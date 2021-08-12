KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS, "CTOS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail and other infrastructure-related end markets, today reported financial results for its second quarterly period ended June 30, 2021.
On April 1, 2021, the Company, formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. ("Nesco Holdings"), through its subsidiary, closed on the acquisition of Custom Truck One Source, L.P. ("Custom Truck LP") (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition creates a leading, one-stop shop for specialty equipment serving highly attractive and growing infrastructure end markets, including electric utility transmission and distribution ("T&D"), telecom, rail and other national infrastructure initiatives. Our reported results include Custom Truck LP only for the period subsequent to the Acquisition. We also provide key operational metrics on a combined basis, pro forma combined results of operations (excluding results of operations at the segment level) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, and combined results of operations by segment, assuming the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020. We believe such combined information is a better representation of how the combined company has performed over time. Following the transaction, we have expanded our reporting segments from two segments to three segments. The Equipment Rental Solutions ("ERS") segment encompasses our core rental business, inclusive of sales of rental equipment to our customers. The Truck and Equipment Sales ("TES") segment encompasses our specialized truck and equipment production and sales activities. Finally, the Aftermarket Parts and Services ("APS") segment encompasses sales of parts, tools and other supplies to our customers, as well as our aftermarket repair service operations.
CTOS Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
Custom Truck LP's results are included in the below summary only beginning on April 1, 2021.
- Closed on the Acquisition
- New senior secured asset-based credit facility and senior secured second lien notes reduced weighted average interest rate on senior debt to 4.4% from 7.7%
- Total revenue of $375.1 million compared to $68.5 million for second quarter 2020, including $247.7 million in equipment sales compared to $10.4 million for second quarter 2020
- Net loss of $129.4 million, including $61.7 million in debt extinguishment charges, $24.6 million in transaction and integration related expenses and purchase accounting inventory mark-up amortization of $9.4 million, compared to $13.2 million in second quarter 2020
- Adjusted EBITDA of $70.2 million, after expensing $8.4 million of charges primarily related to increased reserves of leasing receivables and inventories, compared to $26.2 million in second quarter 2020
- Cash flow from operating activities of $57.2 million, or $11.5 million including net repayments on non-trade floorplan financing, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $19.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020
- Reduced borrowings on the ABL Facility by $30.0 million
CTOS Second Quarter 2021 Compared To Combined Results for Second Quarter 2020
Amounts represent Nesco Holdings and Custom Truck LP combined for second quarter 2021 and 2020.
- Total revenues were $375.1 million compared to $294.5 million of pro forma results for second quarter 2020, an increase of 27.4%
- Equipment sales revenue was $247.7 million compared to $167.8 million of pro forma results for second quarter 2020, an increase of 47.6%
- Equipment sales order backlog was $222.7 million compared to $82.9 million
- Rental revenues were $98.5 million compared to $96.1 million of pro forma results for second quarter 2020, an increase of 2.6%
- Fleet utilization was 81% compared to 71%, a 14% improvement
- Net loss was $129.4 million compared to $18.6 million of pro forma net loss for second quarter 2020, including $61.7 million in debt extinguishment charges, $24.6 million in transaction and integration related expenses and purchase accounting inventory mark-up amortization of $9.4 million
- Adjusted EBITDA was $70.2 million, after expensing $8.4 million of charges primarily related to increased reserves of leasing receivables and inventories, compared to $64.0 million of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2020
"We are one quarter into the combination of Nesco and Custom Truck, and I couldn't be happier with the progress we have made on integrating the two companies while continuing to deliver excellent results for our customers and shareholders," said Fred Ross, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS. "In addition, the tailwinds supporting our end markets are very strong, driving incredible demand for our products, both for rental and sales. While we are not completely immune to the current challenges related to supply chains and inflationary pressures, our scale, and our unique business model put us in the best position relative to our competition and ensure that we can continue to provide excellent customer service and create shareholder value."
Summary Actual and Pro Forma Financial Results1
The summary combined financial data below for the three months ended June 30, 2021 presents actual results. The data for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is presented on a pro forma basis to give effect to the following as if they occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) the acquisition of Custom Truck LP and related impacts of purchase accounting, (ii) borrowings under the new debt structure and (iii) repayment of previously existing debt of Nesco Holdings and Custom Truck LP.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in $000s)
2021
Actual
2020
Pro Forma
2021
Pro Forma
2020
Pro Forma
Revenue
$
375,111
$
294,506
$
769,881
$
648,345
Gross profit
$
46,690
$
43,716
$
139,406
$
102,815
Net loss
$
(129,356)
$
(18,602)
$
(51,284)
$
(117,196)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
70,241
$
63,998
$
143,106
$
137,547
1 - The above pro forma information is presented for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Pro forma information for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is not presented because the results of operations of Custom Truck LP have been included with those of the Company for that period. The information presented gives effect to the following as if they occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) the Acquisition, (ii) borrowings under the 2029 Secured Notes and the ABL Facility used to repay certain debt in connection with the Acquisition, (iii) extinguishment of the Custom Truck LP Credit Facility and term loan assumed in the Acquisition and immediately repaid on the Closing Date, and (iv) extinguishment of Nesco's 2019 Credit Facility and Nesco's Senior Secured Notes due 2024 repaid in connection with the Acquisition. The pro forma information is not necessarily indicative of the Company's results of operations had the Acquisition been completed on January 1, 2020, nor is it necessarily indicative of the Company's future results. The pro forma information does not reflect any cost savings from operating efficiencies, synergies, or revenue opportunities that could result from the Acquisition.
