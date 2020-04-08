WESTFORD, Mass., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure, LLC, a leader in medical aesthetics systems and technologies, announced today the appointment of David Long as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. With more than 25 years of global finance experience and a proven track record of success, Long will help accelerate the company's business transformation and growth plans under the new leadership of Chief Executive Officer and former Hershey and Unilever executive, Todd Tillemans.
"This is an exciting time as we look to position Cynosure for long-term sustainable growth and we're thrilled to have David join the team," said Tillemans. "He is a highly respected finance leader who will be invaluable as we prioritize investments in new innovation to drive our customers' businesses, and ultimately provide patients around the globe with best-in-class technology and service."
Until recently, Long served as CFO at Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. where he led numerous commercial and operational improvements, successfully brought the company public and, ultimately, navigated its strategic sale to Siemens. Prior to his time at Corindus, Long spent nearly a decade at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he held the position of Vice President of Finance of the Laboratory Equipment Division. Long also served as adjunct professor in the Department of Accountancy at Bentley University.
"I'm excited to join such a strong team of leaders," Long said. "I'm eager to get to work and make an impact alongside the leadership team to ensure we remain positioned for continued success and deliver the market-leading technology clinicians and consumers rely on from Cynosure."
Long holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Massachusetts.
About Cynosure
Cynosure develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.