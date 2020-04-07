NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Resource (WTR), a data-driven, technology-enabled workforce solutions organization, announces the addition of diversity and inclusion executive Rita Mitjans to the WTR Advisory Board. Ms. Mitjans' exceptional business experience includes having served as Chief Diversity & Corporate Social Responsibility Officer for Automatic Data Processing (ADP). During her tenure, she developed their global diversity, inclusion, and corporate social responsibility strategy, increased engagement and representation of women and multicultural associates in leadership roles, and earned ADP a Top 3 industry ranking for diversity. She has held senior executive roles in marketing, strategy, business, and human resources at ADP, Deutsche Bank, and Bankers Trust, and was named a Top Executive in Diversity by Black Enterprise® in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Ms. Mitjans serves on the Advisory Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Union & Hudson Counties and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School with a concentration in Finance.
"With Rita's tremendous experience and WTR's unparalleled ability to track real-time workforce and diversity and inclusion trends in 200 countries around the world, WTR is transforming the way in which D&I is examined in this digital age of global business," says Dr. Stephan M. Branch, president and CEO of World Trade Resource.
Ms. Mitjans adds, "I am excited to join the Advisory Board of a clear disruptor in the global analytics space. As companies evaluate the risks and opportunities of workforce development, having the right tools and services to accelerate understanding will be pivotal to their business performance."
A full biography on Ms. Mitjans can be found here.
ABOUT WORLD TRADE RESOURCE (WTR)
At WTR, we believe the right information changes everything. Our unequaled knowledge solutions give organizations the ability to support, expand and improve their global businesses and workforce in a productive and cost-efficient manner through live data analysis, training and coaching. Additional information can be found at www.worldtraderesource.com.