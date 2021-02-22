AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cymatrax, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology company with patented technology based on digital audio frequency application, announced today that technology veteran Eduardo Contreras has joined the team as Partner and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Eduardo will be responsible for leading the strategic design and development of the platform.
"After meeting Eduardo on an online Executive networking event, I immediately knew that he was a powerhouse in the technology community. He has over 25 years of experience in software, hardware, and services in B2B and B2C organizations and has the ability to attract and assemble a talented team, and execute on my vision," said Alan Brunton, Founder and CEO, Cymatrax.
"I've always considered myself to be a business-builder and start-up guy," said Eduardo. "I jumped at the opportunity to join forces with Alan when I learned of his technology's ability to enhance a user's cognitive ability in today's new business environment that is so dependent on digital audio. This is an opportunity to help all individuals better retain information when listening to podcasts, video training, music, books on audio, and so on."
Eduardo previously founded ALCON DTS, which is a leader in the Computer and Network Integration industry with headquarters in Austin, TX. In this role, Eduardo has helped hundreds of companies innovate and embrace technology for strategic growth and market placement.
About Cymatrax
Cymatrax delivers a patented SaaS technology based on digital audio frequency application that accelerates signaling to the brain from any digital audio. This technology is currently being used by hundreds of clients from all over the world and is targeting over 5B people who are listening to digital audio each day.
Media Contact
Alan Brunton, Cymatrax, +1 (512) 481-2926, info@cymatrax.com
SOURCE Cymatrax