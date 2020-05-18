WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the company will have senior management participating in the following virtual financial community conferences and events after we host our first quarter earnings call today at 5PM ET

  • Eight Capital Fireside Chat – May 21, 2020
  • Piper Sandler 40th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference – June 4, 2020
  • GMP Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – June 8 -10, 2020
  • Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference – June 16 & 17, 2020
  • Prohibition Partners LIVE – June 22 & 23, 2020

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation please visit the investor relations section of the company website, under the events tab, at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States, the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 17 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites, and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States.  For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

INVESTOR CONTACT 
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 
Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.