2 - Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information and reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") is included at the end of this press release.
Summary Financial Results by Segment — GAAP
Segment performance presented below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include Custom Truck LP from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. Segment performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 represent those of Nesco Holdings and is not comparable.
Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in $000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Rental revenue
$
95,081
$
43,025
$
139,811
$
90,078
Equipment sales
32,555
4,982
43,040
14,075
Total revenue
127,636
48,007
182,851
104,153
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation
62,053
16,772
84,330
37,438
Depreciation of rental equipment
42,192
18,559
59,077
37,535
Total cost of revenue
104,245
35,331
143,407
74,973
Gross profit
$
23,391
$
12,676
$
39,444
$
29,180
Truck and Equipment Sales (TES)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in $000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Equipment sales
$
215,120
$
5,418
$
222,622
$
12,995
Cost of equipment sales
194,810
4,777
201,735
11,431
Gross profit
$
20,310
$
641
$
20,887
$
1,564
Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in $000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Rental revenue
$
3,458
$
3,959
$
7,017
$
7,900
Parts and services revenue
28,897
11,097
40,920
25,176
Total revenue
32,355
15,056
47,937
33,076
Cost of revenue
28,379
10,894
39,413
23,802
Depreciation of rental equipment
987
1,137
1,946
2,273
Total cost of revenue
29,366
12,031
41,359
26,075
Gross profit
$
2,989
$
3,025
$
6,578
$
7,001
Summary Combined Non-GAAP Financial Results by Segment
The combined results by operating segment presented below are presented for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 as if Custom Truck LP and Nesco Holdings had operated together for all periods. This presentation excludes the impact of purchase accounting.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in $000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS)
Rental revenue
$
95,081
$
92,127
$
191,784
$
194,816
Rental equipment sales
32,555
30,163
91,713
82,247
Revenue
127,636
122,290
283,497
277,063
Cost of revenue
49,013
46,971
120,410
113,849
Depreciation of rental equipment
37,661
43,002
77,303
87,103
Gross profit
$
40,962
$
32,317
$
85,784
$
76,111
Gross profit, excluding rental equipment depreciation1
$
78,623
$
75,319
$
163,087
$
163,214
1 - Gross profit excluding rental equipment depreciation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company calculates as segment gross profit plus depreciation of rental equipment.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in $000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Truck and Equipment Sales (TES)
Revenue
$
215,120
$
137,630
$
419,905
$
299,360
Cost of equipment sales
189,496
122,034
372,897
265,228
Gross profit
$
25,624
$
15,596
$
47,008
$
34,132
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in $000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS)
Revenue
$
32,355
$
34,586
$
66,480
$
71,922
Cost of revenue
26,875
27,794
53,950
58,051
Gross profit
$
5,480
$
6,792
$
12,530
$
13,871
Summary Combined Operating Metrics
The combined operating metrics presented below are presented for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 as if Custom Truck LP and Nesco Holdings had operated together for all periods.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in $000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Average OEC on rent(a)
$
1,084,709
$
956,589
$
1,066,318
$
1,007,173
Fleet utilization(b)
81
%
71
%
80
%
74
%
OEC on rent yield(c)
38
%
38
%
37
%
38
%
Sales order backlog(d) (as of period end)
$
222,661
$
82,856
$
222,661
$
82,856
(a)
Average OEC on rent — original equipment cost ("OEC") on rent is the original equipment cost of units rented to customers at a given point in time. Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period.
(b)
Fleet utilization — total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC.
(c)
OEC on rent yield ("ORY") — a measure of return realized by our on rental fleet during a 12-month period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on Rent for the same period. For period less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis.
(d)
Sales order backlog — purchase orders received for products expected to be shipped within the next 12 months, although shipment dates are subject to change due to design modifications or changes in other customer requirements. Order backlog should not be considered an accurate measure of future net sales.
Management Commentary
Management commentary below is based on the combined results of Custom Truck LP and Nesco Holdings for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 as if the companies had operated together for all periods.
Total revenue for CTOS in the second quarter was $375.1 million, an increase of 27.4% from the second quarter of 2020, driven by strong customer demand for new and used equipment following a period of tepid demand in 2020 that was impacted by the global health pandemic. Expectations related to infrastructure investments in T&D and Telecom have contributed to increased levels of customer buys, including rental equipment sales, which improved $2.4 million to $32.6 million as compared to $30.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Sales of new and used equipment were $215.1 million compared to $137.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 56.3%. Sales order backlog grew to $222.7 million compared to $82.9 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2020, and increase of 168.7%.
In our ERS segment, demand for equipment remained solid as combined rental revenue was $95.1 million compared to $92.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Fleet utilization improved to 81% from 71%. Activity in the T&D sector, driven by renewable generation projects and aging-infrastructure improvement work, was somewhat tempered as elevated temperatures across North America has caused a shift in the normal seasonal uptick in grid work. While utilization improved steadily, rental revenue growth compared to the second quarter of 2020 continues to be negatively impacted by the size of the fleet, which was approximately $30 million smaller compared to last year. The decline in fleet size is a result of the strong customer buy-out demand we experienced in late 2020 and early 2021. Combined gross profit (excluding depreciation) in the segment was $78.6 million, representing a 4.4% increase, compared to $75.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Higher levels of rental equipment sales, which on a combined basis represented 25.5% of total ERS segment revenue compared to 24.7% in the prior year, impacted the segment's gross profit growth. Increased maintenance activity on the rental fleet in the current period, which followed a curtailment of maintenance work in the prior year due to the global health pandemic, also affected gross profit growth.
