NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on March 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Mr. Bohnert will meet virtually with investors registered for the conference and a replay of the presentation will be available through the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation material will also be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.

For further information, please contact IR@CVGRP.com.

About CVG

CVG (through its subsidiaries) is a diversified industrial company and leading supplier of seating systems, warehouse automation subsystems, wire harnesses, plastic parts, and mechanical assemblies for many markets including the following: trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.  

