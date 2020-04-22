WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after market close on May 18, 2020.
Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. EST consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.
Event:
Curaleaf First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:
Monday, May 18, 2020
Time:
5:00 p.m. EST
Live Call:
+1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (Int'l)
Passcode:
7021619
Webcast:
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 25, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10143246.
About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States, the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 17 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites, and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.
Company Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Daniel Foley, VP of Corporate Finance & IR
IR@curaleaf.com
Media Contact:
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications, Curaleaf