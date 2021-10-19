BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection, today announced that Lior Div, CEO and Co-founder, will be a featured speaker at CNBC's 2021 Disruptor 50 Summit, Thursday, October 21, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm ET. The two hour summit will feature the CEOs and founders of the Disruptor 50 companies, the top privately held technology companies in the U.S.
Div will be joined in a panel discussion titled Disruption in Action: AI Accelerated by Ali Ghodsi, Databricks CEO and Co-founder, from 3:10-3:30 pm ET. Panel Moderator Kate Rooney, CNBC, Technology Reporter, will engage the CEOs in a conversation about how Cybereason and Databricks are driving the accelerated adoption of AI's many promising applications, from supercharging software development to stopping ransomware attacks.
In May, 2021, Cybereason was named to CNBC's 2021 Disruptor 50 list of the most disruptive private global companies. Cybereason landed in the #32 spot and is one of only two cybersecurity companies on the list. Cybereason was chosen from a record number of nearly 1,600 nominations.
The past 12 months have been record setting for Cybereason with the company recently announcing a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to bring a joint XDR solution to market later this quarter. Also, Cybereason was recently named a Contender in the debut of the Forrester New Wave™: Extended Detection And Response (XDR) Providers, Q4 2021. Earlier this year, Cybereason was named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms.
To register for the CNBC Disruptor 50 Summit, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/disruptor-50-summit/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Post&utm_campaign=D50
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 50 countries.