On a combined basis, revenue in our APS segment was affected by the increase repair and maintenance activity on the rental fleet, which resulted in fewer in-house technician hours being available for outside service. Sluggish performance for the Nesco Holdings parts, tools and accessories business (formerly our "PTA" segment) also contributed to the decline. Segment revenue decreased by $2.2 million (or 6.5%) to $32.4 million as compared to $34.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the year-to-date period, segment revenue decreased by $5.4 million (or 7.6%) to $66.5 million as compared to $71.9 million in 2020.
Net loss was $129.4 million compared to pro forma net loss of $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 ($51.3 million pro forma compared to $117.2 million pro forma for the six-month period of 2020). Significant transaction related expenses were drivers of the increase for the quarterly and year-to-date periods.
Adjusted EBITDA on a combined basis was $70.2 million, which is not adjusted to exclude the expensing of $8.4 million in charges primarily related to increases in reserves of leasing receivables and inventories, compared to $64.0 million on a pro forma basis for the second quarter of 2020 ($143.1 million pro forma compared to $137.5 million pro forma for the six-month period of 2020). The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by the strong improvement in new and used sales activity.
CTOS had cash and cash equivalents of $27.2 million as of June 30, 2021, and net debt outstanding, including capital leases, was $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2021. Availability under the senior secured credit facility was $355.2 million as of June 30, 2021. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of $27.0 million as of April 1, 2021, and net debt outstanding, including capital leases, of $1.4 billion as of April 1, 2021.
2021 Outlook
Based on the Company's year-to-date results, current backlog and management's outlook for the rental fleet for remainder of the year, the Company is providing full-year 2021 guidance for the first time since the closing of the Acquisition. This guidance is presented on an "as reported" basis, including only Custom Truck LP's results for the nine-month period from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, as well as on a "combined" basis, as if Custom Truck LP and Nesco Holdings had operated together for the entirety of 2021. This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties described in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below. The guidance is presented below.
2021 Outlook
2021 Combined Outlook
Total revenue
$1.10 billion - $1.20 billion
$1.50 billion - $1.55 billion
Adjusted EBITDA1, 2, 3
$270 million - $290 million
$320 million - $340 million
1 - Combined Outlook includes pro forma results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
2 - Management's guidance for Adjusted EBITDA is not adjusted to exclude the impact of $8.4 million of charges primarily related to the increases in reserves for leasing receivables and inventories.
3 - Management's guidance for Adjusted EBITDA excludes the purchase price adjustments recorded by the Company in the current quarterly and six-month period ended June 30, 2021, which adjustments consist of those certain reserve increases totaling $8.4 million relating to receivables and inventories. CTOS is not able to forecast net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not limited to, customer buyout requests on rentals with rental purchase options, income tax expense and changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict net income as the difference between the two measures is variable.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
ABOUT CTOS
CTOS is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 8,800 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit investors.customtruck.com.
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
The condensed consolidated statements of operations presented below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include the results of Custom Truck LP from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 represent those of Nesco Holdings before the acquisition of Custom Truck LP and, therefore, are not comparable.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in $000s except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Rental revenue
$
98,539
$
46,984
$
146,828
$
97,978
Equipment sales
247,675
10,400
265,662
27,070
Parts sales and services
28,897
11,097
40,920
25,176
Total Revenue
375,111
68,481
453,410
150,224
Cost of Revenue
Cost of rental revenue
29,013
14,906
45,941
29,392
Depreciation of rental equipment
43,179
19,696
61,023
39,808
Cost of equipment sales
229,339
8,313
243,004
22,695
Cost of parts sales and services
26,890
9,224
36,533
20,584
Total cost of revenue
328,421
52,139
386,501
112,479
Gross Profit
46,690
16,342
66,909
37,745
Operating Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
51,264
11,754
63,314
24,193
Amortization
13,332
772
14,086
1,463
Non-rental depreciation
951
28
972
53
Transaction expenses and other
24,575
1,269
35,023
2,721
Total Operating Expenses
90,122
13,823
113,395
28,430
Operating (Loss) Income
(43,432)
2,519
(46,486)
9,315
Other Expense
Loss on extinguishment of debt
61,695
—
61,695
—
Interest expense, net
19,723
15,949
34,629
31,963
Financing and other expense (income)
(2,058)
783
3,799
6,804
Total other expense
79,360
16,732
100,123
38,767
Loss Before Income Taxes
(122,792)
(14,213)
(146,609)
(29,452)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
6,564
(1,063)
10,654
(333)
Net Loss
$
(129,356)
$
(13,150)
$
(157,263)
$
(29,119)
Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share
$
(0.53)
$
(0.27)
$
(1.07)
$
(0.59)
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 presented below includes Custom Truck LP and, as of December 31, 2020, condensed consolidated balance sheet represents Nesco Holdings before the acquisition of Custom Truck LP and, therefore, is not comparable.
