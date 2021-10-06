BEDFORD, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curtis Kindred, CEO of ONIT Home, will speak at GallantFew's 2021 VetXpo on October 9 in Roanoke, Texas at Cinnamon Creek Ranch. Kindred will meet with the military community at 1:00 p.m. to discuss how to start a successful business. GallantFew is a nonprofit providing individualized transition services to veterans.
"Transitioning out of the military can be difficult when working for an organization that does not have an understanding of what a veteran is coming out of, or has been through in their career," Kindred said. "Determining what the veteran can wrap their mindset around, figuring out their why, and how they can mold that into their next career, or entrepreneurship is something I learned and feel would be extremely helpful."
The VetXpo takes place on October 7-9 in DFW to foster a community where veterans can learn from and establish a bond with professionals, businesses, and other individuals. ONIT Home is partnering with GallantFew in September and October through their year-long donation campaign to raise money for the organization.
ONIT Home is raising donations for GallantFew through comments and shares on posts within their social media channels: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Since starting this campaign, ONIT Home has raised almost $3,000 for various organizations in DFW. Join the movement and learn more about this initiative on the company's blog or by sharing ONIT Home's social media posts.
Throughout the year, ONIT Home will feature different small businesses and donate to an organization. Some highlights from the campaign include:
- Raising $600 for the Dallas Warriors in May for National Military Appreciation Month and partnering with Carry The Load for their National Relay in Fort Worth, Texas on May 29.
- Collecting 2755 school supply items for the Cancer Support Community North Texas's Back to School Drive. Raising $404 in monetary donations for the organization throughout June's Cancer Survivor Month.
- Meeting $1,000 donation goal for DFW non-profit organization, Patriot PAWS, in July.
If you are interested in joining ONIT Home's donation campaign, visit their social media or blog for more information.
Since 2021, ONIT Home has been helping families and businesses create a space they can enjoy. Started by Curtis Kindred and based out of Texas, ONIT Home installs security systems, water filtration systems, and solar panels for home. Other areas of focus include home and auto insurance, roofing services, and concierge for TV, internet, and utilities. Our certified technicians install our products nationwide. Whatever you need, we're ONIT!
