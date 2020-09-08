WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that Joseph Bayern, Curaleaf President, will participate in the AdvisorShares Cannabis Week AlphaCall Virtual Event Series on Tuesday, September 8th at 4:00 p.m. ET.
The live webcast of the Curaleaf discussion will be hosted by Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the Advisor Shares MSOS ETF at the AdvisorShares Cannabis Week AlphaCall Virtual Event Series and can be accessed on the investor relations section of Curaleaf's corporate website, under the events tab at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.
About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 91 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.