(in $000s)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
27,210
$
3,412
Accounts receivable, net
151,497
60,933
Financing receivables, net
22,334
—
Inventory
414,461
31,367
Prepaid expenses and other
15,639
7,530
Total current assets
631,141
103,242
Property and equipment, net
112,055
6,269
Rental equipment, net
865,976
335,812
Goodwill
680,295
238,052
Intangible assets, net
354,493
67,579
Deferred income taxes
—
16,952
Operating lease assets
38,249
—
Other assets
20,318
498
Total Assets
$
2,702,527
$
768,404
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
95,246
$
31,829
Accrued expenses
52,395
31,991
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
21,300
975
Floor plan payables - trade
84,063
—
Floor plan payables - non-trade
168,263
—
Operating lease liabilities - current
4,967
—
Current maturities of long-term debt
6,037
1,280
Current portion of finance lease obligations
4,815
5,276
Total current liabilities
437,086
71,351
Long-term debt, net
1,304,284
715,858
Finance leases
6,976
5,250
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
33,493
—
Deferred income taxes
19,597
—
Derivative and warrants liabilities
27,203
7,012
Total long-term liabilities
1,391,553
728,120
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Common stock
25
5
Treasury stock
(2,256)
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,499,371
434,917
Accumulated deficit
(623,252)
(465,989)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
873,888
(31,067)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
$
2,702,527
$
768,404
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
The condensed consolidated statement of cash flows presented below for the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes the cash flows of Custom Truck LP from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2020 represents the cash flows of Nesco Holdings. These statements are not comparable.
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in $000s)
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(157,263)
$
(29,119)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flow from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
79,163
43,126
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,239
1,515
Loss on extinguishment of debt
61,695
—
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
6,177
1,421
Share-based compensation
7,860
1,012
(Gain) loss on sale of rental equipment
2,882
(3,838)
Gain on insurance proceeds - damaged equipment
(650)
(233)
Change in fair value of derivative and warrants
6,880
6,767
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
9,849
979
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts and financing receivables
(13,141)
10,935
Inventories
43,553
(4,313)
Prepaid expenses and other
(2,852)
(152)
Operating lease assets and liabilities
220
—
Accounts payable
11,937
(6,988)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(13)
(385)
Floor plan payables - trade, net
(6,927)
—
Customer deposits and deferred revenue
5,616
(1,058)
Net cash flow from operating activities
57,225
19,669
Investing activities
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(1,334,285)
—
Purchases of rental equipment
(65,873)
(55,421)
Proceeds from sale of rental equipment
40,447
19,005
Insurance proceeds - damaged equipment
1,261
2,191
Other investing activities, net
(1,777)
(1,002)
Net cash flow from investing activities
(1,360,227)
(35,227)
Financing activities
Proceeds from debt
947,420
—
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
883,000
—
Payment of common stock issuance costs
(6,386)
—
Payment of premiums on debt extinguishment
(53,469)
—
Share-based payments
(586)
—
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
441,084
37,574
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
(307,055)
(19,074)
Repayments of notes payable
(494,220)
(232)
Finance lease payments
(2,579)
(3,712)
Acquisition of inventory through floor plan payables - non-trade
84,619
—
Repayment of floor plan payables - non-trade
(130,334)
—
Payment of debt issuance costs
(34,694)
—
Net cash flow from financing activities
1,326,800
14,556
Net Change in Cash
23,798
(1,002)
Cash at Beginning of Period
3,412
6,302
Cash at End of Period
$
27,210
$
5,300
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in $000s)
2021
2020
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Cash paid for interest
$
40,227
$
29,502
Cash paid for income taxes
122
156
Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:
Non-cash consideration - acquisition of business
187,935
—
Transfer of inventory to rental equipment
4,052
5,203
Rental equipment and property and equipment purchases in accounts payable
298
2,316
Rental equipment sales in accounts receivable
2,077
2,453
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and some of these measures are commonly used in our industry to evaluate performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors expanded insight to assess performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. The press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described herein, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Custom Truck LP became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on April 1, 2021. The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under GAAP include Custom Truck LP as of June 30, 2021 and for the period from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. Information presented for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are those of Nesco Holdings. Accordingly, the financial information presented under GAAP for the current periods is not comparable to those of corresponding prior periods. As a result, we have included information on a "combined basis" as further described below, which we believe provides for more meaningful year-over-year comparability.
Pro Forma Financial Information. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information presented on the subsequent pages give effect to the Company's acquisition of Custom Truck LP, as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020, and are presented to facilitate comparisons with our results following the acquisition. This information has been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of the Regulation S-X. Such unaudited pro forma combined financial information also uses the estimated fair value of assets and liabilities on April 1, 2021, the closing date of the Acquisition, and makes the following assumptions: (1) removes acquisition-related costs and charges that were recognized in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and applies these costs and charges to the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, as if the transactions had occurred on January 1, 2020; (2) removes the loss on the extinguishment of debt that was recognized in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and applies the charge to the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, as if the debt extinguishment giving rise to the loss had occurred on January 1, 2020; (3) adjusts for the impacts of purchase accounting in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020; (4) adjusts interest expense, including amortization of debt issuance costs, to reflect borrowings on the ABL Facility and issuance of the 2029 Senior Secured Notes, as if the funds had been borrowed on January 1, 2020 and used to repay pre-acquisition debt; and, (5) adjusts for the income tax effect using a tax rate of 25%.
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. We present Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020. Refer to the reconciliation of pro forma combined net loss to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 in this press release.
