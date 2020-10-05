Urges Stockholders to hold Board Accountable and Vote Against Both Proposals at Special Meeting - If AHT receives more votes For than Against on the proposal required by the NYSE to issue up to ~126 million shares of common stock at AHT's special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020, AHT can proceed with diluting common stockholders if there is significant participation in the exchange offers by preferred stockholders. - Common stockholders need to affirmatively vote "AGAINST" ALL proposals at the special meeting, not just abstain from voting, to limit the dilution of the exchange offers on existing common stockholders.