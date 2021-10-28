Cullen/Frost Bankers logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cullen/Frost Bankers)

Cullen/Frost Bankers logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cullen/Frost Bankers)

 By Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported third quarter 2021 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $106.3 million compared to $95.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.65 per diluted common share, compared to $1.50 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.90 percent and 9.87 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.96 percent and 9.30 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the third quarter of 2021, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.3 million, up 0.9 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2020. Average loans for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.0 billion, or 10.8 percent, to $16.2 billion, from the $18.1 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, third quarter average loans of $14.8 billion represented a 0.8 percent  decrease compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a 1.6 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. Average deposits for the quarter were $39.1 billion, up $6.2 billion, or 19.0 percent, compared to the $32.9 billion reported for last year's third quarter. 

"These results are reflective of a solid quarter, and we're optimistic going forward, both for the company and the economy in general," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "Loans are trending upward and headwinds associated with the pandemic's effects are beginning to diminish.

"Our team has made excellent progress helping our PPP borrowers through the forgiveness process, and I'm proud to report that approximately 85 percent of our PPP loans have been forgiven as of mid-October. At the same time, we've made investments to bolster access to our services and locations. We built strong relationships during these extraordinary times, and that puts us in a good position for the future."

For the first nine months of 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $336.6 million, up 43.0 percent compared to $235.4 million for the first nine months of 2020. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 was $5.22 compared to $3.71 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 40.7 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2021 were 1.00 percent and 10.72 percent, respectively, compared to 0.85 percent and 7.95 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2020.

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2021 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2021 were 13.42 percent, 14.01 percent and 15.90 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.3 million, an increase of 0.9 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021, down 18 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021 net interest margin of 2.65 percent. Net interest margin decreased 48 basis points compared to 2.95 percent for the same period in 2020.
  • Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $93.2 million, an increase of $9.6 million, or 11.5 percent, from the $83.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2020. Trust and investment management fees increased $5.9 million, or 18.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily due to increases in investment management fees (up $3.6 million, or 13.1%), oil and gas fees (up $1.6 million) and custody fees (up $519,000). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.4 million or 7.1 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in commercial service charges (up $1.1 million) and overdraft charges on commercial accounts (up $517,000) partly offset by a decrease in overdraft charges on consumer accounts (down $332,000). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.4 million, or 16.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to an increase in income from the sale of mutual fund accounts (up $1.3 million).
  • Non-interest expense was $218.0 million for the quarter, up $15.9 million, or 7.8 percent, compared to the $202.2 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $6.1 million, or 6.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries and wages during the comparable periods was primarily related to an increase in incentive compensation. Employee benefits expense of $21.6 million represented an increase of $5.5 million, or 34.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in certain discretionary benefit plan expenses. Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased $2.0 million, or 7.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $1.4 million) and depreciation of furniture and equipment (up $604,000). Net occupancy expense increased $1.7 million, or 6.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in repairs and maintenance/service contracts expense (up $920,000) and depreciation on leasehold improvements (up $420,000), and was also impacted by our expansion activity in the Houston market area.
  • For the third quarter of 2021, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.1 million. For the third quarter of 2020, the company recorded a $20.3 million credit loss expense and reported net charge-offs of $10.2 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.58 percent at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.54 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 1.45 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.67 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.74 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 1.76 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Non-accrual loans were $57.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to $57.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and $91.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below.

Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13723263. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $47.9 billion in assets at September 30, 2021. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Political instability.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Technological changes and the speed of digital transformation.
  • The cost and effects of failure, interruption, or breach of security of our systems or those of our outside providers and our customers.
  • Our customers' vulnerability to internal and external fraud (including fraudulent e-mail and other communications).
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A.B. Mendez

Investor Relations

210.220.5234

          or

Bill Day

Media Relations

210.220.5427

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)























2021



2020



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS



















Net interest income

$

246,122





$

257,156





$

240,881





$

242,246





$

243,423



Net interest income (1)

269,321





279,997





263,949





265,721





267,041



Credit loss expense









63





13,756





20,302



Non-interest income:



















