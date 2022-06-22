Acquisition to Increase Breadth of Service Offering and Bolster Cybersecurity Expertise
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybersecurity and network solutions leader, Apollo Information Systems, announced today that it has acquired CyberDefenses Inc., based near Austin Texas. The combined forces of both companies will greatly expand service offerings and advanced expertise for clients' organizations, protecting business operations against threats such as ransomware, economic espionage, and nation-state attacks.
CyberDefenses was founded over 20 years ago to provide cybersecurity services to the U.S. federal government and has expanded its service offerings to state and local government and enterprises with specialized services such as election security, threat intelligence, and incident response. Headed by some of the industry's most experienced CISOs, Apollo services federal, state and local government agencies, and global enterprise clients with a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity and IT services and solutions.
"Organizations need advanced skills from partners that can not only provide cogent advice but also deliver and manage security and IT operations for them, to defend what matters the most," said Apollo CEO, Mike Guglielmo. "Acquiring CyberDefenses has created a powerhouse organization of unmatched cybersecurity expertise delivered by leaders who have protected global companies and defended the country against the worst cyber threats the world faces today."
"This is truly a union of two great companies that share a common vision and work ethic, joining together cybersecurity professionals who in many cases have known and worked with each other throughout their extensive careers," said CyberDefenses COO Brian Engle. "We are thrilled that together Apollo and CyberDefenses will continue to provide stellar services while bringing even more capabilities to the industry in attacking the steady barrage of cybersecurity issues."
Apollo Information Systems, Corp., operating in the USA and Canada, is a leading cybersecurity and IT services solution provider founded in 2002. Apollo's mission is to provide the executive advice needed for organizations to develop effective security strategies so that they have the resilience, preparedness, and response capabilities necessary to defend against cyber threats. Apollo is led by battle-tested security professionals with real-world operational experience across multiple industry verticals and government branches. Apollo's broad range of services include world-class penetration testing, cyber threat intelligence, managed IT services, strategy, assessment, security monitoring, incident response, training, and executive oversight, as well as essential security technologies from industry leaders. Apollo operates a SOC2 Certified and CMMC Compliant Security Operations Center, has Facility Security Clearance, and employs many professionals with Secret and Top Secret clearances. For more information visit apollo-is.com and cyberdefenses.com.
