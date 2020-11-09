NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, except where mentioned)
- Revenue of $187.7 million, down 16.7% due to less commercial vehicle builds, offset partially by warehouse automation.
- Revenue was up 47.9% sequentially vs. the second quarter, as vehicle build rates recovered and warehouse automation grew.
- Operating Income of $8.9 million, down due to special charges. On an as adjusted basis, Operating Income increased sequentially by $15.6 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million, up slightly on $37.7 million less revenues, due to lower costs and improved sales mix.
- Commercial vehicle markets recovered, but remain below pre-COVID rates. Warehouse automation market continues to grow due to ecommerce growth.
- The Company is having success with its growth program aimed at lessening its historical dependency on the North American combustion-engine, commercial truck market. Focus areas for future sales mix include: warehouse automation subsystems, last-mile delivery vehicles, electric vehicles, specialty vehicles and non-vehicle markets.
Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG, commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance and our near-term outlook. We are achieving results from our new sales strategies."
- Lead in core markets - right-size cost structure, increase new product and innovation rate, pursue new customers, and reposition footprint. These are a mix of short-cycle and long-cycle initiatives.
- Leverage strengths into new markets - add new people, add new capabilities where needed, pursue brand-new markets, pursue brand-new customers, and implement brand-new marketing programs. These are a mix of short-cycle and long-cycle initiatives.
- Grow in Warehouse Automation market - add new people, expand capacity dedicated to this area, and expand product offering. These are largely short-cycle initiatives.
- Grow in Electric Vehicle market - add new people, pursue new customers, bundle CVG offering where possible, and adjust footprint. These are largely long-cycle initiatives.
"We are organizationally focused on growing and winning targeted new business while leveraging our existing plant teams and footprint. We have a substantial amount of growth potential available within our current footprint, current teams and current capabilities," concluded Mr. Bevis.
Third Quarter 2020 Improved Substantially Vs. Second Quarter 2020, and Company Secured New Business Positions
(amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Change
Revenues
$187.7
$126.9
$60.8
Adjusted Operating Income 1
$12.0
($3.6)
$15.6
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$16.4
$1.2
$15.2
1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation
The Company grew revenues sequentially $60.8 million, or 47.9%. Each primary business area grew sequentially and profit rates benefited from increased volume as well as lower costs achieved via the Company's previously reported cost actions.
The Company leveraged its existing plant teams and footprint, invested and expanded its inventory profiles, and began new manufacturing operations to make warehouse automation subsystems in three plants, as previously announced. The Company sequentially grew this business for the third quarter in a row.
The Company is having success with its emphasis on growth and diversification, and is securing new positions. The Company secured another platform position with another Electric Vehicle startup.
CVG Expects Continued Growth Opportunities in the Warehouse Automation Market
As widely reported, mobility and e-commerce continue to increase and warehouse automation is a critical component of product delivery. Industry forecast by RoboticsBusinessReview.com suggests growth rates greater than 20% through 2022. Already in 2020, CVG has expanded its Elkridge, MD plant to increase output and has repurposed floor space and people to initiate production in three other CVG plants. CVG believes it is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in e-commerce, parcel sorting, and automated warehousing investments.
In addition to warehousing capacity requirements, the increased demand on last-mile and middle-mile truck delivery has helped strengthen the demand for new trucks. CVG believes it is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in demand for trucking and delivery vehicles.
CVG Expects Continued Growth Opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Market
Electric vehicles are being added to commercial vehicle fleets. The overall goal is to have a lower impact on climate change. Some large fleet owners like Walmart and Amazon have publicly stated aggressive electric goals. CVG sees growth opportunity in Electric Vehicles and is pursuing this market with success. The Commercial electric vehicle market is estimated to grow at greater than 30% through 2022 according to TheBusinessResearchCompany.com.
COVID Update
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic impacted CVG in 2020, especially in the second quarter. Our suppliers, customers and employees are back to work now, but, of course, COVID is still a concern. We will continue to be conservative in obedience to outbreak signals and vulnerable to the impacts of coronavirus due to our need to gather in our factories, our global footprint, and dependency of global supply chains. We expect above average absenteeism, occasional shutdowns, and flexible work schedules, and quarantining. CVG is committed to COVID safety and the health of our employees.
Near-Term Outlook
According to October 16, 2020 ACT Research, a publisher of industry market research, September 2020 year to date Class 8 production was 149,187 units and Class 5-7 production was 161,358 units. North American 2020 Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 206,000 units and Class 5-7 production are expected to be at 223,000 units. This outlook supports steady demand for the Company's products.
RoboticsBusinessReview.com suggests growth rates for warehouse automation greater than 20% through 2022. This outlook supports steady demand for the Company's products.
