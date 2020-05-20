PRAGUE, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy products, in cooperation with the Czech Technical University in Prague (CTU), will host CyberSec&AI Connected on October 8, 2020, the second edition of its conference which took place in 2019 for the first time. Expanding on last year's conference, CyberSec&AI Connected will this year focus on the use of artificial intelligence to defend against cyber attacks, and tackle new challenges associated with data privacy.
This year, Avast and CTU will deliver a hybrid conference combining a global online agenda with three physical events across the world to bring together experts without the restriction of a single location. The global event will simultaneously run in venues in Prague, Czech Republic, London, UK, and San Francisco, US, with the content broadcast live to attendees worldwide across the timezones. Revolving around the theme "AI for privacy and security", the event will host world-class experts on artificial intelligence from industry and academia. Participants of CyberSec&AI Connected will be able to attend the conference physically in the city closest to them, or virtually via their computer, tablet or smartphone.
"Most of our daily activities on the internet are driven by artificial intelligence. AI can make our lives easier and satisfy our needs, but in the wrong hands it can become a powerful weapon. Especially in a challenging situation like the coronavirus pandemic, when society is even more vulnerable, we are using AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks being targeted against medical institutions and innocent people seeking information about the disease," said Avast CTO, Prof. Michal Pechoucek. "Given the current situation, we decided to scale CyberSec&AI Connected to different countries and once again connect forces of industry and academia. Only by combining the best scientific capabilities and advanced cyber security developments we will be able to produce concrete scientific and technological results that can help people and make them more secure online."
CyberSec&AI Connected will have a diverse program consisting of interactive workshops and presentations led by world-class experts in the field of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, including Roger Dingledine, Director, Researcher and Co-founder of the Tor Project, and Garry Kasparov, Chess Grandmaster and Avast Security Ambassador.
"The concept of AI has caused baseless fears due to many doomsayers and Hollywood movies spreading an overexaggerated image of potential risks associated with artificial intelligence," said Garry Kasparov. "However, our current situation proves more than ever that we need technological advancement urgently, and AI can be the basis of many solutions that are needed today, for medical equipment and research, but also in the space of fake news detection, cybersecurity and privacy. I'm excited to be a part of CyberSec&AI Connected this fall to meet with some of the brightest minds in the field of AI to discuss these topics."
Visitors of CyberSec&AI Connected can register their interest via this link to make sure they don't miss out on important conference updates.
About Avast
Avast (LSE: AVST) is a global leader in digital security and privacy products. With over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Visit www.avast.com.
About Czech Technical University in Prague
The Czech Technical University in Prague (CTU) is one of the biggest and oldest technical universities in Europe. CTU currently has eight faculties (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Nuclear Science and Physical Engineering, Architecture, Transportation Sciences, Biomedical Engineering, Information Technology) more than 18,000 students. For the 2019/20 academic year, CTU in Prague is offering its students 170 accredited study programmes in Czech language and 53 in foreign languages. CTU educates modern specialists, scientists and managers with knowledge of foreign languages, who are dynamic, flexible and can adapt quickly to the requirements of the market. Visit: www.cvut.cz
Media Contact: PR@avast.com