11.50





10.43





10.39





9.94



Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

10.64





11.54





10.58





10.42





10.61























(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)





2020



2019



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)



















Earning Assets:



















Interest-bearing deposits

0.10

%



0.10

%



0.10

%



1.24

%



1.64

%

Federal funds sold and resell agreements

0.25





0.24





0.27





1.22





1.71



Securities

3.41





3.44





3.53





3.46





3.37



Loans, net of unearned discounts

3.74





3.73





3.95





4.65





4.88



Total earning assets

2.89





3.04





3.24





3.84





3.98























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing deposits:



















Savings and interest checking

0.02





0.02





0.02





0.02





0.04



Money market deposit accounts

0.07





0.09





0.09





0.50





0.66



Time accounts

0.82





1.11





1.40





1.67





1.72



Public funds

0.02





0.02





0.09





0.85





1.05



Total interest-bearing deposits

0.09





0.12





0.14





0.39





0.49























Total deposits

0.05





0.07





0.08





0.24





0.29























Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

0.11





0.12





0.15





0.95





1.21



Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1.96





2.05





2.90





3.54





3.83



Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.70





4.70





4.71





4.71





4.71



Federal Home Loan Bank advances









0.29











Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.13





0.15





0.19





0.47





0.59























Net interest spread

2.76





2.89





3.05





3.37





3.39



Net interest income to total average earning assets

2.82





2.95





3.13





3.56





3.62























AVERAGE BALANCES



















($ in millions)



















Assets:



















Interest-bearing deposits

$

7,718





$

5,888





$

4,986





$

2,586





$

2,000



Federal funds sold and resell agreements

17





31





92





260





275



Securities

12,582





12,680





12,501





12,963





13,641



Loans, net of unearned discount

17,945





18,149





17,550





14,995





14,705



Total earning assets

$

38,262





$

36,749





$

35,128





$

30,804





$

30,621























Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing deposits:



















Savings and interest checking

$

8,397





$

8,077





$

7,615





$

7,030





$

6,850



Money market deposit accounts

8,884





8,555





8,230





7,874





7,905



Time accounts

1,133





1,120





1,118





1,109





1,069



Public funds

596





537





565





640





590



Total interest-bearing deposits

19,010





18,289





17,528





16,654





16,414























Total deposits

34,129





32,875





31,313





27,391





27,186























Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

1,743





1,578





1,295





1,259





1,418



Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

136





136





136





136





136



Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99





99





99





99





99



Federal Home Loan Bank advances









440











Total interest-bearing funds

$

20,988





$

20,103





$

19,498





$

18,149





$

18,067























(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cullenfrost-reports-4th-quarter-and-2020-annual-results-301216806.html

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.