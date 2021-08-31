CURE Media Group is the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers. (PRNewsfoto/CURE Media Group)

 By CURE Media Group

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE® Media Group is excited to announce its acquisition of Cancer Horizons, a media platform that has built a relationship with a vast community of patients and their loved ones. Cancer Horizons, powered by CURE®, will not only continue to provide the community with resources to help in their journey, but it will also bring accurate news on the essential developments in the cancer space that everyone should know.

Cancer Horizons, powered by CURE®, will bring accurate news on essential developments in the cancer space.

"We are thrilled to procure Cancer Horizons as we continue to offer patients, survivors and caregivers the latest on groundbreaking research so they can learn more about their disease, resources, and patient stories that will hopefully bring hope to our readers," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE® Media Group.

CURE® magazine is the nation's largest publication for patients, survivors and caregivers with cancer, and with the launch of Cancer Horizons, powered by CURE®, editorial content will be shared among the two brands, ultimately getting vital information into the hands of more people who need it.

"This acquisition is paramount to doing what CURE® does best – bring cancer updates, research and education to patients, survivors and caregivers of those with cancer. We're excited to reach more people by working with Cancer Horizons," said Kristie L. Kahl, vice president of content at MJH Life Sciences.

For more information about Cancer Horizons, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®" live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Cancer Horizons

Cancer Horizons was established as a self-funded online resource for patients with cancer, survivors and their loved ones. Their website is a place where patients can go to find research news, as well as financial help, gifts and products from corporate and nonprofit partners.  