Combined Financial Results by Segment. We present financial results for each of our three segments on a combined basis, as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020. This combined presentation differs from the presentation of pro forma financial information described above, in that our Combined Financial Results by Segment presentation excludes the impact of purchase accounting on segment revenues, cost of revenues and gross profit. Additionally, GAAP requires the results of acquired businesses to be included with those of the acquiring entity only from the date of acquisition; therefore, our presentation of Combined Financial Results by Segment for current and comparable prior periods (e.g. periods prior to the Acquisition) is a Non-GAAP basis of presentation. Because of the complimentary nature of the businesses of Custom Truck LP and Nesco Holdings, as well as the disparity in measures such as total revenue and total assets between Custom Truck LP and Nesco Holdings, we believe presenting the two entities on a combined basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 provides useful information to the users of our financial statements. Refer to the reconciliation of the combined segment data to the most comparable GAAP measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 in this press release.
Adjusted Net Working Capital. We present Adjusted Net Working Capital, which we define as total current assets excluding cash and cash equivalents, trade and financing receivables, and mark-up to inventory values from purchase accounting, less non-interest bearing current liabilities. The presentation of Adjusted Net Working Capital in this press release compares the measure of the Company as of June 30, 2021, which includes Custom Truck LP, to the same measure as if Nesco Holdings and Custom Truck LP had been combined on March 31, 2021 without further adjustments, which is a Non-GAAP basis of presentation.
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
SCHEDULE 1 — ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(unaudited)
The Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation presented below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include the results of Custom Truck LP from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 represent those of Nesco Holdings and are not comparable.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in $000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss
$
(129,356)
$
(13,150)
$
(157,263)
$
(29,119)
Interest expense
17,602
15,949
32,508
31,963
Income tax expense (benefit)
6,564
(1,063)
10,654
(333)
Depreciation and amortization
60,062
21,358
79,163
43,126
EBITDA
(45,128)
23,094
(34,938)
45,637
Adjustments:
Non-cash purchase accounting impact (1)
21,387
178
21,440
1,095
Transaction and process improvement costs (2)
24,601
1,639
35,345
3,718
Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)
61,695
—
61,695
—
Sales-type lease adjustment (4)
(510)
—
(510)
—
Share-based payments (5)
7,162
453
7,860
1,012
Change in fair value of derivative and warrants (6)
1,034
804
6,880
6,767
Adjusted EBITDA
$
70,241
$
26,168
$
97,772
$
58,229
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for non-cash purchase accounting impact, transaction and process improvement costs, including business integration expenses, share-based payments, the change in fair value of derivative instruments, sales-type lease adjustment, and other special charges that are not expected to recur. This non-GAAP measure is subject to certain limitations.
(1)
Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting, net of accumulated depreciation, on the cost of equipment and inventory sold. The equipment and inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the equipment cost pursuant to our credit agreement.
(2)
Represents transaction costs related to acquisitions of businesses, including post-acquisition integration costs. These expenses are comprised of professional consultancy, legal, tax and accounting fees. Also included are expenses associated with the integration of acquired businesses.
(3)
Loss on extinguishment of debt represents a special charge, which is not expected to recur. Such charges are adjustments pursuant to our credit agreement.
(4)
Represents the adjustment for the impact of sales-type lease accounting for certain leases containing rental purchase options (or "RPOs"), as the application of sales-type lease accounting is not deemed to be representative of the ongoing cash flows of the underlying rental contracts. This adjustment is made pursuant to our credit agreement.
(5)
Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with the issuance of stock options and restricted stock units.
(6)
Represents the charge to earnings for our interest rate collar and the change in fair value of the liability for warrants.
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
SCHEDULE 2 — RECONCILIATION OF COMBINED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in $000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS)
Rental revenue, as reported
(a)
$
43,025
$
139,811
$
90,078
Add: Custom Truck LP rental revenue (b)
(a)
49,102
51,973
104,738
Rental revenue, non-GAAP
(a)
$
92,127
$
191,784
$
194,816
Rental equipment sales, as reported
(a)
$
4,982
$
43,040
$
14,075
Add: Custom Truck LP equipment sales (b)
(a)
25,181
48,673
68,172
Equipment sales revenue, non-GAAP
(a)
$
30,163
$
91,713
$
82,247
Cost of revenue, as reported
$
62,053
$
16,772
$
84,330
$
37,438
Add: Custom Truck LP cost of revenue (b)
—
30,199
49,120
76,411
Deduct: purchase accounting (c)
(13,040)
—
(13,040)
—
Cost of revenue, non-GAAP
$
49,013
$
46,971
$
120,410
$
113,849
Depreciation of rental equipment, as reported
$
42,192
$
18,559
$
59,077
$
37,535
Add: Custom Truck LP depreciation of rental equipment (b)
—
24,443
22,757
49,568
Deduct: purchase accounting (c)
(4,531)
—
(4,531)
—
Depreciation of rental equipment, non-GAAP
$
37,661
$
43,002
$
77,303
$
87,103
Truck and Equipment Sales (TES)
Revenue, as reported
(a)
$
5,418
$
222,622
$
12,995
Add: Custom Truck LP revenue (b)
(a)
132,212
197,283
286,365
Revenue, non-GAAP
(a)
$
137,630
$
419,905
$
299,360
Cost of equipment sales, as reported
$
194,810
$
4,777
$
201,735
$
11,431
Add: Custom Truck LP cost of equipment sales (b)
—
117,257
176,476
253,797
Deduct: purchase accounting (c)
(5,314)
—
(5,314)
—
Cost of equipment sales, non-GAAP
$
189,496
$
122,034
$
372,897
$
265,228
Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS)
Revenue, as reported
(a)
$
15,056
$
47,937
$
33,076
Add: Custom Truck LP revenue (b)
(a)
19,530
18,543
38,846
Revenue, non-GAAP
(a)
$
34,586
$
66,480
$
71,922
Cost of revenue, as reported
$
29,366
$
12,031
$
41,359
$
26,075
Add: Custom Truck LP cost of revenue (b)
—
15,763
15,082
31,976
Deduct: purchase accounting (c)
(2,491)
—
(2,491)
—
Cost of revenue, non-GAAP
$
26,875
$
27,794
$
53,950
$
58,051
(a)
Revenue of Custom Truck LP has been included since the date of the Acquisition.