We believe the effects of COVID, including the continued uncertainty of the pandemic, poses a risk to our outlook.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)
Third Quarter
2020
2019
Change
Revenues
$187.7
$225.4
(16.7)
%
Gross Profit
$24.2
$29.4
(17.7)
%
Gross Margin
12.9
%
13.0
%
Adjusted Gross Profit 1
$25.2
$29.4
(14.3)
%
Adjusted Gross Margin 1
13.4
%
13.1
%
Operating Income
$8.9
$11.5
(22.6)
%
Operating Margin
4.7
%
5.1
%
Adjusted Operating Income 1
$12.0
$12.4
(3.2)
%
Adjusted Operating Margin 1
6.4
%
5.5
%
Net Income
$4.2
$7.2
(41.7)
%
Adjusted Net Income 1
$6.5
$7.9
(17.7)
%
Earnings Per Share, Basic and Diluted
$0.13
$0.23
(43.5)
%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic and Diluted 1
$0.21
$0.26
(19.2)
%
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$16.4
$16.3
0.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1
8.8
%
7.3
%
1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation
Consolidated Results
Third Quarter 2020 Results
- Third quarter 2020 revenues were $187.7 million compared to $225.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 16.7%. The decrease in revenues reflects the sharp declines in sales due to the COVID pandemic and associated production declines, specifically, less heavy-duty truck production in North America and in the global construction markets we serve offset by an increase in warehouse automation and military revenues primarily attributable to the First Source Electronics ("FSE") business. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted third quarter of 2020 revenues by $1.0 million, or by 0.4%.
- Operating income for the third quarter 2020 was $8.9 million compared to operating income of $11.5 million in the prior year period. The decline in operating income is primarily attributable to lower sales volume and special charges of: $0.5 million for future milestone payments related to the performance of the FSE business; $1.1 million related to footprint restructuring; $1.1 million associated with ongoing restructuring initiatives; and $0.5 million associated with the 2019 internal investigation relating to the restatement of the Company's 2018 and 2019 quarterly financial statements. The impact of the decline in sales and third quarter special charges were partially offset by cost reduction initiatives of $5.3 million. The third quarter of 2020 adjusted operating income was $12.0 million, excluding special charges.
- Interest associated with debt and other expenses were $5.7 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
- Net income was $4.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2020 compared to net income of $7.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
- The Company paid down $20.0 million of additional debt in the third quarter 2020; $15.0 million on the revolving credit facility, and $5.0 million of additional principal on the term loan facility.
At September 30, 2020, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility and had $53.6 million of cash and $72.6 million of availability from the revolving credit facility, resulting in liquidity of $126.2 million.
Segment Results
Electrical Systems Segment
Third Quarter 2020 Results
- Revenues for the Electrical Systems Segment in the third quarter 2020 were $121.1 million compared to $131.4 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 7.9% primarily as a result of market and COVID related declines on commercial vehicle markets, partially offset by an increase in warehouse automation revenues attributable to the FSE business. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted third quarter 2020 revenues by $0.4 million, or by 0.3%.
- Operating income for the third quarter 2020 was $12.2 million compared to operating income of $12.8 million in the prior year period. The decline in operating income is primarily attributable to lower sales volume and charges of $0.7 million associated with ongoing restructuring initiatives and the temporary actions taken in response to the COVID pandemic and a $0.5 million charge for future milestone payments related to the performance of the FSE business. The third quarter of 2020 adjusted operating income increased to $13.4 million, excluding special charges.
Global Seating Segment
Third Quarter 2020 Results
- Revenues for the Global Seating Segment in the third quarter of 2020 were $68.9 million compared to $95.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 28.0%, primarily as a result of market and COVID related declines. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted third quarter 2020 revenues by $0.6 million, or by 0.7%.
- Operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.8 million compared to $7.2 million in the prior year period. The decline in operating income is primarily attributable to lower sales volume and charges of $0.3 million associated with ongoing restructuring initiatives. The third quarter of 2020 adjusted operating income was $5.1 million, excluding special charges.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
187,697
$
225,399
$
501,698
$
711,753
Cost of Revenues
163,538
195,955
450,761
616,784
Gross Profit
24,159
29,444
50,937
94,969
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
14,408
17,531
47,491
48,978
Amortization Expense
858
437
2,575
1,080
Impairment Expense
—
—
29,017
—
Operating (Loss) Income
8,893
11,476
(28,146)
44,911
Interest and Other Expense
5,674
3,800
16,142
15,686
(Loss) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
3,219
7,676
(44,288)
29,225
(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes
(959)
496
(11,375)
5,913
Net (Loss) Income
$
4,178
$
7,180
$
(32,913)
$
23,312
(Loss) earnings per Common Share:
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.23
$
(1.07)
$
0.76
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.23
$
(1.07)
$
0.76
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
30,986
30,581
30,894
30,547
Diluted
31,617
30,852
30,894
30,829
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
53,601
$
39,511
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $583 and $432, respectively
128,648
115,099
Inventories
83,303
82,872
Other current assets
13,031
18,490
Total current assets
278,583
255,972
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $156,780 and $154,939, respectively
64,556
73,686
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
31,107
34,960
Goodwill
—
27,816
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $13,913 and $11,440, respectively
22,584
25,258
Deferred income taxes
28,109
14,654
Other assets, net
2,178
3,480
Total assets
$
427,117
$
435,826
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
89,435
$
63,058
Current operating lease liabilities
8,874
7,620
Accrued liabilities and other
36,445
32,673
Current portion of long-term debt
2,435
3,256
Total current liabilities
137,189
106,607
Long-term debt
147,965
153,128
Operating lease liabilities
25,135
29,414
Pension and other post-retirement benefits
10,382
10,666
Other long-term liabilities
11,101
7,323
Total liabilities
331,772
307,138
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value (5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding)
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value (60,000,000 shares authorized; 30,985,669 and 30,801,255 shares issued and outstanding respectively)
310
323
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,464,392 shares, as of September 2020 and December 2019
(11,230)
(11,230)
Additional paid-in capital
248,323
245,852
Retained deficit
(93,220)
(60,307)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(48,838)
(45,950)
Total stockholders' equity
95,345
128,688
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
427,117
$
435,826
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Electrical Systems
Global Seating
Corporate / Other
Total
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
External Revenues
$
120,723
$
129,710
$
66,974
$
95,689
$
—
$
—
$
187,697
$
225,399
Intersegment Revenues
344
1,732
1,928
30
(2,272)
(1,762)
—
—
Total Revenues
$
121,067
$
131,442
$
68,902
$
95,719
$
(2,272)
$
(1,762)
$
187,697
$
225,399
Gross Profit
16,118
17,134
8,418
12,331
(377)
(21)
24,159
29,444
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
3,166
4,030
3,517
5,044
7,725
8,457
14,408
17,531
Amortization Expense
729
303
129
134
—
—
858
437
Operating (Loss) Income
$
12,223
$
12,801
$
4,772
$
7,153
$
(8,102)
$
(8,478)
$
8,893
$
11,476
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Electrical Systems
Global Seating
Corporate / Other
Total
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
External Revenues
$
305,389
$
409,471
$
196,309
$
302,282
$
—
$
—
$
501,698
$
711,753
Intersegment Revenues
1,987
7,529
2,435
2,774
(4,422)
(10,303)
—
—
Total Revenues
$
307,376
$
417,000
$
198,744
$
305,056
$
(4,422)
$
(10,303)
$
501,698
$
711,753
Gross Profit
28,208
54,227
23,133
40,797
(404)
(55)
50,937
94,969
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
13,696
11,855
11,992
15,558
21,803
21,565
47,491
48,978
Amortization Expense
2,188
676
387
404
—
—
2,575
1,080
Impairment Expense
23,415
—
4,809
—
793
—
29,017
—
Operating (Loss) Income
$
(11,091)
$
41,696
$
5,945
$
24,835
$
(23,000)
$
(21,620)
$
(28,146)
$
44,911
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Gross Profit
$
24,159
$
6,475
$
29,444
Restructuring
1,037
1,992
—
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
25,196
$
8,467
$
29,444
% of Revenues
13.4
%
6.7
%
13.1
%
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Operating Income (Loss)
$
8,893
$
(10,515)
$
11,476
FSE acquisition costs
—
—
900
Deferred Consideration Purchase Accounting
500
3,461
—
Restructuring
2,168
2,944
—
Investigation
483
408
—
Impairment of Goodwill and Long-Lived Assets
—
150
—
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
$
12,044
$
(3,552)
$
12,376
% of Revenues
6.4
%
(2.8)
%
5.5
%
Interest Expense
5,460
5,309
3,888
Other Income / Expense
214
(205)
(88)
Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes
$
6,370
$
(8,656)
$
8,576
Adjusted (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes1
(171)
(1,381)
721
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$
6,541
$
(7,275)
$
7,855
Adjusted Basic and Diluted EPS
$
0.21
$
(0.24)
$
0.26
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$
6,541
$
(7,275)
$
7,855
Interest Expense
5,460
5,309
3,888
Adjusted (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes1
(171)
(1,381)
721
Depreciation Expense
3,751
3,729
3,444
Amortization Expense
858
856
437
Adjusted EBITDA
$
16,439
$
1,238
$
16,345
% of Revenues
8.8
%
1.0
%
7.3
%
1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Appendix B: Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Electrical
Global
Corporate
Total
Operating (Loss) Income
$
12,223
$
4,772
$
(8,102)
$
8,893
Deferred Consideration Purchase Accounting
500
—
—
500
Restructuring
704
335
1,129
2,168
Investigation
—
—
483
483
Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income
$
13,427
$
5,107
$
(6,490)
$
12,044
% of Revenues
11.1
%
7.4
%
6.4
%
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company's multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.
Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company's financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.