ATLANTA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybersecurity solutions provider SonicWall has hired ARPR for communication support as part of the global organization's larger effort to expand its reputation through data-driven strategic storytelling.
ARPR is tasked with elevating the visibility of SonicWall and its executives in their mission to deliver Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide.
The company selected ARPR due to its dedicated Cybersecurity Practice Group, which has experience in over 20 different domains — from anomaly detection to cloud security. In addition, SonicWall was attracted to the agency's modern approach to measuring the impact of communications on tech companies' bottom lines.
"Within weeks of onboarding, ARPR jumped in to lead the U.S. media strategy and distribution of our 2022 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report — the world's most quoted ransomware threat intelligence publication," said Bret Fitzgerald, SonicWall's senior director of global public relations. "The team landed features in Tier 1 outlets like Fortune and VentureBeat, ultimately leading to the most successful set of KPIs in the report's long history."
"ARPR remains one of few PR agencies in the world with a practice group entirely dedicated to the ins and outs of cybersecurity," said Melissa Baratta, the agency's senior vice president. "Infosec companies across all domains choose to partner with ARPR because of our understanding of the many complex technology differentiators, our industry competency, and our ability to quickly dissect and communicate the subject matter. We're proud to welcome SonicWall — one of the world's most well-known cybersecurity brands — to our client roster."
About ARPR
ARPR is an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR. Headquartered in Atlanta, ARPR helps its clients' reputations thrive and their sales pipelines prosper through highly-integrated marketing strategies that push the limits of what a public relations firm can achieve. Since 2012, ARPR has twice been named Small Agency of the Year, dubbed a Best Place to Work six times, was honored as the 2016 Technology Agency of the Year and the 2018 Agency that Gets Results. For more information on ARPR clients and services, visit http://www.arpr.com and follow @AR_ _PR on Twitter and Instagram.
About SonicWall
SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
