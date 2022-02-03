CROMWELL, Conn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Culturelle® Probiotics will be the National Partner of &Mother in 2022, to support gender equity fighters that change the way the working world sees, supports, and values motherhood, including female athletes on their journeys to the Winter Games in Beijing, China.
&Mother is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit that launched in 2020, dedicated to breaking the barriers that limit a woman's choice to pursue and thrive in both career and motherhood. While they, as an organization, are focusing their initial work on the Sports industry, they recognize that the same challenges and barriers hold back gender equity in all professions.
The Culturelle® Probiotics partnership will help fund their new &Mother Changemaker Award Program, to recognize and elevate those doing the important work within the sports industry to address systemic issues and help create the structural changes needed. Up to ten awardees will be invited to contribute to ongoing initiatives to identify, test, and standardize solutions that enhance how women excel and thrive personally and professionally.
The Culturelle® Probiotics brand has always taken a leadership position in helping women take charge of their health and wellness, as a pioneer in Probiotic supplements for over 15 years. Through continued partnership with &Mother, the goal of Culturelle® Probiotics is to increase visibility of the challenges all women face in the workforce and empower those making waves in the fight for gender equity. The year-long partnership will be communicated through a comprehensive marketing campaign, highlighting the individual stories of all the Changemaker Grant awardees.
"Culturelle® Probiotics is excited to reignite our partnership with &Mother this year to continue to bring a timely and worthy cause to attention. By supporting &Mother and their mission, we can directly contribute to helping incredible women thrive in their careers and at home, while making waves through change-making initiatives," said Maha Elkharbotly, President & CEO of i-Health. "i-Health's mission is to improve the lives of our consumers and working with &Mother is an extremely impactful way to further this mission." Maha has recently been inducted to &Mother's Advisory Board, bringing her many years of expertise and experience to help grow the foundation and increase visibility of &Mother's initiatives.
"It is incredible to have the ongoing support of Culturelle® Probiotics as a National Partner as we head into our third year as an organization." said Molly Dickens, co-founder and Executive Director of &Mother. "We deeply appreciate the mission-alignment between &Mother and Culturelle® Probiotics, and, with their partnership, we will continue to open up exciting avenues to accelerate our impact through 2022 and beyond."
