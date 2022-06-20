Curriki, a nonprofit (501c3) organization and providers of CurrikiStudio, a free, open source, platform designed for creating engaging and effective interactive learning experiences for every student, announced that Pamela Schaffer has been named as the organization's Chief Executive Officer.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curriki, a nonprofit (501c3) organization and providers of CurrikiStudio, a free, open source, platform designed for creating engaging and effective interactive learning experiences for every student, announced that Pamela Schaffer has been named as the organization's Chief Executive Officer.
Pamela brings over 30 years of a powerful combination of diverse technology and education sector experience to the position. Her passion for empowering learning and understanding of the power of technology provide her with a unique perspective in leading Curriki - who by its very nature seeks to leverage technology to impact learners and learning. Scott McNealy, co-founder of Sun Microsystems and the creator of Curriki said, "There are very few people that possess the level of combined technology and education experience as Pamela Schaffer."
Pamela started out her career as an engineer and has degrees from the University of California, Davis and the University of Southern California. She has held leadership roles with organizations such as Hewlett Packard, Sybase, Informix, as well as several start-ups that were acquired by major technology players. She helped develop and bring to market numerous award-winning products, garnering several "'Product of the Year'' awards from leading technology market influencers, including BusinessWeek and ComputerWorld. As an executive, Pamela served as VP of Product & Marketing, Chief of Product and as a Managing Director in the Venture Capital world. After years of philanthropic work in education, she wanted to find a way to better use technology to create more engaging learning experiences. Her passion for education is demonstrated by her transition from Silicon Valley's C-Suite to her successful efforts as an educator and in guiding technology innovation in Alameda County's schools. "Curriki is an incredible opportunity to draw upon all of my past experiences and significantly contribute to improving learning outcomes and engagement for every student," enthused Pamela Schaffer.
About Curriki
As a nonprofit (501c3) organization established by Sun Microsystems co-founder, Scott McNealy, Curriki is focused on improving learning outcomes and increasing engagement for every student, everyday. Our mission is to help educators and instructional content creators to provide learning experiences that are way more engaging and effective than traditional approaches. We do this with our CODIE Award winning, free and open learning content platform, CurrikiStudio. We empower educators and enterprises to create and manage dynamic interactive learning experiences, without any coding knowledge required. Our goal is to reduce the barriers by providing free and easy to use technology tools to create courses that are interactive by design and engaging for learners. https://www.curriki.org/
Media Contact
Adam Handelsman, SpecOps Communications, 5123630594, adam@specopscomm.com
SOURCE Curriki