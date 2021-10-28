SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported third quarter 2021 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $106.3 million compared to $95.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.65 per diluted common share, compared to $1.50 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.90 percent and 9.87 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.96 percent and 9.30 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.
For the third quarter of 2021, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.3 million, up 0.9 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2020. Average loans for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.0 billion, or 10.8 percent, to $16.2 billion, from the $18.1 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, third quarter average loans of $14.8 billion represented a 0.8 percent decrease compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a 1.6 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. Average deposits for the quarter were $39.1 billion, up $6.2 billion, or 19.0 percent, compared to the $32.9 billion reported for last year's third quarter.
"These results are reflective of a solid quarter, and we're optimistic going forward, both for the company and the economy in general," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "Loans are trending upward and headwinds associated with the pandemic's effects are beginning to diminish.
"Our team has made excellent progress helping our PPP borrowers through the forgiveness process, and I'm proud to report that approximately 85 percent of our PPP loans have been forgiven as of mid-October. At the same time, we've made investments to bolster access to our services and locations. We built strong relationships during these extraordinary times, and that puts us in a good position for the future."
For the first nine months of 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $336.6 million, up 43.0 percent compared to $235.4 million for the first nine months of 2020. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 was $5.22 compared to $3.71 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 40.7 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2021 were 1.00 percent and 10.72 percent, respectively, compared to 0.85 percent and 7.95 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2020.
Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2021 follows:
- The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2021 were 13.42 percent, 14.01 percent and 15.90 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
- Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.3 million, an increase of 0.9 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021, down 18 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021 net interest margin of 2.65 percent. Net interest margin decreased 48 basis points compared to 2.95 percent for the same period in 2020.
- Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $93.2 million, an increase of $9.6 million, or 11.5 percent, from the $83.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2020. Trust and investment management fees increased $5.9 million, or 18.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily due to increases in investment management fees (up $3.6 million, or 13.1%), oil and gas fees (up $1.6 million) and custody fees (up $519,000). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.4 million or 7.1 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in commercial service charges (up $1.1 million) and overdraft charges on commercial accounts (up $517,000) partly offset by a decrease in overdraft charges on consumer accounts (down $332,000). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.4 million, or 16.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to an increase in income from the sale of mutual fund accounts (up $1.3 million).
- Non-interest expense was $218.0 million for the quarter, up $15.9 million, or 7.8 percent, compared to the $202.2 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $6.1 million, or 6.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries and wages during the comparable periods was primarily related to an increase in incentive compensation. Employee benefits expense of $21.6 million represented an increase of $5.5 million, or 34.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in certain discretionary benefit plan expenses. Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased $2.0 million, or 7.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $1.4 million) and depreciation of furniture and equipment (up $604,000). Net occupancy expense increased $1.7 million, or 6.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in repairs and maintenance/service contracts expense (up $920,000) and depreciation on leasehold improvements (up $420,000), and was also impacted by our expansion activity in the Houston market area.
- For the third quarter of 2021, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.1 million. For the third quarter of 2020, the company recorded a $20.3 million credit loss expense and reported net charge-offs of $10.2 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.58 percent at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.54 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 1.45 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.67 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.74 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 1.76 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Non-accrual loans were $57.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to $57.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and $91.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.
The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below.
Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13723263. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.
Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $47.9 billion in assets at September 30, 2021. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results
Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
- Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
- Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
- Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
- Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
- The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
- Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
- The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
- The soundness of other financial institutions.
- Political instability.
- Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
- Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
- The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
- Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
- Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
- Technological changes and the speed of digital transformation.
- The cost and effects of failure, interruption, or breach of security of our systems or those of our outside providers and our customers.
- Our customers' vulnerability to internal and external fraud (including fraudulent e-mail and other communications).
- Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
- Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
- Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
- Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
- The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
- Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
- Changes in our liquidity position.
- Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
- The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
- The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
- Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
- Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234
or
Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$
246,122
$
257,156
$
240,881
$
242,246
$
243,423
Net interest income (1)
269,321
279,997
263,949
265,721
267,041
Credit loss expense
—
—
63
13,756
20,302
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
37,381
37,874
35,314
32,270
31,469
Service charges on deposit accounts
21,216
19,849
19,993
20,830
19,812
Insurance commissions and fees
11,748
10,773
17,313
11,704
11,456
Interchange and card transaction fees
4,490
4,641
4,093
3,746
3,503
Other charges, commissions and fees
9,785
8,640
8,304
9,427
8,370
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
—
—
—
—
—
Other
8,569
9,470
8,219
13,360
8,991
Total non-interest income
93,189
91,247
93,236
91,337
83,601
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
99,463
97,035
93,458
104,843
93,323
Employee benefits
21,576
18,728
22,536
15,852
16,074
Net occupancy
27,208
26,650
26,051
26,822
25,466
Technology, furniture and equipment
28,494
27,998
28,016
27,464
26,482
Deposit insurance
3,088
2,877
2,928
2,706
2,372
Intangible amortization
157
185
202
208
212
Other
38,017
41,781
36,951
45,017
38,221
Total non-interest expense
218,003
215,254
210,142
222,912
202,150
Income before income taxes
121,308
133,149
123,912
96,915
104,572
Income taxes
13,333
15,081
7,897
8,645
9,516
Net income
107,975
118,068
116,015
88,270
95,056
Preferred stock dividends
1,668
1,669
2,151
—
—
Net income available to common shareholders
$
106,307
$
116,399
$
113,864
$
88,270
$
95,056
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$
1.66
$
1.81
$
1.78
$
1.39
$
1.50
Earnings per common share - diluted
1.65
1.80
1.77
1.38
1.50
Cash dividends per common share
0.75
0.72
0.72
0.72
0.71
Book value per common share at end of quarter
66.39
66.44
64.89
65.82
65.07
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
63,668
63,646
63,532
63,011
62,782
Weighted-average common shares - basic
63,652
63,606
63,306
62,940
62,727
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
445
496
510
311
193
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,097
64,102
63,816
63,251
62,920
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.90
%
1.02
%
1.09
%
0.86
%
0.96
%
Return on average common equity
9.87
11.18
11.13
8.55
9.30
Net interest income to average earning assets
2.47
2.65
2.72
2.82
2.95
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
2021
2020
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$
16,189
$
17,246
$
17,684
$
17,945
$
18,149
Earning assets
43,980
42,916
39,804
38,262
36,749
Total assets
46,774
45,665
42,530
40,963
39,435
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
16,999
16,456
15,309
15,119
14,585
Interest-bearing deposits
22,117
21,815
20,097
19,010
18,289
Total deposits
39,116
38,271
35,406
34,129
32,875
Shareholders' equity
4,417
4,320
4,295
4,175
4,065
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$
15,833
$
16,596
$
17,890
$
17,481
$
18,224
Earning assets
44,964
43,943
41,380
39,648
37,482
Goodwill and intangible assets
656
656
656
657
657
Total assets
47,860
46,698
44,047
42,391
40,101
Total deposits
39,613
38,734
36,925
35,016
33,500
Shareholders' equity
4,372
4,374
4,268
4,293
4,085
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,022
3,961
3,880
3,780
3,580
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$
250,150
$
255,288
$
261,258
$
263,177
$
263,475
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.58
%
1.54
%
1.46
%
1.51
%
1.45
%
Net charge-offs:
$
2,115
$
1,591
$
1,919
$
13,565
$
10,176
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.30
%
0.22
%
Non-accrual loans:
$
57,055
$
57,250
$
50,976
$
61,449
$
91,578
As a percentage of total loans
0.36
%
0.34
%
0.28
%
0.35
%
0.50
%
As a percentage of total assets
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.14
0.23
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.42
%
13.60
%
13.45
%
12.86
%
12.71
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.01
14.21
14.07
13.47
12.71
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.90
16.17
16.07
15.44
14.69
Leverage Ratio
7.52
7.60
7.97
8.07
7.85
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
9.14
9.37
9.69
10.13
10.19
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
9.44
9.46
10.10
10.19
10.31
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$
744,159
$
733,755
Net interest income (1)
813,266
805,216
Credit loss expense
63
227,474
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
110,569
97,002
Service charges on deposit accounts
61,058
60,043
Insurance commissions and fees
39,834
38,609
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
13,224
9,724
Other charges, commissions and fees
26,729
25,398
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