(b)
Includes financial results of Custom Truck LP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020; excludes the impact of purchase accounting.
(c)
Consolidated GAAP cost of revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes the impact of purchase accounting.
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
SCHEDULE 3 — ADJUSTED NET WORKING CAPITAL
(unaudited)
Combined1
March 31, 2021
(in $000s)
June 30, 2021
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
27,210
$
8,429
Accounts receivable, net
151,497
150,458
Financing receivables, net
22,334
18,665
Inventory
414,461
443,500
Prepaid expenses and other
15,639
24,049
Total current assets
631,141
645,101
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
95,246
86,960
Accrued expenses
52,395
55,793
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
21,300
14,839
Floor plan payables - trade
84,063
90,990
Floor plan payables - non-trade
168,263
213,978
Operating lease liabilities - current
4,967
—
Current maturities of long-term debt
6,037
13,456
Current portion of finance lease obligations
4,815
5,059
Total current liabilities
437,086
481,075
Working capital
194,055
164,026
Adjustments:
Cash and cash equivalents
(27,210)
(8,429)
Financing receivables, net
(22,334)
(18,665)
Impact of purchase accounting inventory mark-up
(9,883)
—
Current maturities of long-term debt
6,037
13,456
Current portion of finance lease obligations
4,815
5,059
Accrued interest expense
12,836
8,293
Adjusted net working capital
$
158,316
$
163,740
Adjusted Net Working Capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as total current assets excluding cash and cash equivalents, trade and financing receivables, mark-up to inventory values from purchase accounting, less non-interest bearing current liabilities. This non-GAAP measure is subject to certain limitations.
1 - The following table reconciles consolidated balance sheets of Nesco Holdings and Custom Truck LP as of March 31, 2021. Such information excludes the effects of the Acquisition and related financing transactions and, thus, is presented on a non-GAAP basis. This non-GAAP presentation is subject to certain limitations.
Nesco Holdings
March 31, 2021
Custom Truck LP
March 31, 2021
Combined
March 31, 2021
(in $000s)
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,191
$
5,238
$
8,429
Accounts receivable, net
54,415
96,043
150,458
Financing receivables, net
—
18,665
18,665
Inventory
33,665
409,835
443,500
Prepaid expenses and other
13,075
10,974
24,049
Total current assets
104,346
540,755
645,101
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
27,972
58,988
86,960
Accrued expenses
30,156
25,637
55,793
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
776
14,063
14,839
Floor plan payables - trade
—
90,990
90,990
Floor plan payables - non-trade
—
213,978
213,978
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,111
12,345
13,456
Current portion of finance lease obligations
5,059
—
5,059
Total current liabilities
65,074
416,001
481,075
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
SCHEDULE 4 — SUPPLEMENTAL PRO FORMA INFORMATION
(unaudited)
Pro Forma Combined Statements of Operations — Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(in $000s)
Custom Truck
Pro Forma
Pro Forma
Rental revenue
$
98,539
$
—
$
98,539
Equipment sales
247,675
—
247,675
Parts sales and services
28,897
—
28,897
Total revenue
375,111
—
375,111
Cost of revenue
285,242
(9,388)
b
275,854
Depreciation of rental equipment
43,179
—
43,179
Total cost of revenue
328,421
(9,388)
319,033
Gross profit
46,690
9,388
56,078
Selling, general and administrative
51,264
—
51,264
Amortization
13,332
—
13,332
Non-rental depreciation
951
—
951
Transaction expenses and other
24,575
(24,575)
c
—
Total operating expenses
90,122
(24,575)
65,547
Operating income (loss)
(43,432)
33,963
(9,469)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
61,695
(61,695)
d
—
Interest expense, net
19,723
—
19,723
Finance and other expense (income)
(2,058)
—
(2,058)
Total other expense
79,360
(61,695)
17,665
Income (loss) before taxes
(122,792)
95,658
(27,134)
Taxes
6,564
23,915
e
30,479
Net income (loss)
$
(129,356)
$
71,743
$
(57,613)
a.
The pro forma adjustments give effect to the following as if they occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) the Acquisition (ii) and extinguishment of Nesco Holdings' 2019 Credit Facility and its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 repaid in connection with the Acquisition. The adjustments also give effect to transaction expenses directly attributable to the Acquisition.
b.
Represents the elimination from cost of revenue, the run-off of the estimated step-up in fair value of inventory acquired that was recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The impact of the step-up is reflected as an adjustment to the comparable prior period (e.g. June 30, 2020) as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020.
c.
