WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 (50 cents) per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021, to holders of record on January 22, 2021.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB® locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

 

