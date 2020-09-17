- Strongly Opposes AHT's Recently Launched Exchange Offers of Preferred Stock for Common Stock that Will Dilute Common Stockholders by ~94% - Urges Stockholders to Vote AGAINST the Proposals to Amend AHT's Corporate Charter and Issue Common Stock in the Exchange Offers at AHT's Upcoming Special Meeting - If the Special Meeting Proposals Are Voted Down, the Exchange Offers Will Not be Consummated - Argues Recent Improvements in the Hospitality Industry and AHT's Available Cash Make a Fire Sale of the Company to Preferred Stockholders Premature - Believes AHT's Board and Management Have Conflicting Interests, Are Not Aligned with Common Stockholders and Have Failed to Fully Evaluate Other Strategic Alternatives to the Exchange Offers