MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA) has announced an ambitious 2022 plan of work, supported by more than two hundred volunteers across the globe. Founded just eleven years ago, CXPA now has members in over sixty countries who share a passion for helping organizations design and deliver experiences that meet or exceed customer expectations. CXPA defines customer experience as "the perception that customers have of an organization - one that is formed based on interactions across all touchpoints, people, and technology over time."
The 2022 CXPA Board of Directors includes sixteen CX professionals led by 2022 Chair Nancy Porte, CCXP, Vice Chair Tabitha Dunn, CCXP and Treasurer Amy Shioji, CCXP. Newly appointed Board members for 2022 are Anita Siassios, CCXP, Founder & Managing Director, ManagingCX Pty Ltd (Australia); Carolyn Galvin, CCXP, Director, Market & Competitive Intelligence, Affinity.co (USA); Mr. Sebastien Munar, CCXP, B2C Unit Director, Clientrika (Peru); Mr. Wayne Simmons, CCXP, Customer Powerhouse CX Leader, Bayer Pharmaceuticals (USA); and Stacey Nevel, CCXP, Director, Voice of the Customer at Prudential (USA). "Having been involved in CXPA since the very beginning, I am proud to serve as CXPA Board Chair at a pivotal time for our growth as an inclusive community and trusted voice for the discipline," said Nancy Porte, CCXP. "I am committed to helping CXPA achieve more by leveraging the strength of our diverse and talented community of members."
CXPA continually prioritizes efforts to be an accessible, relevant, and respected community and resource for the professional practice of customer experience management. To do so, CXPA has formed ten Regional Leadership Councils, one each in Africa, Asia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Middle East, Oceania, United Kingdom, and United States. Regional Leadership Councils include representatives from leading customer-centric organizations across the globe such as Ahmad Abdo, Telecom Egypt; Belinda Dimovski, CCXP, Australian Red Cross; Georges Essama, Cameroon Telecommunications; Catherine Gauthier, CCXP, Valtech Canada; Rebekah Kabugo-Mugisha, National Social Security Fund (Uganda); Victor Songa Musiwa, CCXP, MultiChoice Namibia; Alex Russell-Rutherford, CCXP, Northumbrian Water; and Betul Yilmaz, CCXP, Elephant Istanbul. A full directory of CXPA volunteers is online at http://www.cxpa.org/volunteerlist.
Another top priority is the development of trusted, independent guidance on professional customer experience management practices. More than fifty volunteers are participating in three major projects to develop resources for the advancement of the CX profession. One project is developing the CXPA CX Book of Knowledge, a publication that will serve as the definitive resource guide on the competency areas of the CXPA CX Framework, which itself is based on international research on the customer experience leader role. Another project involves production of a series of monographs that will support CX professionals collaborating with other functions such as Finance, Sales, and the C-Suite to facilitate better customer experience outcomes across the organization. A third project, conducted in collaboration with Quadient and Heart of the Customer, is researching the critical elements of a CX professional's first year in a new leadership role. "CX is a growing field, taught in more than seventy colleges and universities across the globe," said CXPA CEO Greg Melia, CAE. "These new resources will add significantly to the customer experience body of knowledge by providing practical, independent consensus guidance rooted in the real-life experience of CX leaders."
A continuing priority for CXPA is administering the Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) certification, which is held by 1,288 professionals worldwide. The CCXP credential is granted to individuals who have the breadth of professional experience deemed necessary to lead or significantly contribute to quality customer experience management and who have passed a rigorous psychometric examination based on the CXPA CX Framework. Once earned, CCXPs must maintain the credential by completing qualifying continuing education to stay abreast of evolving CX practice. Eighteen CXPA Recognized Training Providers deliver training related to CCXP preparation and the CXPA CX Framework including partners in Brazil, the Netherlands, Lebanon, Oman, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Israel, South Africa, and France. The exam can be taken anywhere in the world by secure remote online proctor and is available in both English and French. The certification is increasingly listed in recruitment postings by companies such as Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, and Walgreens. CCXP Advisory Committee chair Stacey Nevel, CCXP notes that employers recognize that "CCXPs understand strategically how to implement programs and policies within an organization to help measure and manage toward a positive customer experience."
CXPA is the independent global nonprofit association for the customer experience profession. Its mission is to support CX professionals to share, learn, inspire, and grow throughout their entire career. CXPA thanks its Global Sponsors who support the CXPA and CX professionals in achieving more than can be done individually through CX service and platform solutions. To learn more about CXPA, visit http://www.cxpa.org.
