ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a nationwide search, Curae, a national leader of non-recourse healthcare financing for consumers, is pleased to announce Becky Funk as one of Curae's new Regional Vice Presidents.
Mark Starr, Executive VP of Curae, says, "I am excited for Becky and this next chapter for Curae. Becky's knowledge, expertise, and reputation definitely precede her and the entire Curae team has the highest confidence in her ability to continue to move this organization in the right direction."
Becky brings more than twenty-five years of experience in healthcare services and technology. Her experience spans multiple companies in the healthcare revenue cycle market, including McKesson Health Technologies, Relay Health Financial Solutions, AccuReg front-end Revenue Cycle, and Experian Health.
Known for her close relationships with her team and strong customer orientation, Becky will be responsible for the development of business plans to build current and new customer relationships to support the sales and profitability objectives within health systems accounts in the U.S.
During her previous roles, Becky has always exceeded all quotas and targets every year. She has been an active member in the HFMA, NAHAM, and AAHAM Hospitals associations for her entire career. Becky is also interested in volunteering work as a Fundraising Counselor for the Loving Shepherd Ministries and Teacher and Mentor for inmates in the state of Illinois.
"I am excited for the opportunity to join the Curae organization," Becky said. "I look forward to working with the Curae team to make a positive impact.
About Curae
Believing the revenue cycle model in healthcare is fundamentally broken, Curae exists to empower providers to serve their patient population through a suite of flexible, fully-funded non-recourse patient financing options. Headquartered in Atlanta, Curae works with health providers across the United States. For more information about Curae and its solutions, please visit http://www.curae.com.
