Pinpoint Search Group, a U.S.-based boutique executive search firm dedicated to placing tier one talent for cybersecurity vendors, has expanded its operations globally through a strategic partnership with FiveSix Partners, a U.K.-based specialist cybersecurity recruitment company.
Pinpoint tasked FiveSix with leading its recruitment efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The partnership with FiveSix marks only the beginning of Pinpoint's expansion globally.
"The combination of a growing client roster and Pinpoint's recognition as an industry leader through our partnership with cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon has fueled our need to expand," said Mark Sasson, managing partner at Pinpoint. "The demand for Pinpoint's recruitment services has increased dramatically."
Pinpoint doubled its employee count in North America in 2021 to accommodate additional demand; however, the cybersecurity recruitment agency quickly recognized it needed to do more to adapt to the growing needs of its customer base.
"While the investment in recruitment talent provided the resources needed to fulfill our clients' needs in North America, we were saying no when those same clients asked for help filling searches internationally," he said. "We don't like saying no to our customers. When the opportunity presented itself to connect with Matt at FiveSix, I jumped on it."
Hiring managers typically partner with separate recruitment agencies when recruiting for senior-level positions domestically and internationally. The strategic partnership with FiveSix provides Pinpoint's customers with a single point of contact, ensures a consistent level of service and delivers quality candidates throughout the recruitment process.
"Pinpoint has an impressive track record of working with some of the most disruptive and high-growth companies in the cybersecurity space," said Matthew Smith, director at FiveSix. "We share similar values and approaches to helping start-ups scale, so it was a perfect fit."
Pinpoint Search Group is a boutique search firm dedicated to filling VP, Director and Sr. Individual Contributor searches for cybersecurity vendors and MSSPs. The firm's deep recruiting expertise, extensive industry network and proprietary custom search approach ensures companies are able to qualify, attract and land top performing talent for cybersecurity vendors. As the first touch point between its clients and potential hires, Pinpoint prides itself on a unique approach that carefully communicates its clients' value proposition to professionals in the market. Pinpoint is proud to have worked with top multinational technology vendors based in the U.S., U.K., Israel and France selling to top commercial and public sector organizations. Learn more at: https://pinpointsearchgroup.com.
FiveSix Partners is a UK-based cybersecurity recruitment company. Founded in 2020, the firm brings more than a decade of experience working with both venture-backed and publicly traded security companies. FiveSix specializes in partnering with hyper-growth vendors, enabling them to enter, build and scale throughout the international markets. Learn more at: https://fivesixpartners.co.uk/.
