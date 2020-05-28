WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the company's comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, on Friday, May 29 CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will open 16 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Michigan.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company's commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27. These new test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
"CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we're proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country," Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."
More than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
"This is great news for our families, our businesses, and the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to keep working to expand testing, which is why it is crucial that Michiganders who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, or have been in contact with someone who has the virus can get tested," Governor Whitmer said. "Our partnership with CVS Health is a significant step toward speeding up Michigan's recovery and getting Michiganders back to a sense of normalcy in their daily lives. We owe it to the real heroes of this crisis — medical workers, first responders and other essential workers — to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus, and CVS is helping us do just that. We will get through this together."
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The new testing sites in Michigan include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 2100 West Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
- CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
- CVS Pharmacy, 5757 Whitmore Lake Road, Brighton, MI 48116
- CVS Pharmacy, 1402 W. 14 Mile, Clawson, MI 48017
- CVS Pharmacy, 39350 Nine Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48167
- CVS Pharmacy, 33021 Garfield Road, Fraser, MI 48066
- CVS Pharmacy, 1550 Lake Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
- CVS Pharmacy, 17120 Kercheval Avenue, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
- CVS Pharmacy, 240 M.A.C., East Lansing, MI 48823
- CVS Pharmacy, 21777 21 Mile Road, Macomb Township, MI 48044
- CVS Pharmacy, 720 General Motors Road, Milford, MI 48381
- CVS Pharmacy, 44300 5 Mile Road, Northville, MI 48168
- CVS Pharmacy, 46960 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby, MI 48317
- CVS Pharmacy, 2115 Twenty-Five Mile Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316
- CVS Pharmacy, 30920 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076
- CVS Pharmacy, 100 West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI 48390
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