—
108,989
Other
26,258
34,352
Total non-interest income
277,672
374,117
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
289,956
282,485
Employee benefits
62,840
59,824
Net occupancy
79,909
76,116
Technology, furniture and equipment
84,508
77,768
Deposit insurance
8,893
7,796
Intangible amortization
544
710
Other
116,749
121,293
Total non-interest expense
643,399
625,992
Income before income taxes
378,369
254,406
Income taxes
36,311
11,525
Net income
342,058
242,881
Preferred stock dividends
5,488
2,016
Redemption of preferred stock
—
5,514
Net income available to common shareholders
$
336,570
$
235,351
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$
5.25
$
3.72
Earnings per common share - diluted
5.22
3.71
Cash dividends per common share
2.19
2.13
Book value per common share at end of quarter
66.39
65.07
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
63,668
62,782
Weighted-average common shares - basic
63,523
62,655
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
489
263
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,012
62,918
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.00
%
0.85
%
Return on average common equity
10.72
7.95
Net interest income to average earning assets
2.61
3.20
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
As of or for the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$
17,034
$
16,903
Earning assets
42,249
34,236
Total assets
45,004
36,954
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
16,262
13,041
Interest-bearing deposits
21,350
17,493
Total deposits
37,612
30,535
Shareholders' equity
4,345
3,991
Period-End Balance:
Loans
15,833
18,224
Earning assets
44,964
37,482
Goodwill and intangible assets
656
657
Total assets
47,860
40,101
Total deposits
39,613
33,500
Shareholders' equity
4,372
4,085
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,022
3,580
ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$
250,150
$
263,475
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.58
%
1.45
%
Net charge-offs:
$
5,625
$
89,870
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.04
%
0.71
%
Non-accrual loans:
$
57,055
$
91,578
As a percentage of total loans
0.36
%
0.50
%
As a percentage of total assets
0.12
0.23
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.42
%
12.71
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.01
12.71
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.90
14.69
Leverage Ratio
7.52
7.85
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
9.14
10.19
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
9.65
10.80
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (UNAUDITED)
2021
2020
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
Federal funds sold
0.48
0.15
0.24
0.31
0.18
Resell agreements
0.29
0.20
0.15
0.24
0.27
Securities
3.35
3.36
3.41
3.41
3.44
Loans, net of unearned discounts
4.16
4.28
3.87
3.74
3.73
Total earning assets
2.53
2.71
2.78
2.89
3.04
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Money market deposit accounts
0.11
0.09
0.07
0.07
0.09
Time accounts
0.25
0.33
0.53
0.82
1.11
Public funds
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.07
0.06
0.07
0.09
0.12
Total deposits
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.05
0.07
Federal funds purchased
0.13
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Repurchase agreements
0.11
0.11
0.09
0.11
0.12
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
1.85
1.87
1.89
1.96
2.05
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
4.70
4.70
4.70
4.70
4.70
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.13
0.15
Net interest spread
2.43
2.61
2.68
2.76
2.89
Net interest income to total average earning assets
2.47
2.65
2.72
2.82
2.95
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
2021
2020
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in millions)
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
15,278
$
13,347
$
9,865
$
7,718
$
5,888
Federal funds sold
2
21
5
2
11
Resell agreements
8
8
3
15
20
Securities
12,503
12,294
12,247
12,582
12,681
Loans, net of unearned discount
16,189
17,246
17,684
17,945
18,149
Total earning assets
$
43,980
$
42,916
$
39,804
$
38,262
$
36,749
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
$
10,317
$
10,286
$
9,094
$
8,397
$
8,077
Money market deposit accounts
10,024
9,731
9,192
8,884
8,555
Time accounts
1,102
1,133
1,133
1,133
1,120
Public funds
674
665
678
596
537
Total interest-bearing deposits
22,117
21,815
20,097
19,010
18,289
Total deposits
39,116
38,271
35,406
34,129
32,875
Federal funds purchased
27
34
41
38
34
Repurchase agreements
2,188
2,059
1,840
1,705
1,544
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
137
136
136
136
137
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
99
99
99
99
99
Total interest-bearing funds
$
24,568
$
24,143
$
22,213
$
20,988
$
20,103
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cullenfrost-reports-third-quarter-results-301410489.html
SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.