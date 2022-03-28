CDMG Hires John Rafuse as Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Marketing
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG), the industry's leading cybersecurity media group, today announced the hiring of John Rafuse as their Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Marketing.
Gary Miliefsky, CEO of CDMG stated "Mr. Rafuse's lifelong passion for technology, marketing, and his insight into people are almost unparalleled in our industry. Our news channels have had a front row seat to the effect that John's experience and skillset can bring as we witnessed how he completely revitalized and built out cybersecurity celebrity Kevin Mitnick's personal brand and elevated Mitnick's associated business interests. It was astounding to see the transformation. Bringing John aboard our team will provide a real catalyst to accelerate CDMG's growth and achieve our true potential."
Rafuse's northstar is straightforward. "The root cause to almost every problem in the world is ignorance and the cause to most of the problems surrounding cybersecurity are no different. Therefore, I'm thrilled with this opportunity to help build up and out the network of CDMG's established news, education, and outreach programs to help combat and solve the problems faced by individuals, industries, and governments around the world," explains John Rafuse. "As part of CDMG, I'll be seeking out any opportunity, partner, investor, or technology that will help reduce and end the underlying ignorance in the cyber field. I will also be working with industry clients to improve on their own messaging and methods through traditional and disruptive marketing techniques."
