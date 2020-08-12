NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the leading provider of the daily pay benefit, today announced that Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Rob Law, has been named as a Top 25 Financial Technology CTO by The Financial Technology Report.
This year's winners were selected based on close review of hundreds of nominations submitted by financial technology colleagues, peers and industry professionals. Each candidate was further evaluated based on their professional experience and accomplishments as well as the caliber of their current organizations.
"Rob has a proven track record of building successful companies from the ground up," said Jason Lee, CEO of DailyPay. "His deep technical expertise along with his ability to operate at a high strategic level has played a huge role in DailyPay's growth. He also has a strong desire to do the right thing for the consumer and is committed to providing the highest level of service for our partners and their employees."
Under his leadership at DailyPay, the company has evolved into the recognized leader in the on-demand pay industry, partnering with 80% of the Fortune 100 companies that offer a daily pay benefit. His strength in building inclusive and collaborative teams from the ground up has helped DailyPay separate itself from the competition.
With a staff of 250 and growing, DailyPay was certified as a great place to work by Great Places to Work and was chosen as The Financial Service Platform of the Year by the Internet Marketing Association in 2019. Before founding DailyPay, Rob was the founding engineer at ReferralExchange. Rob received his BA from the University of Chicago.
About DailyPay
DailyPay is a SaaS award-winning fintech solutions company supporting over two million employees at world-class companies, including Kroger, Adecco, and Berkshire Hathaway with an on-demand pay platform. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis. For more information, visit dailypay.com/press.
Contact: Sehrish Sayani
Email: press@trydailypay.com
Website: dailypay.com