Trust and investment management fees

37,381





37,874





35,314





32,270





31,469



Service charges on deposit accounts

21,216





19,849





19,993





20,830





19,812



Insurance commissions and fees

11,748





10,773





17,313





11,704





11,456



Interchange and card transaction fees

4,490





4,641





4,093





3,746





3,503



Other charges, commissions and fees

9,785





8,640





8,304





9,427





8,370



Net gain (loss) on securities transactions



















Other

8,569





9,470





8,219





13,360





8,991



   Total non-interest income

93,189





91,247





93,236





91,337





83,601























Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and wages

99,463





97,035





93,458





104,843





93,323



Employee benefits

21,576





18,728





22,536





15,852





16,074



Net occupancy

27,208





26,650





26,051





26,822





25,466



Technology, furniture and equipment

28,494





27,998





28,016





27,464





26,482



Deposit insurance

3,088





2,877





2,928





2,706





2,372



Intangible amortization

157





185





202





208





212



Other

38,017





41,781





36,951





45,017





38,221



   Total non-interest expense

218,003





215,254





210,142





222,912





202,150



Income before income taxes

121,308





133,149





123,912





96,915





104,572



Income taxes

13,333





15,081





7,897





8,645





9,516



Net income

107,975





118,068





116,015





88,270





95,056



Preferred stock dividends

1,668





1,669





2,151











Net income available to common shareholders

$

106,307





$

116,399





$

113,864





$

88,270





$

95,056























PER COMMON SHARE DATA



















Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.66





$

1.81





$

1.78





$

1.39





$

1.50



Earnings per common share - diluted

1.65





1.80





1.77





1.38





1.50



Cash dividends per common share

0.75





0.72





0.72





0.72





0.71



Book value per common share at end of quarter

66.39





66.44





64.89





65.82





65.07























OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES



















Period-end common shares

63,668





63,646





63,532





63,011





62,782



Weighted-average common shares - basic

63,652





63,606





63,306





62,940





62,727



Dilutive effect of stock compensation

445





496





510





311





193



Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,097





64,102





63,816





63,251





62,920























SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.90

%



1.02

%



1.09

%



0.86

%



0.96

%

Return on average common equity

9.87





11.18





11.13





8.55





9.30



Net interest income to average earning assets

2.47





2.65





2.72





2.82





2.95























(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





2021



2020



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY



















($ in millions)



















Average Balance:



















Loans

$

16,189





$

17,246





$

17,684





$

17,945





$

18,149



Earning assets

43,980





42,916





39,804





38,262





36,749



Total assets

46,774





45,665





42,530





40,963





39,435



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

16,999





16,456





15,309





15,119





14,585



Interest-bearing deposits

22,117





21,815





20,097





19,010





18,289



Total deposits

39,116





38,271





35,406





34,129





32,875



Shareholders' equity

4,417





4,320





4,295





4,175





4,065























Period-End Balance:



















Loans

$

15,833





$

16,596





$

17,890





$

17,481





$

18,224



Earning assets

44,964





43,943





41,380





39,648





37,482



Goodwill and intangible assets

656





656





656





657





657



Total assets

47,860





46,698





44,047





42,391





40,101



Total deposits

39,613





38,734





36,925





35,016





33,500



Shareholders' equity

4,372





4,374





4,268





4,293





4,085



Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,022





3,961





3,880





3,780





3,580























ASSET QUALITY



















($ in thousands)



















Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$

250,150





$

255,288





$

261,258





$

263,177





$

263,475



As a percentage of period-end loans

1.58

%



1.54

%



1.46

%



1.51

%



1.45

%





















Net charge-offs:

$

2,115





$

1,591





$

1,919





$

13,565





$

10,176



Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.05

%



0.04

%



0.04

%



0.30

%



0.22

%





















Non-accrual loans:

$

57,055





$

57,250





$

50,976





$

61,449





$

91,578



As a percentage of total loans

0.36

%



0.34

%



0.28

%



0.35

%



0.50

%

As a percentage of total assets

0.12





0.12





0.12





0.14





0.23























CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS



















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.42

%



13.60

%



13.45

%



12.86

%



12.71

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.01





14.21





14.07





13.47





12.71



Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.90





16.17





16.07





15.44





14.69



Leverage Ratio

7.52





7.60





7.97





8.07





7.85



Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

9.14





9.37





9.69





10.13





10.19



Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

9.44





9.46





10.10





10.19





10.31























(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)















Nine Months Ended















September 30,















2021



2020

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS



















Net interest income













$

744,159





$

733,755



Net interest income (1)













813,266





805,216



Credit loss expense













63





227,474



Non-interest income:



















