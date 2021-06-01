LEXINGTON, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the virtual symposium, "VISTA: A New Immune Checkpoint in Cancer, Autoimmunity and Beyond," taking place on June 18, 2021, 9:00-1:15 PM ET.
Leaders in immunology across industry and academia will gather to discuss emerging checkpoint molecule, VISTA, including its function, the role it plays in several disease areas and current development programs. The event is organized by Curis and will be hosted by Randolph Noelle, Ph.D., Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth; and Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center.
"Over the last several years, there have been significant advancements from both academia and industry in the understanding and pursuit of VISTA as a target for immunotherapy, including the advancement of our own anti-VISTA antibody, CI-8993, into clinical trials," said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis. "This symposium will bring together leading minds on the forefront of VISTA research and development to discuss the latest insights into this emerging checkpoint target and its potential applications in immuno-oncology, autoimmune diseases and other therapeutic areas."
Free to attend, the event features agenda topics including:
- Overview of checkpoint therapy
- Introduction of VISTA
- VISTA regulation of the tumor microenvironment in human cancer
- Discovery of anti-VISTA antibodies
- VISTA counterreceptors
- Industry Panel: VISTA advances into clinical development
To learn more about the symposium and register to attend please visit, https://bit.ly/3hBzIUj.
About Curis, Inc.
Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1/2 in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma both as a monotherapy and in combination the with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib. Curis is also evaluating CA-4948 in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com.