Represents the elimination of transaction expenses recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The expenses were directly attributable to the Acquisition and are reflected as adjustments to the comparable prior period (e.g. June 30, 2020) as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020.
d.
Represents the elimination of the loss on extinguishment of debt recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as though the repayment of the 2019 Credit Facility and 2024 Secured Notes had occurred on January 1, 2020.
e.
Reflects the adjustment to recognize the tax impacts of the pro forma adjustments for which a tax expense is recognized using a statutory tax rate of 25%.
Pro Forma Combined Statements of Operations — Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(in $000s)
Nesco Holdings
Custom Truck LP
Pro Forma
Pro Forma
Rental revenue
$
46,984
$
49,103
$
—
$
96,087
Equipment sales
10,400
157,392
—
167,792
Parts sales and services
11,097
19,530
—
30,627
Total revenue
68,481
226,025
—
294,506
Cost of revenue
32,443
163,219
8,858
b
204,520
Depreciation of rental equipment
19,696
24,442
2,132
c
46,270
Total cost of revenue
52,139
187,661
10,990
250,790
Gross profit
16,342
38,364
(10,990)
43,716
Selling, general and administrative
11,754
27,341
—
39,095
Amortization
772
1,985
3,595
d
6,352
Non-rental depreciation
28
1,190
(354)
d
864
Transaction expenses and other
1,269
—
—
1,269
Total operating expenses
13,823
30,516
3,241
47,580
Operating income (loss)
2,519
7,848
(14,231)
(3,864)
Interest expense, net
15,949
13,237
(10,529)
e
18,657
Finance and other expense (income)
783
(2,713)
—
(1,930)
Total other expense
16,732
10,524
(10,529)
16,727
Income (loss) before taxes
(14,213)
(2,676)
(3,702)
(20,591)
Taxes
(1,063)
—
(926)
f
(1,989)
Net income (loss)
$
(13,150)
$
(2,676)
$
(2,776)
$
(18,602)
a.
The pro forma adjustments give effect to the following as if they occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) the Acquisition, (ii) the extinguishment of Nesco Holdings' 2019 Credit Facility and its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 repaid in connection with the Acquisition and (iii) the extinguishment of the outstanding borrowings of Custom Truck LP's credit facility and term loan that was repaid on the closing of the Acquisition.
b.
Represents adjustments to cost of revenue for (i) the run-off of the estimated step-up in fair value of inventory acquired and (ii) a reduction to depreciation expense for the difference between historical depreciation and estimated depreciation of the preliminary fair value of the property and equipment.
c.
Represents the adjustment for depreciation of rental fleet relating to the estimated mark-up to fair value from purchase accounting as a result of the Acquisition.
d.
Represents the differential in other amortization and depreciation related to the estimated fair value of the identified intangible assets from purchase accounting as a result of the Acquisition.
e.
Reflects the differential in interest expense, inclusive of amortization of capitalized debt issuance costs, related to the Company's debt structure after the Acquisition as though the following had occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) borrowings under the ABL Facility; (ii) repayment of the 2019 Credit Facility; (iii) repayment of 2024 Secured Notes; (iv) repayment of Custom Truck LP's borrowings under its revolving credit and term loan facility; and, (v) borrowing under the 2029 Secured Notes.
f.
Reflects the adjustment to recognize the tax impacts of the pro forma adjustments for which a tax expense is recognized using a statutory tax rate of 25%.
Pro Forma Combined Statements of Operations — Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(in $000s)
Nesco Holdings
Custom Truck LP
Pro Forma
Pro Forma
Rental revenue
$
90,561
$
108,240
$
—
$
198,801
Equipment sales
27,572
484,045
—
511,617
Parts sales and services
23,226
36,237
—
59,463
Total revenue
141,359
628,522
—
769,881
Cost of revenue
74,924
470,387
(1,342)
b
543,969
Depreciation of rental equipment
33,358
45,891
7,257
c
86,506
Total cost of revenue
108,282
516,278
5,915
630,475
Gross profit
33,077
112,244
(5,915)
139,406
Selling, general and administrative
29,943
67,798
—
97,741
Amortization
8,508
1,990
9,170
d
19,668
Non-rental depreciation
42
2,241
(894)
d
1,389
Transaction expenses and other
28,539
11,738
(40,277)
e
—
Total operating expenses
67,032
83,767
(32,001)
118,798
Operating income (loss)
(33,955)
28,477
26,086
20,608
Loss on extinguishment of debt
61,695
—
(61,695)
f
—
Interest expense, net
32,054
12,567
(9,042)
g
35,579
Finance and other expense (income)
6,929
(5,476)
—
1,453
Total other expense
100,678
7,091
(70,737)
37,032
Income (loss) before taxes
(134,633)
21,386
96,823
(16,424)
Taxes
10,084
570
24,206
h
34,860
Net income (loss)
$
(144,717)
$
20,816
$
72,617
$
(51,284)
a.
The pro forma adjustments give effect to the following as if they occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) the Acquisition, (ii) the extinguishment of Nesco Holdings' 2019 Credit Facility and its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 repaid in connection with the Acquisition and (iii) the extinguishment of the outstanding borrowings of Custom Truck LP's credit facility and term loan that was repaid on the closing of the Acquisition.
b.
