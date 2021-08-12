FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 270-unit property is located in between Dallas and Fort Worth, one of the nation's leading centers for employment. Dallas-Fort Worth consistently ranks high among metropolitan areas for job creation and holds an unemployment rate much lower than the national average.
With 26 at City Point conveniently located within 20 minutes of both city centers and the DFW International airport, residents have access to top employers, including Texas Instruments, Fidelity Investments, Lockheed Martin, and major airlines. Furthermore, the North Richland Hills neighborhood presents a growing mix of new dining, retail, and culture destinations, plus admission to the top-rated Birdville Independent School District.
The newly constructed, garden-style property raises premium standards in the DFW market and offers a luxurious mix of amenities, including:
- One- and two-bedroom homes with elevator and air-conditioned corridor access
- Privacy conveniences such as individual garages or assigned carports, in-unit washers and dryers, controlled-access gates, personal patios/balconies and yards, complimentary virtual fitness memberships, and daily valet trash service
- Thoughtfully designed spaces to gather safely in its premium business center with secluded workstations, modern gaming room boasting four hubs, two outdoor kitchens for hosting, and socially distanced hammocks and lounges set in an expansive courtyard
- Comprehensive community amenities, such as a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with spin room, rec room for traditional gaming, resort-style pool, and fenced-in pet park
- Modern accessibility and functional features, including smart locks and digital thermostats, from the 2020 build
On August 10, 2021, Sherman Residential purchased and assumed management of the property. Scott Gould, Sherman's Senior Vice President, states:
The acquisition of 26 at City Point Apartments continues our firm's long-term commitment to investing in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. We look forward to continuing to pursue the acquisition of additional high-quality multifamily properties in the market.
With a dedicated team, they look forward to creating a true sense of community for its current and future residents.
Sherman properties benefit from a national support team with decades of experience. The company has been family-owned for three generations since 1922, and is headquartered in north suburban Chicago. It manages a successful portfolio of multifamily properties across the country. To learn more about its current holdings and investment opportunities, visit https://www.shermanresidential.com/.
To see the difference Sherman is bringing to 26 at City Point, schedule an in-person or live virtual tour of the property or learn more at 26citypoint.com.
