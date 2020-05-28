WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the company's comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 91 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across California. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, May 29 add to the 14 locations previously opened in California.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company's commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May, as originally announced on April 27. These new test sites will help enable the company's goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
"CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we're proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."
More than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in California include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 510 South Beach Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92804
- CVS Pharmacy, 611 South Brookhurst Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
- CVS Pharmacy, 4028 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531
- CVS Pharmacy, 188 Las Tunas Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
- CVS Pharmacy, 1651 Bellevue Road, Atwater, CA 95301
- CVS Pharmacy, 915 East Arrow Highway, Azusa, CA 91702
- CVS Pharmacy, 6500 South Union Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93307
- CVS Pharmacy, 2690 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93306
- CVS Pharmacy, 6601 Stine Road, Bakersfield, CA 93313
- CVS Pharmacy, 3151 Baldwin Park, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
- CVS Pharmacy, 1550 Puente Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
- CVS Pharmacy, 1820 West Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
- CVS Pharmacy, 2650 Gateway Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
- CVS Pharmacy, 2780 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95973
- CVS Pharmacy, 21590 East Valley Blvd., City of Industry, CA 91789
- CVS Pharmacy, 1794 Ashlan Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611
- CVS Pharmacy, 84010 Avenue 50, Coachella, CA 92236
- CVS Pharmacy, 901 South Central Avenue, Compton, CA 90220
- CVS Pharmacy, 1299 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona, CA 92881
- CVS Pharmacy, 2400 River Road, Corona, CA 92860
- CVS Pharmacy, 2701 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
- CVS Pharmacy, 657 Highway 101 North, Crescent City, CA 95531
- CVS Pharmacy, 8400 Firestone Boulevard, Downey, CA 90241
- CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Colorado Boulevard, Eagle Rock, CA 90041
- CVS Pharmacy, 4330 Latrobe Road, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
- CVS Pharmacy, 5420 Dewey Drive, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
- CVS Pharmacy, 2000 Driscoll Road, Fremont, CA 94539
- CVS Pharmacy, 6800 North Milburn Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722
- CVS Pharmacy, 455 North State College Blvd., Fullerton, CA 92831
- CVS Pharmacy, 26059 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 94544
- CVS Pharmacy, 155 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
- CVS Pharmacy, 16961 Beach Boulevard, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
- CVS Pharmacy, 15520 Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
- CVS Pharmacy, 16922 Bolsa Chica Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
- CVS Pharmacy, 42150 A Jackson Street, Indio, CA 92203
- CVS Pharmacy, 17625 Harvard Avenue, Irvine, CA 92614
- CVS Pharmacy, 1151 South Harbor Blvd., La Habra, CA 90631
- CVS Pharmacy, 858 North Sunset Avenue, La Puente, CA 91744
- CVS Pharmacy, 44075 Jefferson Street, La Quinta, CA 92253
- CVS Pharmacy, 6510 South Street, Lakewood, CA 90713
- CVS Pharmacy, 846 West Avenue K, Lancaster, CA 93534
- CVS Pharmacy, 474 Winton Parkway, Livingston, CA 95334
- CVS Pharmacy, 25829 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
- 1250 East Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90806
- CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
- CVS Pharmacy, 5176 East Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022
- CVS Pharmacy, 1970 Yosemite Parkway, Merced CA 95341
- CVS Pharmacy, 2020 West Briggsmore Ave., Modesto, CA 95350
- CVS Pharmacy, 950 West Foothill Boulevard, Monrovia, CA 91016
- CVS Pharmacy, 23743 Jackson Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562
- CVS Pharmacy, 291 South Coombs Street, Napa, CA 94559
- CVS Pharmacy, 10945 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606
- CVS Pharmacy, 7200 Bancroft Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
- CVS Pharmacy, 4615 Frazee Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
- CVS Pharmacy, 1980 College Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056
- CVS Pharmacy, 869 Newville Road, Orland, CA 95963
- CVS Pharmacy, 850 Oroville Dam Boulevard, Oroville, CA 95965
- CVS Pharmacy, 425 South Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
- CVS Pharmacy, 3883 East Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107
- CVS Pharmacy, 1080 Sperry Avenue, Patterson, CA 95363
- CVS Pharmacy, 8580 Whittier Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
- CVS Pharmacy, 1617 Canyon Drive, Pinole, CA 94564
- CVS Pharmacy, 316 South Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach, CA 90277
- CVS Pharmacy, 7400 Reseda Boulevard, Reseda, CA 91335
- CVS Pharmacy, 211 West Baseline Road, Rialto, CA 92376
- CVS Pharmacy, 6840 Lincoln Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506
- CVS Pharmacy, 5039 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819
- CVS Pharmacy, 2050 Club Center Drive, Sacramento, CA 95835
- CVS Pharmacy, 2636 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95821
- CVS Pharmacy, 3710 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95820
- CVS Pharmacy, 2085 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95825
- CVS Pharmacy, 6401 Mack Road, Sacramento, CA 95823
- CVS Pharmacy, 602 North El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672
- CVS Pharmacy, 9225 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
- CVS Pharmacy, 120 East Bonita Avenue, San Dimas, CA 91773
- CVS Pharmacy, 1204 San Fernando Road, San Fernando, CA 91340
- CVS Pharmacy, 377 32nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
- CVS Pharmacy, 102 South Sanderson Road, San Jacinto, CA 92582
- CVS Pharmacy, 1550 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA 94577
- CVS Pharmacy, 1302 West Mission Road, San Marcos, CA 92069
- CVS Pharmacy, 997 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069
- CVS Pharmacy, 26861 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91321
- CVS Pharmacy, 1954 Durfee Avenue, South El Monte, CA 91733
- CVS Pharmacy, 12444 Beach Boulevard, Stanton, CA 90680
- CVS Pharmacy, 31771 Rancho California Road, Temecula, CA 92591
- CVS Pharmacy, 1303 West Sepulveda Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90501
- CVS Pharmacy, 15180 Kensington Park Drive, Tustin, CA 92782
- CVS Pharmacy, 1193 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo, CA 94589
- CVS Pharmacy, 635 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081
- CVS Pharmacy, 10048 Mills Avenue, Whittier, CA 90604
- CVS Pharmacy, 19701 Vanowen Street, Winnetka, CA 91306
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