Represents adjustments to cost of revenue for a reduction to depreciation expense for the difference between historical depreciation and estimated depreciation of the preliminary fair value of the property and equipment.
c.
Represents the adjustment for depreciation of rental fleet relating to the estimated mark-up to fair value from purchase accounting as a result of the Acquisition.
d.
Represents the differential in other amortization and depreciation related to the estimated fair value of the identified intangible assets from purchase accounting as a result of the Acquisition.
e.
Represents the elimination of transaction expenses recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The expenses were directly attributable to the Acquisition and are reflected as adjustments to the comparable prior period (e.g. June 30, 2020) as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020.
f.
Represents the elimination of the loss on extinguishment of debt recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as though the repayment of the 2019 Credit Facility and 2024 Secured Notes had occurred on January 1, 2020.
g.
Reflects the differential in interest expense, inclusive of amortization of capitalized debt issuance costs, related to the Company's debt structure after the Acquisition as though the following had occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) borrowings under the ABL Facility; (ii) repayment of the 2019 Credit Facility; (iii) repayment of 2024 Secured Notes; (iv) repayment of Custom Truck LP's borrowings under its revolving credit and term loan facility; and, (v) borrowing under the 2029 Secured Notes.
h.
Reflects the adjustment to recognize the tax impacts of the pro forma adjustments for which a tax expense is recognized using a statutory tax rate of 25%.
Pro Forma Combined Statements of Operations — Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
(in $000s)
Nesco Holdings
Custom Truck LP
Pro Forma
Pro Forma
Rental revenue
$
97,978
$
104,738
$
—
$
202,716
Equipment sales
27,070
354,537
—
381,607
Parts sales and services
25,176
38,846
—
64,022
Total revenue
150,224
498,121
—
648,345
Cost of revenue
72,671
362,184
17,719
b
452,574
Depreciation of rental equipment
39,808
49,568
3,580
c
92,956
Total cost of revenue
112,479
411,752
21,299
545,530
Gross profit
37,745
86,369
(21,299)
102,815
Selling, general and administrative
24,193
59,170
—
83,363
Amortization
1,463
4,398
6,762
d
12,623
Non-rental depreciation
53
2,375
(706)
d
1,722
Transaction expenses and other
2,721
—
40,277
e
42,998
Total operating expenses
28,430
65,943
46,333
140,706
Operating income (loss)
9,315
20,426
(67,632)
(37,891)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
61,695
f
61,695
Interest expense, net
31,963
32,937
(24,676)
g
40,224
Finance and other expense (income)
6,804
(2,922)
—
3,882
Total other expense
38,767
30,015
37,019
105,801
Income (loss) before taxes
(29,452)
(9,589)
(104,651)
(143,692)
Taxes
(333)
—
(26,163)
h
(26,496)
Net income (loss)
$
(29,119)
$
(9,589)
$
(78,488)
$
(117,196)
a.
The pro forma adjustments give effect to the following as if they occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) the Acquisition, (ii) the extinguishment of Nesco Holdings' 2019 Credit Facility and its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 repaid in connection with the Acquisition and (iii) the extinguishment of the outstanding borrowings of Custom Truck LP's credit facility and term loan that was repaid on the closing of the Acquisition.
b.
Represents adjustments to cost of revenue for (i) the run-off of the estimated step-up in fair value of inventory acquired and (ii) a reduction to depreciation expense for the difference between historical depreciation and estimated depreciation of the preliminary fair value of the property and equipment.
c.
Represents the adjustment for depreciation of rental fleet relating to the estimated mark-up to fair value from purchase accounting as a result of the Acquisition.
d.
Represents the differential in other amortization and depreciation related to the estimated fair value of the identified intangible assets from purchase accounting as a result of the Acquisition.
e.
Represents transaction expenses directly attributable to the Acquisition as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020.
f.
Represents the loss on extinguishment of debt as though the repayment of the 2019 Credit Facility and 2024 Secured Notes had occurred on January 1, 2020.
g.
Reflects the differential in interest expense, inclusive of amortization of capitalized debt issuance costs, related to the Company's debt structure after the Acquisition as though the following had occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) borrowings under the ABL Facility; (ii) repayment of the 2019 Credit Facility; (iii) repayment of 2024 Secured Notes; (iv) repayment of Custom Truck LP's borrowings under its revolving credit and term loan facility; and, (v) borrowing under the 2029 Secured Notes.
h.
Reflects the adjustment to recognize the tax impacts of the pro forma adjustments for which a tax expense is recognized using a statutory tax rate of 25%.
Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Loss to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
The following table provides a reconciliation of pro forma net loss to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in $000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
(57,613)
$
(18,602)
$
(51,284)
$
(117,196)
Interest expense
17,602
13,939
30,979
29,442
Income tax expense
30,479
(1,989)
34,860
(26,496)
Depreciation and amortization
60,062
55,957
111,887
112,223
EBITDA
50,530
49,305
126,442
(2,027)
Adjustments:
Non-cash purchase accounting impact
11,999
9,781
313
20,387
Transaction and process improvement costs
26
2,307
409
48,548
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
61,695
Sales-type lease adjustment
(510)
886
645
256
Share-based payments
7,162
915
8,417
1,921
Change in fair value of derivative and warrants
1,034
804
6,880
6,767
Adjusted EBITDA
$
70,241
$
63,998
$
143,106
$
137,547
