WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, announces today a private placement of up to C$27,500,000 of subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") at a price of C$7.70 per Subordinate Voting Share (the "Offering").
The Offering is being conducted in connection with the anticipated closing of the proposed and pending acquisition of GR Companies, Inc. d/b/a Grassroots. Net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used to fund Grassroots's high-return expansion projects, replenish its working capital as well as for general corporate purposes.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") is acting as sole bookrunner and agent in respect of the Offering on a marketed, "commercially reasonable efforts" private placement basis.
Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 16, 2020 (the "Closing Date"). The Subordinate Voting Shares will be offered for sale on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities laws. The Subordinate Voting Shares may also be sold (i) in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), and (ii) in such jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as may be agreed upon by the Agent and the Company, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws.
The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the US Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals.
About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. The company currently operates in 18 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current beliefs of Curaleaf and is based on information currently available to Curaleaf and on assumptions that Curaleaf believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the ability of Curaleaf to complete the transaction described above and the anticipated benefits to Curaleaf of the transaction described above. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Curaleaf to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the failure of Curaleaf to complete the transaction described above; the ability of Curaleaf to successfully integrate the business of Grassroots and their respective corporate cultures; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting Curaleaf; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals and the other factors identified in Curaleaf's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and its other public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Although Curaleaf has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Curaleaf as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Curaleaf expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
The subordinate voting shares issuable in connection with the proposed transaction have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption from those registration requirements.