Trust and investment management fees













110,569





97,002



Service charges on deposit accounts













61,058





60,043



Insurance commissions and fees













39,834





38,609



Interchange and debit card transaction fees













13,224





9,724



Other charges, commissions and fees













26,729





25,398



Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

















108,989



Other













26,258





34,352



   Total non-interest income













277,672





374,117























Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and wages













289,956





282,485



Employee benefits













62,840





59,824



Net occupancy













79,909





76,116



Technology, furniture and equipment













84,508





77,768



Deposit insurance













8,893





7,796



Intangible amortization













544





710



Other













116,749





121,293



   Total non-interest expense













643,399





625,992



Income before income taxes













378,369





254,406



Income taxes













36,311





11,525



Net income













342,058





242,881



Preferred stock dividends













5,488





2,016



Redemption of preferred stock

















5,514



Net income available to common shareholders













$

336,570





$

235,351























PER COMMON SHARE DATA



















Earnings per common share - basic













$

5.25





$

3.72



Earnings per common share - diluted













5.22





3.71



Cash dividends per common share













2.19





2.13



Book value per common share at end of quarter













66.39





65.07























OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES



















Period-end common shares













63,668





62,782



Weighted-average common shares - basic













63,523





62,655



Dilutive effect of stock compensation













489





263



Weighted-average common shares - diluted













64,012





62,918























SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS



















Return on average assets













1.00

%



0.85

%

Return on average common equity













10.72





7.95



Net interest income to average earning assets













2.61





3.20























(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

















As of or for the















Nine Months Ended















September 30,















2021



2020

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)



















Average Balance:



















Loans













$

17,034





$

16,903



Earning assets













42,249





34,236



Total assets













45,004





36,954



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits













16,262





13,041



Interest-bearing deposits













21,350





17,493



Total deposits













37,612





30,535



Shareholders' equity













4,345





3,991























Period-End Balance:



















Loans













15,833





18,224



Earning assets













44,964





37,482



Goodwill and intangible assets













656





657



Total assets













47,860





40,101



Total deposits













39,613





33,500



Shareholders' equity













4,372





4,085



Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)













4,022





3,580























ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)



















Allowance for credit losses on loans:













$

250,150





$

263,475



As a percentage of period-end loans













1.58

%



1.45

%





















Net charge-offs:













$

5,625





$

89,870



Annualized as a percentage of average loans













0.04

%



0.71

%





















Non-accrual loans:













$

57,055





$

91,578



As a percentage of total loans













0.36

%



0.50

%

As a percentage of total assets













0.12





0.23























CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS



















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio













13.42

%



12.71

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio













14.01





12.71



Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio













15.90





14.69



Leverage Ratio













7.52





7.85



Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)













9.14





10.19



Equity to Assets Ratio (average)













9.65





10.80























(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





 

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.





















TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST  (UNAUDITED)

























2021



2020



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr





















TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)



















Earning Assets:



















Interest-bearing deposits

0.15

%



0.11

%



0.10

%



0.10

%



0.10

%

Federal funds sold

0.48





0.15





0.24





0.31





0.18



Resell agreements

0.29





0.20





0.15





0.24





0.27



Securities

3.35





3.36





3.41





3.41





3.44



Loans, net of unearned discounts

4.16





4.28





3.87





3.74





3.73



Total earning assets

2.53





2.71





2.78





2.89





3.04























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing deposits:



















Savings and interest checking

0.01





0.01





0.01





0.02





0.02



Money market deposit accounts

0.11





0.09





0.07





0.07





0.09



Time accounts

0.25





0.33





0.53





0.82





1.11



Public funds

0.02





0.02





0.02





0.02





0.02



   Total interest-bearing deposits

0.07





0.06





0.07





0.09





0.12























Total deposits

0.04





0.04





0.04





0.05





0.07























Federal funds purchased

0.13





0.08





0.08





0.08





0.08



Repurchase agreements

0.11





0.11





0.09





0.11





0.12



Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1.85





1.87





1.89





1.96





2.05



Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.70





4.70





4.70





4.70





4.70



Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.10





0.10





0.10





0.13





0.15























Net interest spread

2.43





2.61





2.68





2.76





2.89



Net interest income to total average earning assets

2.47





2.65





2.72





2.82





2.95























(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.





















AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)

























2021



2020



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr





















AVERAGE BALANCES



















($ in millions)



















Assets:



















Interest-bearing deposits

$

15,278





$

13,347





$

9,865





$

7,718





$

5,888



Federal funds sold

2





21





5





2





11



Resell agreements

8





8





3





15





20



Securities

12,503





12,294





12,247





12,582





12,681



Loans, net of unearned discount

16,189





17,246





17,684





17,945





18,149



   Total earning assets

$

43,980





$

42,916





$

39,804





$

38,262





$

36,749























Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing deposits:



















Savings and interest checking

$

10,317





$

10,286





$

9,094





$

8,397





$

8,077



Money market deposit accounts

10,024





9,731





9,192





8,884





8,555



Time accounts

1,102





1,133





1,133





1,133





1,120



Public funds

674





665





678





596





537



   Total interest-bearing deposits

22,117





21,815





20,097





19,010





18,289























   Total deposits

39,116





38,271





35,406





34,129





32,875























Federal funds purchased

27





34





41





38





34



Repurchase agreements

2,188





2,059





1,840





1,705





1,544



Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

137





136





136





136





137



Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99





99





99





99





99



   Total interest-bearing funds

$

24,568





$

24,143





$

22,213





$

20,988





$

20,103

























 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cullenfrost-reports-third-quarter-results-301410489.html

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.