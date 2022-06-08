2nd Location at Neighborhood 91 will Launch in Q3
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cumberland Additive has added three new members to its team, providing additional support to customers, along with positioning the company to execute on their strategic growth plan.
- Paula Clares, Additive Manufacturing Engineer – Paula recently received her Master in Additive Manufacturing and Design from Penn State University. With her tremendous research background, she will support part development, design & redesign for AM to unlock value for our customers. Paula will work directly with our internal team and customers to collaborate on and develop technical solutions.
- Tom Hoon, Business Development Manager – Tom will take on a leadership and strategic business development role with a focus on spearheading customer relationships, and business growth in polymers across the aerospace, defense, space, and energy sectors. He will support our overall market and customer strategy including new polymer machine CAPEX selection. Tom has a wealth of experience with polymers and will provide valuable guidance to customers and our technical team.
- Tim Blaisdell, Chief Strategy Advisor – With Tim's extensive industry background, he takes on this executive role, supporting continued strategy development and capital raises as Cumberland continues to exponentially grow the business to support our customers' needs. He will work closely with Cumberland's leadership team and board members.
Company President John Jenkins commented on the impact of these new additions; "Through the past few years, we have operated lean and mean, while continuing to grow our customer base and operational output. Adding Paula, Tom, and Tim to our team will expand our offerings and bring tremendous value to existing customers. It's a win-win for everyone".
Cumberland Additive is your trusted leader in the AM industry, offering series production of parts and engineering design services in both metals and polymer materials using the Powder Bed Fusion technology. With locations in Pflugerville and Pittsburgh, Cumberland provides access for customers in major markets such as aerospace, defense, space, energy, and industrial.
About Cumberland Additive
Cumberland Additive, Inc. began as Directed Manufacturing, Inc. in 2006. The company achieved steady growth throughout multiple markets, expanding manufacturing capabilities from polymer prototyping to serial production of metals and polymers on mid and large-format printers. Under new ownership as of May 31, 2019, Cumberland Additive is showcasing our expertise in additive manufacturing, providing engineering services and turn-key production using Powder Bed Fusion Technology in metals and advanced polymers. Cumberland is advancing 3D Printing by building trust with our partners through proven additive manufacturing experience, and a laser focus on technical data that is supported by repeatable quality and on-time delivery. Learn more at CumberlandAdditive.com
