HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS) and Sorrento Pacific Financial LLC (SPF), full-service broker-dealers and subsidiaries of Atria Wealth Solutions (Atria), today announced that CFS/SPF Co-Founders Valorie Seyfert and Amy Beattie are recipients of the respected Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) Circle of Excellence award.
The Circle of Excellence is BISA's most prestigious award, honoring extraordinary leaders for their long-term commitment to the profession and the association. Valorie Seyfert, CFS/SPF President, and Amy Beattie, recently retired COO of CFS/SPF, launched CFS in 1997 when they recognized an opportunity to provide the financial institution market with investment solutions, technology and resources.
Seyfert and Beattie developed CFS and SPF into national firms that collectively oversee nearly 200 investment programs with more than $30 billion in assets under administration. "We are incredibly honored and humbled to be named to the BISA Circle of Excellence," said Seyfert. "When Amy and I started CFS, we were fueled by our belief that investment programs in financial institutions could be more successful and serve many more bank clients and credit union members with the right tools, technology and strategies. And, we continue to innovate and add value to the services provided by these institutions today."
The CFS/SPF co-founders join an exclusive group of Circle of Excellence recipients, including CFS/SPF Managing Director and Chief Relationship Officer Kevin Mummau, who was inducted into the BISA Circle of Excellence in 2014.
In addition to these Circle of Excellence honors, Atria's Chief Growth Officer and Founding Partner Kevin Beard was named to BISA's Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The D&I committee reports directly to the BISA Board of Directors and is focused on fostering a deeper understanding of the importance of diversity and inclusion and increasing opportunities for an inclusive workforce throughout the industry.
"It's a great honor to join BISA's Diversity and Inclusion Committee," said Beard. "Throughout my career, I have learned that the diversity of people, thoughts and ideas translate into not only a more productive workforce, but also help solve problems in more customized and unique ways. I am excited to bring my personal expertise and experiences to the organization and look forward to what we will accomplish in the coming years."
About CUSO Financial Services, L.P.
CUSO Financial Services, L.P. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC (Members FINRA/SIPC) are full-service broker-dealers and subsidiaries of Atria Wealth Solutions. Established in 1997, they specialize in placing investment programs inside credit unions and banks, providing customized investment and insurance solutions to over 200 financial institutions throughout the country, with over $30 billion in assets under administration. Headquartered in San Diego, with branch offices nationwide, both broker-dealers are SEC Registered Investment Advisors with expertise in key areas including retirement services, wealth management, advisory solutions and insurance products for individuals and business customers. For more information, see cusonet.com or LinkedIn at CUSO and SPF.
About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.
Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for advisors and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and independent advisors with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that drive growth. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include CUSO Financial Services, L.P., Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., and NEXT Financial Group, Inc., which together support nearly 2,000 financial advisors with more than $65 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.