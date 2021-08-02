LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard Integrity Professionals, Inc. ("Vanguard") is pleased to announce the asset purchase of EKC, Inc.'s ("EKC") z/OS security software products is complete. This strategic purchase bolsters Vanguard's current offerings of cybersecurity, z/OS security solutions, professional services and managed services.
EKC selected Vanguard to acquire its product line because of Vanguard's long-standing commitment to the z/OS security marketplace. "Vanguard has been a valued member of the security community for many decades also, and as such, we are confident that they will continue to provide the fine level of support our valued customers have come to expect over these past decades," says Eberhard Klemens, President and Founder of EKC.
With the addition of EKC's products into Vanguard's vast set of successful cybersecurity offerings, Vanguard has further consolidated the independent marketplace for z/OS security products and services. Vanguard plans to support, maintain, and enhance the EKC product line, providing the enterprise security marketplace the level of service expected from both EKC and Vanguard.
"This purchase was a perfect fit as Vanguard and EKC both shared similar core values including: putting customer needs first, providing outstanding customer care and support, a primary goal of designing and developing best-in-class security solutions that meet and exceed customers' rigorous expectations. Both companies share a foundation of knowledge, experience, and innovation, and both companies still have an actual human person answer the phones when it rings," explained Brian Marshall, President of Vanguard.
Vanguard and EKC have been in business for over 30 years, specializing in enterprise security software and services. Both companies specialize in and provide z/OS cybersecurity software solutions, professional services and managed services for many of the world's largest institutions, including those in the financial, retail, insurance, and healthcare sectors, as well as for many government agencies.
About Vanguard Integrity Professionals, Inc.
Founded in 1986 to help customers safeguard mission critical applications and data, Vanguard Integrity Professionals, Inc. is the largest independent provider of enterprise security software for addressing complex security and regulatory compliance challenges. Vanguard continuously drives innovation in security software and technology to stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements and an ever-changing threatscape. Led by some of the most knowledgeable minds in the cybersecurity industry, Vanguards' security solutions lead the industry.
Media Contact
milton rosberg, Vanguard Integrity Professionals, +1 7023350686, milton.rosberg@go2vanguard.com
milton rosberg, Vanguard Integrity Professionals, 7027940014 320, milton.rosberg@go2vanguard.com
SOURCE Vanguard Integrity Professionals