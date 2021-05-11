REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated CX Assurance Platform today announced the details surrounding its upcoming virtual event, Cyara Xchange 2021 Virtual Roadshow Cyara Xchange 2021 Virtual Roadshow, to be held on May 19, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT.
WHAT: The Cyara Xchange 2021 Virtual Roadshow will convene some of the most forward-thinking leaders on customer experience (CX) and test automation to discuss how some of the world's leading businesses have solved their toughest CX challenges. Presentation and panel topics will include success stories, best practices, product updates, and thought leadership focused on accelerating CX initiatives. This virtual event will familiarize attendees with the value of automated testing, as well as insights into Cyara's roadmap for the future of automating CX assurance.
Alok Kulkarni will kick off the conference at 8:30 a.m. PT with an introductory presentation, Customer Smiles: Delivering the Last Mile of Assurance, where he will discuss how the company is combining real-time data about live interactions and powerful analytics to extend its insights from issue identification to issue resolution. Additional customer sessions and speakers include:
- 8:40 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. PT: No More Manic Mondays: Avoiding Surprise Outages and Proactively Shaping CX
o Mahadevan Krishnan, Head of Resource Planning, Vitality
- 9 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. PT: Faster, Better, Smarter: Achieving Efficiency with Streamlined Roles, Responsibilities, and Systems
o Daniel Possekel, Genesys Product Owner, Vattenfall
- 10 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. PT: Pedal to the Metal: Real Stories from Customers Accelerating CX Testing with Automation
o Audrey Merlivat, Business Process Consultant, Mercedes-Benz
o Brandon Tyler, IVR AWS Cloud Engineer, Banking Industry
- 10:30 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. PT: Achieving a Real-Time Dashboard View of Contact Center CX
o Ryan Rivais, Director, DevOps & Engineering Transformation, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
o Victor Wong, Senior Manager, Client Engagement Development & Operations, RBC
WHERE: Virtual Event – Register Here.
"The speakers at Cyara Xchange 2021 Virtual Roadshow represent some of the best minds in CX and test automation," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and Co-Founder, Cyara. "They will be sharing real-world stories from the fast lane of customer experience and invaluable insights they've gained in developing and maintaining CX systems."
Cyara Xchange 2021 Virtual Roadshow sponsors include AWS, Cognizant, Genesys, Twilio, VoiceFoundry, and Voxai.
About Cyara
As the world's leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.
